2021 AIG Women’s British Open money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2021 AIG Women's British Open purse is set for $5.8 million, with 63 professional players who complete four rounds at Carnoustie Golf Links in Scotland, earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the AIG Women's British Open prize pool is at $870,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $572,750.

The AIG Women's British Open field is headed by Lexi Thompson, Brooke Henderson and more.

This tournament started with 132 players, and a 36-hole cut was made this week. With more than 66 players (including three amateurs who are not paid) making the cut on 1-over 145 or better.

In this championship, a cut was made to the top 65 and ties, not the standard top 70 and ties on the LPGA.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 600 Race to the CME Globe points. Every player who completes this event earns Race to the CME Globe points, and only LPGA Tour members qualify for the Race-culminating CME Group Tour Championship.

Additionally, there are 100 big Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a five-plus season exemption on the LPGA Tour.

2021 AIG Women's British Open prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

1. $870,000

2. $572,750

3. $414,828

4. $320,356

5. $257,382

6. $210,146

7. $175,507

8. $153,467

9. $137,721

10. $125,124

11. $115,674

12. $107,802

13. $100,874

14. $94,578

15. $88,909

16. $83,871

17. $79,465

18. $75,685

19. $72,537

20. $70,015

21. $67,500

22. $64,978

23. $62,462

24. $59,940

25. $57,737

26. $55,534

27. $53,325

28. $51,122

29. $48,920

30. $47,030

31. $45,140

32. $43,250

33. $41,360

34. $39,470

35. $37,899

36. $36,322

37. $34,751

38. $33,174

39. $31,597

40. $30,339

41. $29,082

42. $27,824

43. $26,560

44. $25,302

45. $24,357

46. $23,412

47. $22,467

48. $21,522

49. $20,577

50. $19,632

51. $19,006

52. $18,374

53. $17,742

54. $17,116

55. $16,484

56. $15,852

57. $15,226

58. $14,594

59. $13,968

60. $13,336

61. $13,023

62. $12,704

63. $12,391

