2021 AIG Women's British Open tournament final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
08/22/2021 at 2:00 pm
The 2021 AIG Women's British Open tournament final leaderboard is headed by winner Anna Nordqvist, who won her third-career major with a win at Carnoustie Golf Links in Scotland.

Coming down the stretch amid a croweded leaderboard, Nordqvist finished with a par on the 72nd hole, the toughest hole on the course. Nanna Koerstz Madsen made a double-bogey 6 on the final hole thanks to a brutal lie from a greenside bunker for her third shot that nearly flew out of bounds.

All of Nordqvist's other challengers couldn't reach or hold her winning total of 12-under 276.

Finishing tied for second are past winner Georgia Hall, fellow Swede Madelene Sagstrom and American Lizette Salas.

Nordqvist won and the $870,000 winner's share of the $5,800,000 purse.

Nordqvist picks up the win in the 21st LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle in this 2021 season for her third different major title.

Nordqvist earned 600 Race to the CME Globe points, with points available to players who make the 36-hole cut in every event.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut at 1-over 145 or better with 66 players finishing the tournament.

The LPGA Tour season continues in two weeks with the Solheim Cup.

2021 AIG Women's British Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Anna Nordqvist -12 71 71 65 69 276 $870,000
T2 Lizette Salas -11 69 69 70 69 277 $435,978
T2 Georgia Hall -11 68 69 73 67 277 $435,978
T2 Madelene Sagstrom -11 67 73 69 68 277 $435,978
T6 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -10 70 69 68 71 278 $233,764
T6 Minjee Lee -10 71 69 72 66 278 $233,764
T7 Patty Tavatanakit -9 71 72 69 67 279 $164,487
T7 Leonie Harm -9 70 73 69 67 279 $164,487
9 Moriya Jutanugarn -8 72 67 71 70 280 $137,721
T10 Marissa Steen -7 73 70 69 69 281 $120,399
T10 Ariya Jutanugarn -7 71 71 68 71 281 $120,399
T10 Louise Duncan (a) -7 68 73 68 72 281 $0
T13 Stephanie Kyriacou -6 72 70 71 69 282 $90,169
T13 Mina Harigae -6 70 67 76 69 282 $90,169
T13 Leona Maguire -6 72 67 72 71 282 $90,169
T13 Brooke M. Henderson -6 71 69 70 72 282 $90,169
T13 Nelly Korda -6 67 73 70 72 282 $90,169
T13 Yealimi Noh -6 70 69 71 72 282 $90,169
T13 Sei Young Kim -6 67 71 72 72 282 $90,169
T20 Alice Hewson -5 73 70 71 69 283 $68,758
T20 Matilda Castren -5 73 68 72 70 283 $68,758
T20 Ayaka Furue -5 74 70 67 72 283 $68,758
T20 Lexi Thompson -5 69 70 70 74 283 $68,758
T24 Paula Reto -4 72 70 72 70 284 $61,201
T24 Wichanee Meechai -4 71 68 73 72 284 $61,201
T26 Sanna Nuutinen -3 70 71 68 76 285 $55,532
T26 Elizabeth Szokol -3 72 72 71 70 285 $55,532
T26 Nasa Hataoka -3 70 72 71 72 285 $55,532
T29 Haeji Kang -2 73 72 72 69 286 $47,092
T29 Albane Valenzuela -2 70 73 73 70 286 $47,092
T29 Stacy Lewis -2 73 71 71 71 286 $47,092
T29 Lydia Ko -2 72 71 72 71 286 $47,092
T29 Gaby Lopez -2 70 73 71 72 286 $47,092
T34 Carlota Ciganda -1 69 75 72 71 287 $37,960
T34 Angel Yin -1 73 72 70 72 287 $37,960
T34 Perrine Delacour -1 73 71 71 72 287 $37,960
T34 Hinako Shibuno -1 70 70 72 75 287 $37,960
T34 Su Oh -1 71 69 71 76 287 $37,960
T39 Megan Khang E 77 66 71 74 288 $31,703
T39 Yuka Saso E 68 71 74 75 288 $31,703
T39 Brittany Lincicome E 71 72 69 76 288 $31,703
T42 Lauren Walsh (a) 1 74 69 76 70 289 $0
T42 Brittany Altomare 1 70 75 74 70 289 $26,625
T42 Emily Kristine Pedersen 1 71 74 72 72 289 $26,625
T42 Nicole Broch Larsen 1 75 68 74 72 289 $26,625
T42 Eun-Hee Ji 1 72 69 73 75 289 $26,625
T42 Jenny Shin 1 71 71 71 76 289 $26,625
T48 Gerina Piller 2 72 70 73 75 290 $21,995
T48 Jeongeun Lee6 2 72 72 70 76 290 $21,995
T48 Hannah Green 2 73 70 71 76 290 $21,995
T48 Atthaya Thitikul 2 71 73 68 78 290 $21,995
T52 Inbee Park 3 70 75 77 69 291 $19,004
T52 Jenny Coleman 3 72 69 77 73 291 $19,004
T52 Pajaree Anannarukarn 3 72 72 68 79 291 $19,004
T55 Andrea Lee 4 68 75 80 69 292 $17,114
T55 Marina Alex 4 72 70 75 75 292 $17,114
T55 Kelsey MacDonald 4 75 70 71 76 292 $17,114
58 Lauren Stephenson 5 71 73 74 75 293 $15,852
T59 Jessica Korda 6 73 72 77 72 294 $14,910
T59 Chella Choi 6 71 72 78 73 294 $14,910
T61 Christine Wolf 7 73 72 78 72 295 $13,652
T61 Aditi Ashok 7 71 74 75 75 295 $13,652
T61 Annabell Fuller (a) 7 71 73 76 75 295 $0
64 Jennifer Kupcho 8 71 73 79 73 296 $13,023
65 Felicity Johnson 9 75 69 74 79 297 $12,704
66 Laura Davies 16 74 70 78 82 304 $12,391

