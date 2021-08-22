2021 AIG Women’s British Open tournament final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 AIG Women's British Open tournament final leaderboard is headed by winner Anna Nordqvist, who won her third-career major with a win at Carnoustie Golf Links in Scotland.

Coming down the stretch amid a croweded leaderboard, Nordqvist finished with a par on the 72nd hole, the toughest hole on the course. Nanna Koerstz Madsen made a double-bogey 6 on the final hole thanks to a brutal lie from a greenside bunker for her third shot that nearly flew out of bounds.

All of Nordqvist's other challengers couldn't reach or hold her winning total of 12-under 276.

Finishing tied for second are past winner Georgia Hall, fellow Swede Madelene Sagstrom and American Lizette Salas.

Nordqvist won and the $870,000 winner's share of the $5,800,000 purse.



Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitationa recap notes

Nordqvist picks up the win in the 21st LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle in this 2021 season for her third different major title.

Nordqvist earned 600 Race to the CME Globe points, with points available to players who make the 36-hole cut in every event.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut at 1-over 145 or better with 66 players finishing the tournament.

The LPGA Tour season continues in two weeks with the Solheim Cup.

2021 AIG Women's British Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details