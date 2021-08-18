Which LPGA Tour golf tournaments have the biggest purses?

The biggest purses in women's professional golf come in major tournaments or events just shy of major status, all carrying big first-place prize money and the largest payouts in the sport.

The AIG Women's Open now has the largest purse in women's golf, with the pool increasing to $5.8 million from $4.5 million in 2021. It will increase to $6.8 million in 2022.

The U.S. Women's Open had the biggest purse in golf as of 2019, with the United States Golf Association setting the purse to $5.5 million, with the winner getting a record $1,000,000.

Starting in 2019, the second-largest LPGA purse and the largest single first-place payout on the LPGA belongs to the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. The purse will increase to from $2.5 million to $5 million, with the winner's share increasing from $500,000 to $1.5 million. The first-place payout effectively combines the Race to the CME Globe prize of $1 million with that of the tournament, making it a single, easy-to-understand payout.

Prior to the increase, the AIG Women's British Open had the third-largest purse in women's golf, with the R&A increasing the 2019 purse by $1.25 million to $4.5 million. The Evian Championship and KPMG Women's PGA Championship were tied with the AIG Women's Open at $4.5 million.

The ANA Inspiration is the only major championship not to have a purse of at least $4 million, coming in at $3.1 million in 2021.

A total of 10 other tournaments on the schedule have a purse of $2 million or more.