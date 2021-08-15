Aon Risk-Reward Challenge: What is it, format, holes, prize money

In 2021, the Aon Risk-Reward Challenge is back as a season-long competition on both the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour offering a $1 million prize to a winner on both tours.

The idea behind the Aon Risk-Reward Challenge is to feature holes on both tours which offer a chance for a great payoff with aggressive, well-executed play.

In this year-long competition, players on the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour will be eligible for separate, equal $1 million prizes. At each participating PGA Tour and LPGA Tour event, Aon and the tours will select a hole to be the Risk-Reward Challenge hole for the week. For each tournament (36 PGA Tour and 29 LPGA Tour events), a player's two best scores on that week's hole will count toward their season-long score. This means players who make the cut at a tournament has extra chances to improve their score on the Risk-Reward hole compared to those who miss the cut.

At the end of the season, each player's best 40 holes -- as measured against par -- will be their total score for the Aon Risk-Reward Challenge. The one PGA Tour player and one LPGA Tour player with the lowest average score to par will each win $1 million.

"We worked diligently to create a strong stable of holes which would test the player’s ability to think strategically each week," said Heather Daly-Donofrio, the LPGA's Chief Tour Operations Officer. "The line-up includes a wonderful mix of par-3, par-4 and par-5 holes, all with their own unique elements and challenges."

The first LPGA Aon Risk-Reward hole of the year will be the par-4 16th at Tranquilo Golf Club in Florida, site of the season-opening Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions. The LPGA is yet to announce all 29 holes for the Aon Risk-Reward Challenge.

On the PGA Tour, the Aon Risk-Reward Challenge already started with the kick-off of the 2018-2019 wraparound season.

PGA Tour Aon Risk-Reward Challenge holes

Safeway Open: No. 18, par 5, Silverado Resort (North)

CIMB Classic: No. 16, par 4, TPC Kuala Lumpur

CJ Cup: No. 18, par 5, Nine Bridges Club

Sanderson Farms Championship: No. 15, par 4, Country Club of Jackson

WGC HSBC Champions: No. 16, par 4, Sheshan International

Shriners Hospitals Open: No. 15, par 4, TPC Summerline

Mayakoba Golf CLassic: No. 13, par 5, El Camaleon Golf Club

The RSM Classic: No. 15, par 5, Sea Island Resort (Seaside)

Sentry Tournament of Champions: No. 14, par 4, Kapalua Plantation Course

Sony Open in Hawaii: No. 18, par 5, Waialae Country Club

Desert Classic: No. 16, par 5, Stadium Course PGA West

Farmers Insurance Open: No. 18, par 5, Torrey Pines South

Waste Management Phoenix Open: No. 17, par 4, TPC Scottsdale

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: No. 18, par 5, Pebble Beach Golf Links

Genesis Open: No. 10, par 4, Riviera Country Club

WGC Mexico Championship: No. 11, par 5, Club de Golf Chapultepec

Puerto Rico Open: No. 13, par 4, Coco Beach Golf and Country Club

The Honda Classic: No. 16, par 4, PGA National Champion Course

Arnold Palmer Invitational: No. 16, par 5, Bay Hill Club and Lodge

Valspar Championship: No. 11, par 5, Innisbrook Resort Copperhead Course

Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship: No. 12, par 5, Corales Golf Club

Valero Texas Open: No. 17, par 4, TPC San Antonio AT&T Oaks Course

RBC Heritage: No. 15, par 5, Harbour Town Golf Links

Wells Fargo Championship: No. 14, par 4, Quail Hollow Club

AT&T Byron Nelson: No. 14, par 5, Trinity Forest Golf Club

Charles Schwab Challenge: No. 11, par 5, Colonial Country Club

the Memorial Tournament: No. 15, par 5, Muirfield Village Golf Club

RBC Canadian Open: No. 17, par 5, Hamilton Golf and Country Club

Travelers Championship: No. 15, par 4, TPC River Highlands

Rocket Mortgage Classic: No. 14, par 5, Detroit Golf Club

3M Open: No. 18, par 5, TPC Twin Cities

John Deere Classic: No. 14, par 4, TPC Deere Run

Barbasol Championship: No. 14, par 5, Keene Trace Golf Club

WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational: No. 16, par 5, TPC Southwind

Wyndham Championship: No. 15, par 5, Sedgefield Country Club

LPGA Tour Aon Risk-Reward Challenge holes