Aon Risk-Reward Challenge: What is it, format, holes, prize money

In 2021, the Aon Risk-Reward Challenge is back as a season-long competition on both the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour offering a $1 million prize to a winner on both tours.
The idea behind the Aon Risk-Reward Challenge is to feature holes on both tours which offer a chance for a great payoff with aggressive, well-executed play.
In this year-long competition, players on the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour will be eligible for separate, equal $1 million prizes. At each participating PGA Tour and LPGA Tour event, Aon and the tours will select a hole to be the Risk-Reward Challenge hole for the week. For each tournament (36 PGA Tour and 29 LPGA Tour events), a player's two best scores on that week's hole will count toward their season-long score. This means players who make the cut at a tournament has extra chances to improve their score on the Risk-Reward hole compared to those who miss the cut.
At the end of the season, each player's best 40 holes -- as measured against par -- will be their total score for the Aon Risk-Reward Challenge. The one PGA Tour player and one LPGA Tour player with the lowest average score to par will each win $1 million.
"We worked diligently to create a strong stable of holes which would test the player’s ability to think strategically each week," said Heather Daly-Donofrio, the LPGA's Chief Tour Operations Officer. "The line-up includes a wonderful mix of par-3, par-4 and par-5 holes, all with their own unique elements and challenges."
The first LPGA Aon Risk-Reward hole of the year will be the par-4 16th at Tranquilo Golf Club in Florida, site of the season-opening Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions. The LPGA is yet to announce all 29 holes for the Aon Risk-Reward Challenge.
On the PGA Tour, the Aon Risk-Reward Challenge already started with the kick-off of the 2018-2019 wraparound season.
PGA Tour Aon Risk-Reward Challenge holes
- Safeway Open: No. 18, par 5, Silverado Resort (North)
- CIMB Classic: No. 16, par 4, TPC Kuala Lumpur
- CJ Cup: No. 18, par 5, Nine Bridges Club
- Sanderson Farms Championship: No. 15, par 4, Country Club of Jackson
- WGC HSBC Champions: No. 16, par 4, Sheshan International
- Shriners Hospitals Open: No. 15, par 4, TPC Summerline
- Mayakoba Golf CLassic: No. 13, par 5, El Camaleon Golf Club
- The RSM Classic: No. 15, par 5, Sea Island Resort (Seaside)
- Sentry Tournament of Champions: No. 14, par 4, Kapalua Plantation Course
- Sony Open in Hawaii: No. 18, par 5, Waialae Country Club
- Desert Classic: No. 16, par 5, Stadium Course PGA West
- Farmers Insurance Open: No. 18, par 5, Torrey Pines South
- Waste Management Phoenix Open: No. 17, par 4, TPC Scottsdale
- AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: No. 18, par 5, Pebble Beach Golf Links
- Genesis Open: No. 10, par 4, Riviera Country Club
- WGC Mexico Championship: No. 11, par 5, Club de Golf Chapultepec
- Puerto Rico Open: No. 13, par 4, Coco Beach Golf and Country Club
- The Honda Classic: No. 16, par 4, PGA National Champion Course
- Arnold Palmer Invitational: No. 16, par 5, Bay Hill Club and Lodge
- Valspar Championship: No. 11, par 5, Innisbrook Resort Copperhead Course
- Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship: No. 12, par 5, Corales Golf Club
- Valero Texas Open: No. 17, par 4, TPC San Antonio AT&T Oaks Course
- RBC Heritage: No. 15, par 5, Harbour Town Golf Links
- Wells Fargo Championship: No. 14, par 4, Quail Hollow Club
- AT&T Byron Nelson: No. 14, par 5, Trinity Forest Golf Club
- Charles Schwab Challenge: No. 11, par 5, Colonial Country Club
- the Memorial Tournament: No. 15, par 5, Muirfield Village Golf Club
- RBC Canadian Open: No. 17, par 5, Hamilton Golf and Country Club
- Travelers Championship: No. 15, par 4, TPC River Highlands
- Rocket Mortgage Classic: No. 14, par 5, Detroit Golf Club
- 3M Open: No. 18, par 5, TPC Twin Cities
- John Deere Classic: No. 14, par 4, TPC Deere Run
- Barbasol Championship: No. 14, par 5, Keene Trace Golf Club
- WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational: No. 16, par 5, TPC Southwind
- Wyndham Championship: No. 15, par 5, Sedgefield Country Club
LPGA Tour Aon Risk-Reward Challenge holes
- Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, No. 16, par 4, Tranquilo Golf Club at Four Seasons Resort
- ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open, No. 13, par 5, The Grange Golf Club
- Honda LPGA Thailand, No. 15, par 4, Siam Country Club
- HSBC Women's World Championship, No. 13, par 5, Sentosa Golf Club (Tanjong Course)
- Bank of Hope Founders Cup, No. 15, par 5, Wildfire Golf Club at JW Marriott Phoenix
- Kia Classic, No. 16, par 4, Aviara Golf Club
- ANA Inspiration, No. 11, par 5, Mission Hills Country Club (Dinah Shore Tournament Course)
- Lotte Championship, No. 13, par 5, Ko Olina Golf Club
- Hugel-Air Premia LA Open, No. 15, par 5, Wilshire Country Club
- LPGA Mediheal Championship, No. 15, par 5, Lake Merced Golf Club
- Pure Silk Championship, No. 17, par 3, Kingsmill Resort River Course
- US Women's Open , No. 11, par 3, Country Club of Charleston
- ShopRite LPGA Classic, No. 9, par 5, Stockton Seaview Hotel & Golf Club (Bay Course)
- Meijer LPGA Classic, No. 17, par 4, Blythefield Country Club
- KPMG Women's PGA Championship, No. 16, par 4, Hazeltine National Golf Club
- Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, No. 12, par 4, Pinnacle Country Club
- Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic, No. 15, par 5, Thornberry Creek at Oneida
- Marathon Classic, No. 17, par 5, Highland Meadows Golf Club
- The Evian Championship, No. 14, par 3, Evian Resort Golf Club
- AIG Women's British Open, No. 15, par 4, Woburn Golf Club (Duke's Course)
- Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open, No. 14, par 4, The Renaissance Club
- CP Women's Open, No. 14, par 5, Magna Golf Club
- Cambia Portland Classic, No. 10, par 5, Columbia Edgewater Country Club
- Indy Women in Tech Championship, No. 16, par 4, Brickyard Crossing Golf Club
- Volunteers of America Classic, No. 15, par 5, Old American Golf Club
- Buick LPGA Shanghai, TBD