Aon Risk-Reward Challenge: What is it, format, holes, prize money

08/15/2021 at 1:04 pm
In 2021, the Aon Risk-Reward Challenge is back as a season-long competition on both the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour offering a $1 million prize to a winner on both tours.

The idea behind the Aon Risk-Reward Challenge is to feature holes on both tours which offer a chance for a great payoff with aggressive, well-executed play.

In this year-long competition, players on the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour will be eligible for separate, equal $1 million prizes. At each participating PGA Tour and LPGA Tour event, Aon and the tours will select a hole to be the Risk-Reward Challenge hole for the week. For each tournament (36 PGA Tour and 29 LPGA Tour events), a player's two best scores on that week's hole will count toward their season-long score. This means players who make the cut at a tournament has extra chances to improve their score on the Risk-Reward hole compared to those who miss the cut.

At the end of the season, each player's best 40 holes -- as measured against par -- will be their total score for the Aon Risk-Reward Challenge. The one PGA Tour player and one LPGA Tour player with the lowest average score to par will each win $1 million.

"We worked diligently to create a strong stable of holes which would test the player’s ability to think strategically each week," said Heather Daly-Donofrio, the LPGA's Chief Tour Operations Officer. "The line-up includes a wonderful mix of par-3, par-4 and par-5 holes, all with their own unique elements and challenges."

The first LPGA Aon Risk-Reward hole of the year will be the par-4 16th at Tranquilo Golf Club in Florida, site of the season-opening Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions. The LPGA is yet to announce all 29 holes for the Aon Risk-Reward Challenge.

On the PGA Tour, the Aon Risk-Reward Challenge already started with the kick-off of the 2018-2019 wraparound season.

PGA Tour Aon Risk-Reward Challenge holes

  • Safeway Open: No. 18, par 5, Silverado Resort (North)
  • CIMB Classic: No. 16, par 4, TPC Kuala Lumpur
  • CJ Cup: No. 18, par 5, Nine Bridges Club
  • Sanderson Farms Championship: No. 15, par 4, Country Club of Jackson
  • WGC HSBC Champions: No. 16, par 4, Sheshan International
  • Shriners Hospitals Open: No. 15, par 4, TPC Summerline
  • Mayakoba Golf CLassic: No. 13, par 5, El Camaleon Golf Club
  • The RSM Classic: No. 15, par 5, Sea Island Resort (Seaside)
  • Sentry Tournament of Champions: No. 14, par 4, Kapalua Plantation Course
  • Sony Open in Hawaii: No. 18, par 5, Waialae Country Club
  • Desert Classic: No. 16, par 5, Stadium Course PGA West
  • Farmers Insurance Open: No. 18, par 5, Torrey Pines South
  • Waste Management Phoenix Open: No. 17, par 4, TPC Scottsdale
  • AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: No. 18, par 5, Pebble Beach Golf Links
  • Genesis Open: No. 10, par 4, Riviera Country Club
  • WGC Mexico Championship: No. 11, par 5, Club de Golf Chapultepec
  • Puerto Rico Open: No. 13, par 4, Coco Beach Golf and Country Club
  • The Honda Classic: No. 16, par 4, PGA National Champion Course
  • Arnold Palmer Invitational: No. 16, par 5, Bay Hill Club and Lodge
  • Valspar Championship: No. 11, par 5, Innisbrook Resort Copperhead Course
  • Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship: No. 12, par 5, Corales Golf Club
  • Valero Texas Open: No. 17, par 4, TPC San Antonio AT&T Oaks Course
  • RBC Heritage: No. 15, par 5, Harbour Town Golf Links
  • Wells Fargo Championship: No. 14, par 4, Quail Hollow Club
  • AT&T Byron Nelson: No. 14, par 5, Trinity Forest Golf Club
  • Charles Schwab Challenge: No. 11, par 5, Colonial Country Club
  • the Memorial Tournament: No. 15, par 5, Muirfield Village Golf Club
  • RBC Canadian Open: No. 17, par 5, Hamilton Golf and Country Club
  • Travelers Championship: No. 15, par 4, TPC River Highlands
  • Rocket Mortgage Classic: No. 14, par 5, Detroit Golf Club
  • 3M Open: No. 18, par 5, TPC Twin Cities
  • John Deere Classic: No. 14, par 4, TPC Deere Run
  • Barbasol Championship: No. 14, par 5, Keene Trace Golf Club
  • WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational: No. 16, par 5, TPC Southwind
  • Wyndham Championship: No. 15, par 5, Sedgefield Country Club

LPGA Tour Aon Risk-Reward Challenge holes

  • Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, No. 16, par 4, Tranquilo Golf Club at Four Seasons Resort
  • ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open, No. 13, par 5, The Grange Golf Club
  • Honda LPGA Thailand, No. 15, par 4, Siam Country Club
  • HSBC Women's World Championship, No. 13, par 5, Sentosa Golf Club (Tanjong Course)
  • Bank of Hope Founders Cup, No. 15, par 5, Wildfire Golf Club at JW Marriott Phoenix
  • Kia Classic, No. 16, par 4, Aviara Golf Club
  • ANA Inspiration, No. 11, par 5, Mission Hills Country Club (Dinah Shore Tournament Course)
  • Lotte Championship, No. 13, par 5, Ko Olina Golf Club
  • Hugel-Air Premia LA Open, No. 15, par 5, Wilshire Country Club
  • LPGA Mediheal Championship, No. 15, par 5, Lake Merced Golf Club
  • Pure Silk Championship, No. 17, par 3, Kingsmill Resort River Course
  • US Women's Open , No. 11, par 3, Country Club of Charleston
  • ShopRite LPGA Classic, No. 9, par 5, Stockton Seaview Hotel & Golf Club (Bay Course)
  • Meijer LPGA Classic, No. 17, par 4, Blythefield Country Club
  • KPMG Women's PGA Championship, No. 16, par 4, Hazeltine National Golf Club
  • Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, No. 12, par 4, Pinnacle Country Club
  • Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic, No. 15, par 5, Thornberry Creek at Oneida
  • Marathon Classic, No. 17, par 5, Highland Meadows Golf Club
  • The Evian Championship, No. 14, par 3, Evian Resort Golf Club
  • AIG Women's British Open, No. 15, par 4, Woburn Golf Club (Duke's Course)
  • Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open, No. 14, par 4, The Renaissance Club
  • CP Women's Open, No. 14, par 5, Magna Golf Club
  • Cambia Portland Classic, No. 10, par 5, Columbia Edgewater Country Club
  • Indy Women in Tech Championship, No. 16, par 4, Brickyard Crossing Golf Club
  • Volunteers of America Classic, No. 15, par 5, Old American Golf Club
  • Buick LPGA Shanghai, TBD

