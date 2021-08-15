2021 Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open tournament final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
08/15/2021 at 1:23 pm
The 2021 Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open tournament final leaderboard is headed by winner Ryann O'Toole, who broke through for her first-career LPGA win at Dunbarnie Links in Fife, Scotland.

In her 228th LPGA Tour start, O'Toole held on for a three-shot win over Lydia Ko and Atthaya Thitikul on 17-under 271. Her closing 8-under 64 held off a big charge by Ko, whose 63 got her into a runner-up position.

Ariya Jutanugarn finished in solo fourth place on 13-under total.

O'Toole won and the $225,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.

Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitationa recap notes

O'Toole picks up the win in the 20th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle in this 2021 season for her breakthrough title.

O'Toole earned 500 Race to the CME Globe points, with points available to players who make the 36-hole cut in every event.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut at 2-over 146 or better with 71 players finishing the tournament.

The LPGA Tour season continues next week with the AIG Women's Open.

2021 Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Ryann O'Toole -17 68 71 68 64 271 $225,000
T2 Lydia Ko -14 70 72 69 63 274 $96,829
T2 Atthaya Thitikul -14 68 70 70 66 274 $96,829
4 Ariya Jutanugarn -13 69 66 72 68 275 $58,098
5 Charley Hull -12 69 69 69 69 276 $46,478
6 Ally Ewing -11 73 69 72 63 277 $40,023
T7 Esther Henseleit -9 75 68 70 66 279 $31,502
T7 Jeongeun Lee6 -9 71 68 74 66 279 $31,502
T7 Celine Boutier -9 70 71 70 68 279 $31,502
T7 Marina Alex -9 69 71 71 68 279 $31,502
T7 Yealimi Noh -9 68 72 71 68 279 $31,502
T12 Sarah Schmelzel -8 68 71 73 68 280 $25,821
T12 Anna Nordqvist -8 70 71 69 70 280 $25,821
T12 Ashleigh Buhai -8 71 70 67 72 280 $25,821
T15 Whitney Hillier -7 72 69 75 65 281 $21,266
T15 Gaby Lopez -7 73 72 70 66 281 $21,266
T15 Leona Maguire -7 71 72 70 68 281 $21,266
T15 A Lim Kim -7 71 71 71 68 281 $21,266
T15 Yuka Saso -7 67 72 74 68 281 $21,266
T15 Jasmine Suwannapura -7 67 74 71 69 281 $21,266
T15 Kelsey MacDonald -7 68 71 72 70 281 $21,266
T22 Amy Yang -6 71 74 69 68 282 $16,551
T22 Pajaree Anannarukarn -6 73 71 69 69 282 $16,551
T22 Bronte Law -6 69 74 70 69 282 $16,551
T22 Karolin Lampert -6 71 71 71 69 282 $16,551
T22 Perrine Delacour -6 72 72 68 70 282 $16,551
T27 Manon De Roey -5 73 73 73 64 283 $13,040
T27 Patty Tavatanakit -5 69 75 72 67 283 $13,040
T27 Emily Kristine Pedersen -5 69 69 77 68 283 $13,040
T27 Cheyenne Knight -5 70 72 71 70 283 $13,040
T31 Madelene Sagstrom -4 72 73 70 69 284 $10,587
T31 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -4 68 73 74 69 284 $10,587
T31 Celine Herbin -4 69 74 71 70 284 $10,587
T34 Mel Reid -3 73 72 70 70 285 $9,037
T34 Katherine Kirk -3 72 72 70 71 285 $9,037
T34 Su Oh -3 73 72 68 72 285 $9,037
T37 Haeji Kang -2 70 76 74 66 286 $7,617
T37 Azahara Munoz -2 73 70 73 70 286 $7,617
T37 Prima Thammaraks -2 70 72 72 72 286 $7,617
T40 Alice Hewson -1 71 74 75 67 287 $7,036
T40 Georgia Hall -1 71 73 71 72 287 $7,036
T42 In Gee Chun E 72 74 74 68 288 $6,584
T42 Yu Liu E 69 75 76 68 288 $6,584
T42 Jenny Shin E 73 70 77 68 288 $6,584
T42 Becky Morgan E 68 74 77 69 288 $6,584
T42 Lydia Hall E 69 70 78 71 288 $6,584
T47 Marissa Steen 1 73 71 77 68 289 $5,836
T47 Austin Ernst 1 71 75 74 69 289 $5,836
T47 Ssu-Chia Cheng 1 72 69 77 71 289 $5,836
T47 Jing Yan 1 71 71 74 73 289 $5,836
T47 Paula Reto 1 72 73 69 75 289 $5,836
T52 Michele Thomson 2 65 80 76 69 290 $5,229
T52 Nuria Iturrioz 2 70 75 75 70 290 $5,229
T52 Anne van Dam 2 67 79 73 71 290 $5,229
T52 Caroline Inglis 2 71 73 75 71 290 $5,229
T56 Christina Kim 3 72 74 75 70 291 $4,519
T56 Linnea Strom 3 73 72 76 70 291 $4,519
T56 Carly Booth 3 72 73 76 70 291 $4,519
T56 Lindy Duncan 3 73 73 74 71 291 $4,519
T56 Lizette Salas 3 71 75 74 71 291 $4,519
T56 Pasqualle Coffa 3 71 75 73 72 291 $4,519
T56 Albane Valenzuela 3 72 73 73 73 291 $4,519
63 Olivia Cowan 4 68 77 78 69 292 $4,002
64 Carlota Ciganda 5 72 71 76 74 293 $3,873
65 Stephanie Kyriacou 6 73 72 71 78 294 $3,744
66 Laura Davies 8 70 74 75 77 296 $3,615
T67 Stacy Lewis 9 71 74 79 73 297 $3,292
T67 Tvesa Malik 9 73 72 77 75 297 $3,292
T69 Liz Young 10 70 75 85 68 298 $2,776
T69 Marianne Skarpnord 10 73 72 76 77 298 $2,776
71 Ursula Wikstrom 13 74 70 81 76 301 $2,582

