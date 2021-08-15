2021 Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open tournament final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open tournament final leaderboard is headed by winner Ryann O'Toole, who broke through for her first-career LPGA win at Dunbarnie Links in Fife, Scotland.
In her 228th LPGA Tour start, O'Toole held on for a three-shot win over Lydia Ko and Atthaya Thitikul on 17-under 271. Her closing 8-under 64 held off a big charge by Ko, whose 63 got her into a runner-up position.
Ariya Jutanugarn finished in solo fourth place on 13-under total.
O'Toole won and the $225,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.
O'Toole picks up the win in the 20th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle in this 2021 season for her breakthrough title.
O'Toole earned 500 Race to the CME Globe points, with points available to players who make the 36-hole cut in every event.
This week, there was a 36-hole cut at 2-over 146 or better with 71 players finishing the tournament.
The LPGA Tour season continues next week with the AIG Women's Open.
2021 Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Ryann O'Toole
|-17
|68
|71
|68
|64
|271
|$225,000
|T2
|Lydia Ko
|-14
|70
|72
|69
|63
|274
|$96,829
|T2
|Atthaya Thitikul
|-14
|68
|70
|70
|66
|274
|$96,829
|4
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|-13
|69
|66
|72
|68
|275
|$58,098
|5
|Charley Hull
|-12
|69
|69
|69
|69
|276
|$46,478
|6
|Ally Ewing
|-11
|73
|69
|72
|63
|277
|$40,023
|T7
|Esther Henseleit
|-9
|75
|68
|70
|66
|279
|$31,502
|T7
|Jeongeun Lee6
|-9
|71
|68
|74
|66
|279
|$31,502
|T7
|Celine Boutier
|-9
|70
|71
|70
|68
|279
|$31,502
|T7
|Marina Alex
|-9
|69
|71
|71
|68
|279
|$31,502
|T7
|Yealimi Noh
|-9
|68
|72
|71
|68
|279
|$31,502
|T12
|Sarah Schmelzel
|-8
|68
|71
|73
|68
|280
|$25,821
|T12
|Anna Nordqvist
|-8
|70
|71
|69
|70
|280
|$25,821
|T12
|Ashleigh Buhai
|-8
|71
|70
|67
|72
|280
|$25,821
|T15
|Whitney Hillier
|-7
|72
|69
|75
|65
|281
|$21,266
|T15
|Gaby Lopez
|-7
|73
|72
|70
|66
|281
|$21,266
|T15
|Leona Maguire
|-7
|71
|72
|70
|68
|281
|$21,266
|T15
|A Lim Kim
|-7
|71
|71
|71
|68
|281
|$21,266
|T15
|Yuka Saso
|-7
|67
|72
|74
|68
|281
|$21,266
|T15
|Jasmine Suwannapura
|-7
|67
|74
|71
|69
|281
|$21,266
|T15
|Kelsey MacDonald
|-7
|68
|71
|72
|70
|281
|$21,266
|T22
|Amy Yang
|-6
|71
|74
|69
|68
|282
|$16,551
|T22
|Pajaree Anannarukarn
|-6
|73
|71
|69
|69
|282
|$16,551
|T22
|Bronte Law
|-6
|69
|74
|70
|69
|282
|$16,551
|T22
|Karolin Lampert
|-6
|71
|71
|71
|69
|282
|$16,551
|T22
|Perrine Delacour
|-6
|72
|72
|68
|70
|282
|$16,551
|T27
|Manon De Roey
|-5
|73
|73
|73
|64
|283
|$13,040
|T27
|Patty Tavatanakit
|-5
|69
|75
|72
|67
|283
|$13,040
|T27
|Emily Kristine Pedersen
|-5
|69
|69
|77
|68
|283
|$13,040
|T27
|Cheyenne Knight
|-5
|70
|72
|71
|70
|283
|$13,040
|T31
|Madelene Sagstrom
|-4
|72
|73
|70
|69
|284
|$10,587
|T31
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|-4
|68
|73
|74
|69
|284
|$10,587
|T31
|Celine Herbin
|-4
|69
|74
|71
|70
|284
|$10,587
|T34
|Mel Reid
|-3
|73
|72
|70
|70
|285
|$9,037
|T34
|Katherine Kirk
|-3
|72
|72
|70
|71
|285
|$9,037
|T34
|Su Oh
|-3
|73
|72
|68
|72
|285
|$9,037
|T37
|Haeji Kang
|-2
|70
|76
|74
|66
|286
|$7,617
|T37
|Azahara Munoz
|-2
|73
|70
|73
|70
|286
|$7,617
|T37
|Prima Thammaraks
|-2
|70
|72
|72
|72
|286
|$7,617
|T40
|Alice Hewson
|-1
|71
|74
|75
|67
|287
|$7,036
|T40
|Georgia Hall
|-1
|71
|73
|71
|72
|287
|$7,036
|T42
|In Gee Chun
|E
|72
|74
|74
|68
|288
|$6,584
|T42
|Yu Liu
|E
|69
|75
|76
|68
|288
|$6,584
|T42
|Jenny Shin
|E
|73
|70
|77
|68
|288
|$6,584
|T42
|Becky Morgan
|E
|68
|74
|77
|69
|288
|$6,584
|T42
|Lydia Hall
|E
|69
|70
|78
|71
|288
|$6,584
|T47
|Marissa Steen
|1
|73
|71
|77
|68
|289
|$5,836
|T47
|Austin Ernst
|1
|71
|75
|74
|69
|289
|$5,836
|T47
|Ssu-Chia Cheng
|1
|72
|69
|77
|71
|289
|$5,836
|T47
|Jing Yan
|1
|71
|71
|74
|73
|289
|$5,836
|T47
|Paula Reto
|1
|72
|73
|69
|75
|289
|$5,836
|T52
|Michele Thomson
|2
|65
|80
|76
|69
|290
|$5,229
|T52
|Nuria Iturrioz
|2
|70
|75
|75
|70
|290
|$5,229
|T52
|Anne van Dam
|2
|67
|79
|73
|71
|290
|$5,229
|T52
|Caroline Inglis
|2
|71
|73
|75
|71
|290
|$5,229
|T56
|Christina Kim
|3
|72
|74
|75
|70
|291
|$4,519
|T56
|Linnea Strom
|3
|73
|72
|76
|70
|291
|$4,519
|T56
|Carly Booth
|3
|72
|73
|76
|70
|291
|$4,519
|T56
|Lindy Duncan
|3
|73
|73
|74
|71
|291
|$4,519
|T56
|Lizette Salas
|3
|71
|75
|74
|71
|291
|$4,519
|T56
|Pasqualle Coffa
|3
|71
|75
|73
|72
|291
|$4,519
|T56
|Albane Valenzuela
|3
|72
|73
|73
|73
|291
|$4,519
|63
|Olivia Cowan
|4
|68
|77
|78
|69
|292
|$4,002
|64
|Carlota Ciganda
|5
|72
|71
|76
|74
|293
|$3,873
|65
|Stephanie Kyriacou
|6
|73
|72
|71
|78
|294
|$3,744
|66
|Laura Davies
|8
|70
|74
|75
|77
|296
|$3,615
|T67
|Stacy Lewis
|9
|71
|74
|79
|73
|297
|$3,292
|T67
|Tvesa Malik
|9
|73
|72
|77
|75
|297
|$3,292
|T69
|Liz Young
|10
|70
|75
|85
|68
|298
|$2,776
|T69
|Marianne Skarpnord
|10
|73
|72
|76
|77
|298
|$2,776
|71
|Ursula Wikstrom
|13
|74
|70
|81
|76
|301
|$2,582