2021 Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open tournament final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open tournament final leaderboard is headed by winner Ryann O'Toole, who broke through for her first-career LPGA win at Dunbarnie Links in Fife, Scotland.

In her 228th LPGA Tour start, O'Toole held on for a three-shot win over Lydia Ko and Atthaya Thitikul on 17-under 271. Her closing 8-under 64 held off a big charge by Ko, whose 63 got her into a runner-up position.

Ariya Jutanugarn finished in solo fourth place on 13-under total.

O'Toole won and the $225,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.



O'Toole picks up the win in the 20th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle in this 2021 season for her breakthrough title.

O'Toole earned 500 Race to the CME Globe points, with points available to players who make the 36-hole cut in every event.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut at 2-over 146 or better with 71 players finishing the tournament.

The LPGA Tour season continues next week with the AIG Women's Open.

2021 Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

