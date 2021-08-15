2021 Korn Ferry Tour graduates: The top 25 on the points list to earn PGA Tour cards

The 2021 Korn Ferry Tour regular season ended on Sunday at the Pinnacle Bank Championship, with the top 25 on the points list earning PGA Tour cards for the 2021-2020 PGA Tour season.

The winner of the regular season points list is Stephan Jaeger, who will still have to compete in the three-tournament Korn Ferry Tour Finals series to secure his top spot among the top 25 players to earn fully exempt status for next season. The priority order in which these 25 players will get into the first eight events of the season will be determined by the final points standings for these 25 players ONLY after the Korn Ferry Tour Championship.

However, Mito Pereira has already been promoted to the PGA Tour by virtue of winning three times during the Korn Ferry Tour super-season, which combined the 2020 and 2021 years into one season.

Will Zalatoris remained in the top 25 in points despite playing the bulk of 2021 on the PGA Tour. He earns status for next year based on his finish in non-member FedEx Cup points on the PGA Tour.

These players will play alongside the remainder of the top 75 on the Korn Ferry Tour regular season points and Nos. 126-200 in the regular season PGA Tour FedEx Cup points list.

2021 Korn Ferry Tour graduates: The top 25 earning PGA Tour cards