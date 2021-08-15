2021 Cazoo Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
The 2021 Cazoo Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Calum Hill, who survived for a win at London Golf Club in Ash, England.

Hill battled throughout the day, shooting a final round of 5-under 67 to hold on for a one-shot win over France's Alex Levy, who shot 64 to nearly get into a playoff. Hill posted 16-under 272 en route to his first European Tour win.

Richard Bland, Jamie Donaldson, Callum Shinkwin and Rasmus Hojgaard finished tied for third on 14-under total.

Hill won the €189,360 winner's share of the €1,250,000 purse.

2021 Cazoo Classic highlights

Cazoo Classic recap notes

Hill earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the win proves big for Hill, who improves his world ranking.

Hill was a cut this week, with 68 qualifying players finishing the event after making the cut on even-par 144 or better.

Hill earns 335 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.

The European Tour season continues next week with the D+D Real Czech Masters in the Czech Republic.

2021 Cazoo Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Calum Hill -16 68 67 70 67 272 €189,360
2 Alexander Levy -15 70 73 66 64 273 €122,880
T3 Richard Bland -14 65 71 70 68 274 €53,740.80
T3 Jamie Donaldson -14 72 69 66 67 274 €53,740.80
T3 Rasmus Højgaard -14 71 69 62 72 274 €53,740.80
T3 Callum Shinkwin -14 70 70 68 66 274 €53,740.80
7 Lars Van Meijel -13 73 68 66 68 275 €34,240
8 Kalle Samooja -12 71 69 70 66 276 €28,700
T9 Ben Evans -11 70 67 73 67 277 €22,606
T9 Richie Ramsay -11 70 70 67 70 277 €22,606
T9 Shubhankar Sharma -11 70 71 68 68 277 €22,606
T9 Jordan Smith -11 66 69 70 72 277 €22,606
T13 Ashley Chesters -10 70 68 70 70 278 €16,373.50
T13 Rhys Enoch -10 69 65 77 67 278 €16,373.50
T13 Ryan Fox -10 71 67 70 70 278 €16,373.50
T13 David Horsey -10 73 69 67 69 278 €16,373.50
T13 James Morrison -10 70 71 67 70 278 €16,373.50
T13 Victor Perez -10 70 69 68 71 278 €16,373.50
T13 Andy Sullivan -10 74 67 67 70 278 €16,373.50
T13 Dale Whitnell -10 66 68 72 72 278 €16,373.50
T21 Jorge Campillo -9 71 71 67 70 279 €12,689.40
T21 Nicolai Højgaard -9 72 70 70 67 279 €12,689.40
T21 Maximilian Kieffer -9 68 71 71 69 279 €12,689.40
T21 Bryden Macpherson -9 74 67 69 69 279 €12,689.40
T21 Marcel Siem -9 70 69 69 71 279 €12,689.40
T21 Clément Sordet -9 69 73 70 67 279 €12,689.40
T21 Daniel Van Tonder -9 69 69 71 70 279 €12,689.40
T21 Bernd Wiesberger -9 68 71 69 71 279 €12,689.40
T29 Wil Besseling -8 69 72 71 68 280 €10,362.60
T29 Yikeun Chang -8 72 69 69 70 280 €10,362.60
T29 Joachim B. Hansen -8 69 70 71 70 280 €10,362.60
T29 Sihwan Kim -8 66 73 72 69 280 €10,362.60
T29 Eddie Pepperell -8 71 72 70 67 280 €10,362.60
T29 Daniel Young -8 68 71 69 72 280 €10,362.60
T35 Maverick Antcliff -7 68 68 74 71 281 €8,667.36
T35 Lucas Bjerregaard -7 67 71 72 71 281 €8,667.36
T35 Niall Kearney -7 68 70 71 72 281 €8,667.36
T35 Alvaro Quiros -7 72 67 73 69 281 €8,667.36
T35 Oliver Wilson -7 72 68 72 69 281 €8,667.36
T40 Alejandro Cañizares -6 74 69 69 70 282 €7,648
T40 Lorenzo Gagli -6 69 73 72 68 282 €7,648
T40 Lee Slattery -6 74 69 68 71 282 €7,648
T40 Justin Walters -6 70 73 69 70 282 €7,648
T44 Niklas Lemke -5 67 75 69 72 283 €6,872.40
T44 Matthew Southgate -5 70 71 71 71 283 €6,872.40
T44 Sami Välimäki -5 72 71 75 65 283 €6,872.40
T47 Matt Ford -4 68 71 72 73 284 €6,096.80
T47 Matthew Jordan -4 73 68 74 69 284 €6,096.80
T47 Anton Karlsson -4 70 73 70 71 284 €6,096.80
T47 Darius Van Driel -4 70 70 74 70 284 €6,096.80
T51 John Catlin -3 68 72 76 69 285 €5,210.40
T51 David Drysdale -3 68 72 67 78 285 €5,210.40
T51 Berry Henson -3 70 72 74 69 285 €5,210.40
T51 Joël Stalter -3 67 74 75 69 285 €5,210.40
T55 Jonathan Caldwell -2 70 72 74 70 286 €4,545.60
T55 Ross Fisher -2 76 67 71 72 286 €4,545.60
T55 Masahiro Kawamura -2 71 70 71 74 286 €4,545.60
T55 Paul Peterson -2 69 70 77 70 286 €4,545.60
T55 Jonathan Thomson -2 72 70 70 74 286 €4,545.60
T60 Bradley Dredge -1 73 70 74 70 287 €4,047
T60 Garrick Porteous -1 71 71 76 69 287 €4,047
T60 Julian Suri -1 74 69 71 73 287 €4,047
T60 Toby Tree -1 69 69 75 74 287 €4,047
T64 Stephen Gallacher PAR 72 66 73 77 288 €3,714.60
T64 Marcus Kinhult PAR 68 72 75 73 288 €3,714.60
66 Robin Sciot-Siegrist 1 70 72 75 72 289 €3,548.40
67 Ross Mcgowan 5 72 70 75 76 293 €3,437.60
68 Laird Shepherd (a) 9 75 68 78 76 297 €0

