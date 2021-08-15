2021 Cazoo Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Cazoo Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Calum Hill, who survived for a win at London Golf Club in Ash, England.

Hill battled throughout the day, shooting a final round of 5-under 67 to hold on for a one-shot win over France's Alex Levy, who shot 64 to nearly get into a playoff. Hill posted 16-under 272 en route to his first European Tour win.

Richard Bland, Jamie Donaldson, Callum Shinkwin and Rasmus Hojgaard finished tied for third on 14-under total.

Hill won the €189,360 winner's share of the €1,250,000 purse.

2021 Cazoo Classic highlights

For more, visit EuropeanTour.com!

Cazoo Classic recap notes

Hill earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the win proves big for Hill, who improves his world ranking.

Hill was a cut this week, with 68 qualifying players finishing the event after making the cut on even-par 144 or better.

Hill earns 335 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.

The European Tour season continues next week with the D+D Real Czech Masters in the Czech Republic.

2021 Cazoo Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details