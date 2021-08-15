2021 Cazoo Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Cazoo Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Calum Hill, who survived for a win at London Golf Club in Ash, England.
Hill battled throughout the day, shooting a final round of 5-under 67 to hold on for a one-shot win over France's Alex Levy, who shot 64 to nearly get into a playoff. Hill posted 16-under 272 en route to his first European Tour win.
Richard Bland, Jamie Donaldson, Callum Shinkwin and Rasmus Hojgaard finished tied for third on 14-under total.
Hill won the €189,360 winner's share of the €1,250,000 purse.
2021 Cazoo Classic highlights
Cazoo Classic recap notes
Hill earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the win proves big for Hill, who improves his world ranking.
Hill was a cut this week, with 68 qualifying players finishing the event after making the cut on even-par 144 or better.
Hill earns 335 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.
The European Tour season continues next week with the D+D Real Czech Masters in the Czech Republic.
2021 Cazoo Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Calum Hill
|-16
|68
|67
|70
|67
|272
|€189,360
|2
|Alexander Levy
|-15
|70
|73
|66
|64
|273
|€122,880
|T3
|Richard Bland
|-14
|65
|71
|70
|68
|274
|€53,740.80
|T3
|Jamie Donaldson
|-14
|72
|69
|66
|67
|274
|€53,740.80
|T3
|Rasmus Højgaard
|-14
|71
|69
|62
|72
|274
|€53,740.80
|T3
|Callum Shinkwin
|-14
|70
|70
|68
|66
|274
|€53,740.80
|7
|Lars Van Meijel
|-13
|73
|68
|66
|68
|275
|€34,240
|8
|Kalle Samooja
|-12
|71
|69
|70
|66
|276
|€28,700
|T9
|Ben Evans
|-11
|70
|67
|73
|67
|277
|€22,606
|T9
|Richie Ramsay
|-11
|70
|70
|67
|70
|277
|€22,606
|T9
|Shubhankar Sharma
|-11
|70
|71
|68
|68
|277
|€22,606
|T9
|Jordan Smith
|-11
|66
|69
|70
|72
|277
|€22,606
|T13
|Ashley Chesters
|-10
|70
|68
|70
|70
|278
|€16,373.50
|T13
|Rhys Enoch
|-10
|69
|65
|77
|67
|278
|€16,373.50
|T13
|Ryan Fox
|-10
|71
|67
|70
|70
|278
|€16,373.50
|T13
|David Horsey
|-10
|73
|69
|67
|69
|278
|€16,373.50
|T13
|James Morrison
|-10
|70
|71
|67
|70
|278
|€16,373.50
|T13
|Victor Perez
|-10
|70
|69
|68
|71
|278
|€16,373.50
|T13
|Andy Sullivan
|-10
|74
|67
|67
|70
|278
|€16,373.50
|T13
|Dale Whitnell
|-10
|66
|68
|72
|72
|278
|€16,373.50
|T21
|Jorge Campillo
|-9
|71
|71
|67
|70
|279
|€12,689.40
|T21
|Nicolai Højgaard
|-9
|72
|70
|70
|67
|279
|€12,689.40
|T21
|Maximilian Kieffer
|-9
|68
|71
|71
|69
|279
|€12,689.40
|T21
|Bryden Macpherson
|-9
|74
|67
|69
|69
|279
|€12,689.40
|T21
|Marcel Siem
|-9
|70
|69
|69
|71
|279
|€12,689.40
|T21
|Clément Sordet
|-9
|69
|73
|70
|67
|279
|€12,689.40
|T21
|Daniel Van Tonder
|-9
|69
|69
|71
|70
|279
|€12,689.40
|T21
|Bernd Wiesberger
|-9
|68
|71
|69
|71
|279
|€12,689.40
|T29
|Wil Besseling
|-8
|69
|72
|71
|68
|280
|€10,362.60
|T29
|Yikeun Chang
|-8
|72
|69
|69
|70
|280
|€10,362.60
|T29
|Joachim B. Hansen
|-8
|69
|70
|71
|70
|280
|€10,362.60
|T29
|Sihwan Kim
|-8
|66
|73
|72
|69
|280
|€10,362.60
|T29
|Eddie Pepperell
|-8
|71
|72
|70
|67
|280
|€10,362.60
|T29
|Daniel Young
|-8
|68
|71
|69
|72
|280
|€10,362.60
|T35
|Maverick Antcliff
|-7
|68
|68
|74
|71
|281
|€8,667.36
|T35
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|-7
|67
|71
|72
|71
|281
|€8,667.36
|T35
|Niall Kearney
|-7
|68
|70
|71
|72
|281
|€8,667.36
|T35
|Alvaro Quiros
|-7
|72
|67
|73
|69
|281
|€8,667.36
|T35
|Oliver Wilson
|-7
|72
|68
|72
|69
|281
|€8,667.36
|T40
|Alejandro Cañizares
|-6
|74
|69
|69
|70
|282
|€7,648
|T40
|Lorenzo Gagli
|-6
|69
|73
|72
|68
|282
|€7,648
|T40
|Lee Slattery
|-6
|74
|69
|68
|71
|282
|€7,648
|T40
|Justin Walters
|-6
|70
|73
|69
|70
|282
|€7,648
|T44
|Niklas Lemke
|-5
|67
|75
|69
|72
|283
|€6,872.40
|T44
|Matthew Southgate
|-5
|70
|71
|71
|71
|283
|€6,872.40
|T44
|Sami Välimäki
|-5
|72
|71
|75
|65
|283
|€6,872.40
|T47
|Matt Ford
|-4
|68
|71
|72
|73
|284
|€6,096.80
|T47
|Matthew Jordan
|-4
|73
|68
|74
|69
|284
|€6,096.80
|T47
|Anton Karlsson
|-4
|70
|73
|70
|71
|284
|€6,096.80
|T47
|Darius Van Driel
|-4
|70
|70
|74
|70
|284
|€6,096.80
|T51
|John Catlin
|-3
|68
|72
|76
|69
|285
|€5,210.40
|T51
|David Drysdale
|-3
|68
|72
|67
|78
|285
|€5,210.40
|T51
|Berry Henson
|-3
|70
|72
|74
|69
|285
|€5,210.40
|T51
|Joël Stalter
|-3
|67
|74
|75
|69
|285
|€5,210.40
|T55
|Jonathan Caldwell
|-2
|70
|72
|74
|70
|286
|€4,545.60
|T55
|Ross Fisher
|-2
|76
|67
|71
|72
|286
|€4,545.60
|T55
|Masahiro Kawamura
|-2
|71
|70
|71
|74
|286
|€4,545.60
|T55
|Paul Peterson
|-2
|69
|70
|77
|70
|286
|€4,545.60
|T55
|Jonathan Thomson
|-2
|72
|70
|70
|74
|286
|€4,545.60
|T60
|Bradley Dredge
|-1
|73
|70
|74
|70
|287
|€4,047
|T60
|Garrick Porteous
|-1
|71
|71
|76
|69
|287
|€4,047
|T60
|Julian Suri
|-1
|74
|69
|71
|73
|287
|€4,047
|T60
|Toby Tree
|-1
|69
|69
|75
|74
|287
|€4,047
|T64
|Stephen Gallacher
|PAR
|72
|66
|73
|77
|288
|€3,714.60
|T64
|Marcus Kinhult
|PAR
|68
|72
|75
|73
|288
|€3,714.60
|66
|Robin Sciot-Siegrist
|1
|70
|72
|75
|72
|289
|€3,548.40
|67
|Ross Mcgowan
|5
|72
|70
|75
|76
|293
|€3,437.60
|68
|Laird Shepherd (a)
|9
|75
|68
|78
|76
|297
|€0