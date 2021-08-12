2021 Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

The 2021 Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open is the latest major on the 2021 LPGA Tour schedule, with Dunbarnie Links in Scotland hosting the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open.

The Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel and CNBC airing the championship on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday with live golf action from Dunbarnie Links.

After 36 holes, the field will be reduced to the top 70 and ties heading into the final two rounds.

Golf Channel airs coverage all four days, with some live streaming online through the NBC Sports app.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2021 Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2021 Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open TV times and schedule.

2021 Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern