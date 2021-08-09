Topgolf locations: Currently open, future and rumored

Topgolf has been growing like crazy the last several years, with the Dallas-based company adding locations around the country. Topgolf currently has 28 open locations in the United States, with another dozen opening soon all over the place. Topgolf is continuing on its expansion plans in major American cities, as well expanding into Australia, Mexico and Canada through licensing deals.

If you've never been to a Topgolf, it's basically the golf version of a bowling alley. It's a driving range where players of all skill levels can hit balls, each with an RFID chip in them, to different targets up and down the range. Players can choose to compete in several Topgolf games in which players earn points based on how well they hit to specific targets. On top of the golf experience, Topgolf customers can order food and beverage which is then brought out to them at tables and outdoor furniture located just behind the bays, which are usually situated on three stacked levels.

At Topgolf, you pay for time at a bay, which you should typically reserve well in advance of your visit if it's a weekend.

Each Topgolf location costs about $20 million to build, and these locations have typically paid for themselves in two years.

Want to find out the nearest Topgolf location to you? See our list below of Topgolf locations currently open, coming soon (under construction) and rumored.

Topgolf locations: Open, future, rumored

