Topgolf locations: Currently open, future and rumored

Topgolf has been growing like crazy the last several years, with the Dallas-based company adding locations around the country. Topgolf currently has 28 open locations in the United States, with another dozen opening soon all over the place. Topgolf is continuing on its expansion plans in major American cities, as well expanding into Australia, Mexico and Canada through licensing deals.
If you've never been to a Topgolf, it's basically the golf version of a bowling alley. It's a driving range where players of all skill levels can hit balls, each with an RFID chip in them, to different targets up and down the range. Players can choose to compete in several Topgolf games in which players earn points based on how well they hit to specific targets. On top of the golf experience, Topgolf customers can order food and beverage which is then brought out to them at tables and outdoor furniture located just behind the bays, which are usually situated on three stacked levels.
At Topgolf, you pay for time at a bay, which you should typically reserve well in advance of your visit if it's a weekend.
Each Topgolf location costs about $20 million to build, and these locations have typically paid for themselves in two years.
Want to find out the nearest Topgolf location to you? See our list below of Topgolf locations currently open, coming soon (under construction) and rumored.
Topgolf locations: Open, future, rumored
Click header to sort
|STATE
|CITY
|ADDRESS
|STATUS
|Alabama
|Birmingham
|12th Avenue near Carraway Boulevard, Birmingham, AL 35234
|OPEN
|Alabama
|Huntsville
|6100 Topgolf Drive NW, Huntsville, AL 35806
|OPEN
|Arizona
|Gilbert
|1689 S. SanTan Village Pkwy Gilbert, AZ 85295
|OPEN
|Arizona
|Glendale
|6101 N. 99th Ave., Glendale, AZ 85305
|OPEN
|Arizona
|Scottsdale at Riverwalk
|9500 E. Talking Stick Way Scottsdale, AZ 85256
|OPEN
|Arizona
|Tucson
|4050 W Costco Plaza, Tucson, AZ 85741
|OPEN
|Arkansas
|Rogers
|3919 S. JB Hunt Drive, Rogers, AR 72758
|OPEN
|Australia
|Gold Coast, Queensland
|See Website
|OPEN
|California
|El Segundo
|400 S Pacific Coast Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245
|COMING SOON
|California
|Ontario
|TBA
|COMING SOON
|California
|Roseville
|1700 Freedom Way Roseville, CA 95678
|OPEN
|California
|San Jose
|4701 N 1st St, San Jose, CA 95134
|OPEN
|Colorado
|Colorado Springs
|165 Spectrum Loop, Colorado Springs, CO 80921
|OPEN
|Colorado
|Centennial
|10601 E Easter Ave Centennial, CO 80112
|OPEN
|Colorado
|Thornton
|I-25 N and W 160th Ave, Thornton, CO 80023
|OPEN
|England
|Essex - Chigwell
|See Website
|OPEN
|England
|Herts - Watford
|See Website
|OPEN
|England
|Surrey - Surrey
|See Website
|OPEN
|Florida
|Ft. Myers
|2021 Topgolf Way, Fort Myers, FL 33913
|COMING SOON
|Florida
|Jacksonville
|10531 Brightman Blvd Jacksonville, FL 32246
|OPEN
|Florida
|Miami – Doral
|11850 NW 22nd St, Doral, FL 33182
|OPEN
|Florida
|Miami Gardens
|17321 NW 7th Ave. Miami Gardens, FL 33169
|OPEN
|Florida
|Orlando
|9295 Universal Blvd. Orlando, FL 32819
|OPEN
|Florida
|Lake Mary
|1010 Greenwood Blvd., Lake Mary, FL 32746
|OPEN
|Florida
|St. Petersburg
|220 Carrillon Parkway North, St. Petersburg, FL 33716
|COMING SOON
|Florida
|Tampa
|10690 Palm River Road Tampa, FL 33619
|OPEN
|Georgia
|Alpharetta
|10900 Westside Parkway Alpharetta, GA 30009
|OPEN
|Georgia
|Buford
|2935 Buford Drive, Buford, GA 30519
|OPEN
|Georgia
|Atlanta Midtown
|1600 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd. NW Atlanta, GA 30318
|OPEN
|Georgia
|Augusta
|437 Topgolf Way, Augusta, GA 30909
|OPEN
|Illinois
|Naperville
|3211 Odyssey Ct., Naperville, IL 60563
|OPEN
|Illinois
|Schaumburg
|N Meacham Rd and E Algonquin Rd., Schaumburg, IL 60173
|OPEN
|Indiana
|Fishers
|9200 E 116th St., Fishers, IN 46037
|OPEN
|Kansas
|Overland Park
|10611 Nall Avenue, Overland Park, KS 66207
|OPEN
|Louisiana
|Baton Rouge
|10955 N. Mall Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70809
|OPEN
|Maryland
|Baltimore
|301 Stockholm St., Baltimore, MD 21230
|COMING SOON
|Maryland
|Germantown
|20101 Century Blvd., Germantown, MD 20874
|OPEN
|Maryland
|National Harbor
|6400 Clipper Way, Oxon Hill, MD 20745
|OPEN
|Mexico
|Monterey
|See Website
|COMING SOON
|Michigan
|Detroit – Auburn Hills
|500 Great Lakes Crossing Dr., Auburn Hills, MI 48326
|OPEN
|Minnesota
|Minneapolis
|6420 N. Camden Ave., Brooklyn Center, MN 55430
|OPEN
|Missouri
|St. Louis
|16851 N. Outer 40 Rd., Chesterfield, MO 63005
|OPEN
|Nebraska
|Omaha
|908 N 102nd St., Omaha, NE 68114
|OPEN
|Nevada
|Las Vegas
|4627 Koval Lane Las Vegas, NV 89109
|OPEN
|New Jersey
|Edison
|1013 U.S. Route 1 Edison, NJ 08817
|OPEN
|New Jersey
|Mount Laurel
|104 Centerton Rd., Mount Laurel, NJ 08054
|OPEN
|New Mexico
|Albuquerque
|1600 Desert Surf Circle NE, Albuquerque, NM 87107
|OPEN
|New York
|Holtsville
|5231 Express Dr N., Holtsville, NY 11742
|OPEN
|North Carolina
|Charlotte
|8024 Savoy Corporate Dr., Charlotte, NC 28273
|OPEN
|North Carolina
|Charlotte
|9110 Drivers Way, Charlotte, NC 28262
|OPEN
|Ohio
|Cleveland
|5700 Brecksville Rd., Independence, OH 44131
|COMING SOON
|Ohio
|Columbus
|2000 Ikea Way, Columbus, OH 43240
|OPEN
|Ohio
|West Chester
|9568 Water Front Drive, West Chester Township, OH 45069
|OPEN
|Oklahoma
|Oklahoma City
|13313 Pawnee Dr., Oklahoma City, OK 73114
|OPEN
|Oregon
|Hillsboro
|5505 NW Huffman St., Hillsboro, OR 97124
|OPEN
|Pennsylvania
|Pittsburgh
|5134 Presto Sygan Rd., Oakdale, PA 15071
|OPEN
|South Carolina
|Greenville
|201 Clifton Ct., Greenville, SC 29615
|OPEN
|South Carolina
|Myrtle Beach
|2850 Robert Grissom Pkwy., Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
|OPEN
|Tennessee
|Chattanooga
|490 Camp Jordan Pkwy., East Ridge, TN 37412
|OPEN
|Tennessee
|Nashville
|500 Cowan St., Nashville, TN 37207
|OPEN
|Texas
|Allen
|1500 Andrews Parkway, Allen, TX 75002
|OPEN
|Texas
|Austin
|2700 Esperanza Crossing, Austin, TX 78758
|OPEN
|Texas
|The Colony
|3760 Blair Oaks Drive, The Colony, TX 75056
|OPEN
|Texas
|Dallas
|8787 Park Lane, Dallas, TX 75231
|OPEN
|Texas
|El Paso
|5146 N. Mesa St., El Paso, TX 79912
|OPEN
|Texas
|Fort Worth
|2201 E 4th St., Fort Worth, TX 76102
|OPEN
|Texas
|Houston - Katy
|1030 Memorial Brook Blvd., Houston, TX 77084
|OPEN
|Texas
|Pharr
|1901 W. Interstate 2, Pharr, TX 78577
|OPEN
|Texas
|San Antonio
|5539 North Loop 1604 W, San Antonio, TX 78249
|OPEN
|Texas
|Spring
|560 Spring Park Center Blvd., Spring, TX 77373
|OPEN
|Texas
|Waco
|2301 Creekview Drive, Waco, TX 76711
|OPEN
|Texas
|Webster
|21401 Gulf Fwy, Webster, TX 77598
|OPEN
|Utah
|Salt Lake City
|920 Jordan River Blvd., Midvale, UT 84047
|OPEN
|Virginia
|Loudoun
|20356 Commonwealth Center Dr. Ashburn, VA 20147
|OPEN
|Virginia
|Richmond
|2308 Westwood Ave., Richmond, VA 23230
|CPEN
|Virginia
|Virginia Beach
|5444 Greenwich Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23462
|OPEN