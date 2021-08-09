2021 US Amateur streaming: How to watch online through the Golf Channel, NBC Sports apps and website, Peacock

The 2021 US Amateur is one of the most anticipated in recent years, and you can watch online the whole tournament from Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pa. With online streams from NBC and Golf Channel, including on the Peacock streaming service, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the US Amateur action.

You can watch the 2021 US Amateur online when the tournament begins with online streaming of coverage of Wednessday's first round of match play.

During Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the mix of Golf Channel, NBC and Peacock brings together 15 hours of live coverage of the tournament.

Peacock leads into Golf Channel coverage on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

On the weekend, Golf Channel leads into NBC coverage.

Viewers can stream the TV coverage through the NBC Sports and Golf Channel apps and websites, as well as Peacock.

2021 US Amateur streaming schedule: How to watch online

Wednesday, Aug. 11

Peacock streaming: 3-4 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 4-6 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 12

Peacock streaming: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 12-2 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 13

Peacock streaming: 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 12-2 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 14

Golf Channel broadcast: 3-4 p.m.

NBC broadcast: 4-6 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 15