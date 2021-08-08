2021 Wyndham Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Wyndham Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.
The Wyndham Championship field is headlined by the likes of Louis Oosthuizen, Webb Simpson and more.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the final event of the PGA Tour regular season.
We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.
The field will be playing for a $6.4 million purse, with 15 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2021 Wyndham Championship field
- Byeong Hun An
- Mark Anderson
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Ryan Armour
- Aaron Baddeley
- Chris Baker
- Jonas Blixt
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Scott Brown
- Bronson Burgoon
- Sam Burns
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Rafael Campos
- Sebastian Cappelen
- K.J. Choi
- Wyndham Clark
- Austin Cook
- Joel Dahmen
- Luke Donald
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Matt Every
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Dylan Frittelli
- Brice Garnett
- Brian Gay
- Michael Gellerman
- Doug Ghim
- Rhein Gibson
- Michael Gligic
- Lucas Glover
- Fabián Gómez
- Talor Gooch
- Will Gordon
- Branden Grace
- Lanto Griffin
- Bill Haas
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- Brandon Hagy
- James Hahn
- Brian Harman
- Padraig Harrington
- Scott Harrington
- Russell Henley
- Jim Herman
- Kramer Hickok
- Harry Higgs
- Bo Hoag
- Tom Hoge
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Zach Johnson
- Matt Jones
- Sung Kang
- Michael Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kevin Kisner
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Jason Kokrak
- Matt Kuchar
- Anirban Lahiri
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- Hank Lebioda
- Nelson Ledesma
- K.H. Lee
- Tom Lewis
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Peter Malnati
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- Tyler McCumber
- Keith Mitchell
- Francesco Molinari
- Ryan Moore
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Kevin Na
- Matthew NeSmith
- Henrik Norlander
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Rob Oppenheim
- C.T. Pan
- Cameron Percy
- Pat Perez
- Scott Piercy
- J.T. Poston
- Jr. Potter
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Patrick Reed
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Adam Schenk
- Charl Schwartzel
- Adam Scott
- Chase Seiffert
- John Senden
- Robby Shelton
- Webb Simpson
- Roger Sloan
- Alex Smalley
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Kevin Stadler
- Scott Stallings
- Kyle Stanley
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Brian Stuard
- Hudson Swafford
- Ben Taylor
- Nick Taylor
- Vaughn Taylor
- Davis Thompson
- Michael Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- D.J. Trahan
- Martin Trainer
- Kevin Tway
- Bo Van Pelt
- Erik van Rooyen
- Harold Varner III
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Kris Ventura
- Matt Vick
- Camilo Villegas
- Nick Watney
- Bubba Watson
- Richy Werenski
- Vincent Whaley
- Aaron Wise
- Matthew Wolff
- Gary Woodland
- Will Zalatoris
- Xinjun Zhang
Top 50 players in 2021 Wyndham Championship field
- 8. Louis Oosthuizen
- 15. Patrick Reed
- 16. Webb Simpson
- 20. Hideki Matsuyama
- 24. Jason Kokrak
- 27. Sungjae Im
- 30. Will Zalatoris
- 32. Sam Burns
- 35. Tommy Fleetwood
- 36. Kevin Na
- 38. Matthew Wolff
- 43. Brian Harman
- 46. Adam Scott
- 47. Justin Rose
- 50. Kevin Kisner