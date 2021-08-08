2021 Wyndham Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Wyndham Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.

The Wyndham Championship field is headlined by the likes of Louis Oosthuizen, Webb Simpson and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the final event of the PGA Tour regular season.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for a $6.4 million purse, with 15 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2021 Wyndham Championship field

Byeong Hun An

Mark Anderson

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Ryan Armour

Aaron Baddeley

Chris Baker

Jonas Blixt

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Scott Brown

Bronson Burgoon

Sam Burns

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Rafael Campos

Sebastian Cappelen

K.J. Choi

Wyndham Clark

Austin Cook

Joel Dahmen

Luke Donald

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Matt Every

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Dylan Frittelli

Brice Garnett

Brian Gay

Michael Gellerman

Doug Ghim

Rhein Gibson

Michael Gligic

Lucas Glover

Fabián Gómez

Talor Gooch

Will Gordon

Branden Grace

Lanto Griffin

Bill Haas

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

Brandon Hagy

James Hahn

Brian Harman

Padraig Harrington

Scott Harrington

Russell Henley

Jim Herman

Kramer Hickok

Harry Higgs

Bo Hoag

Tom Hoge

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Zach Johnson

Matt Jones

Sung Kang

Michael Kim

Si Woo Kim

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Satoshi Kodaira

Jason Kokrak

Matt Kuchar

Anirban Lahiri

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

Hank Lebioda

Nelson Ledesma

K.H. Lee

Tom Lewis

Luke List

Adam Long

Peter Malnati

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Tyler McCumber

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari

Ryan Moore

Sebastián Muñoz

Kevin Na

Matthew NeSmith

Henrik Norlander

Louis Oosthuizen

Rob Oppenheim

C.T. Pan

Cameron Percy

Pat Perez

Scott Piercy

J.T. Poston

Jr. Potter

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Patrick Reed

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Adam Schenk

Charl Schwartzel

Adam Scott

Chase Seiffert

John Senden

Robby Shelton

Webb Simpson

Roger Sloan

Alex Smalley

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Kevin Stadler

Scott Stallings

Kyle Stanley

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Brian Stuard

Hudson Swafford

Ben Taylor

Nick Taylor

Vaughn Taylor

Davis Thompson

Michael Thompson

Brendon Todd

D.J. Trahan

Martin Trainer

Kevin Tway

Bo Van Pelt

Erik van Rooyen

Harold Varner III

Jhonattan Vegas

Kris Ventura

Matt Vick

Camilo Villegas

Nick Watney

Bubba Watson

Richy Werenski

Vincent Whaley

Aaron Wise

Matthew Wolff

Gary Woodland

Will Zalatoris

Xinjun Zhang

Top 50 players in 2021 Wyndham Championship field