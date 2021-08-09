2021 Wyndham Championship expert picks, rankings, fantasy golf and betting tips

Looking for 2021 Wyndham Championship picks? Every week, we share our PGA Tour player rankings for fantasy golf leagues, daily fantasy sports players and golf betting. No matter your platform -- DraftKings, FanDuel, PGA Tour -- or your sportsbook, our picks highlight the top players to watch this week.

Here are your 2021 Wyndham Championship rankings and expert picks, as we do each week of the PGA Tour season.

The Wyndham Championship is here, meaning we've reached the end of the PGA Tour's regular season -- the superseason, if you will. Sedgefield Country Club is a fabulous host, but it gives up a ton of birdies and eagles. You have to be able to score to win.

2021 Wyndham Championship rankings: Top 10 picks

1. Hideki Matsuyama: Hideki has been in playoffs in his last two starts, and he's unfortunately lost both. But he's been getting there, and he loves this course.

2. Webb Simpson: A lot of this ranking is based on Simpson's history in this event. It's his. But he hasn't been playing his best golf this year.

3. Sam Burns: Burns suddenly found himself in the WGC playoff on Sunday after epic collapses behind him. He booted a short birdie putt to extend the playoff, but he continues to surge against great competition.

4. Jason Kokrak: Kokrak didn't play as well in Memphis as I expected, but he was decent. Now he comes to a place he loves. There's a reason he's in the field, especially given his FedEx Cup ranking being so secure.

5. Will Zalatoris: Will has to win this week or he doesn't get in the FedEx Cup playoffs. That's bonkers, but he's highly motivated to get that first win after a T-8 in Memphis.

6. Patrick Reed: Reed is not playing his best golf, but he does have a solid history in this event. He's a play you'll make this week if you're looking for a low floor.

7. Kevin Na: Na has been all over the map lately, but he was T-2 at the Deere and didn't look too bad in Memphis. This is a stop he enjoys, and so I expect a good week.

8. Brian Harman: Harman has a pair of top-six finishes in this tournament, and he's been in the top 20 in four of his last six starts (with one MC). That's good playing.

9. Tommy Fleetwood: Fleetwood has lost ground in the OWGR this year, but he hasn't been playing obnoxiously bad golf. He just hasn't been all that close to winning.

10. Jim Herman: There are better players, but I just want to highlight Herman here as last year's winner. He got off to a great start in Memphis, and he seems to pop up out of nowhere. Five straight good finishes (for him).