2021 Barracuda Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

08/08/2021 at 9:33 pm
The 2021 Barracuda Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Erik van Rooyen, who won his first PGA Tour event at Tahoe Mt. Club in Truckee, Calif.

The South African scored 16 points in the final round of the PGA Tour's only event using the modified Stableford scoring system. He finished on 50 points, good enough for a five-point win over Andrew Putnam.

Scott Piercy finished alone in third place on 44 points, a shot behind Putnam.

van Rooyen won the $630,000 winner's share of the $3,500,000 purse.

Barracuda Championship recap notes

van Rooyen earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

van Rooyen also earned 300 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning him a two-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.

A total of 70 players finished the tournament in the 41st event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2020-2021 PGA Tour schedule continues in next week with the Wyndham Championship.

2021 Barracuda Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER POINTS R1 R2 R3 R4 MONEY
1 Erik van Rooyen 50 7 17 10 16 $630,000
2 Andrew Putnam 45 10 15 9 11 $381,500
3 Scott Piercy 44 10 15 8 11 $241,500
4 Adam Schenk 43 8 19 11 5 $171,500
5 Brandon Hagy 41 9 9 5 18 $143,500
6 Roger Sloan 40 11 4 11 14 $126,875
T7 Gary Woodland 38 2 14 10 12 $113,750
T7 Joel Dahmen 38 16 10 7 5 $113,750
T9 Vincent Whaley 36 7 9 12 8 $98,875
T9 Sean O'Hair 36 1 11 17 7 $98,875
T11 Lee Hodges 35 3 13 2 17 $84,875
T11 Bo Van Pelt 35 3 15 9 8 $84,875
T13 Patrick Rodgers 34 3 7 11 13 $70,875
T13 Taylor Pendrith 34 3 13 14 4 $70,875
T15 Austin Cook 33 1 12 1 19 $60,375
T15 Greyson Sigg 33 2 8 12 11 $60,375
T15 Harold Varner III 33 1 14 12 6 $60,375
T18 Scott Stallings 32 4 8 10 10 $51,625
T18 Maverick McNealy 32 9 9 9 5 $51,625
T20 Joseph Bramlett 31 10 6 4 11 $42,875
T20 Michael Thompson 31 12 5 6 8 $42,875
T20 Scott Harrington 31 13 12 2 4 $42,875
T23 John Huh 30 4 10 3 13 $32,375
T23 Robby Shelton 30 7 5 8 10 $32,375
T23 Ryan Brehm 30 3 13 6 8 $32,375
T23 Aaron Baddeley 30 3 10 11 6 $32,375
T27 Bill Haas 29 7 5 4 13 $26,075
T27 Ben Taylor 29 3 19 7 0 $26,075
T27 Emiliano Grillo 29 12 17 2 -2 $26,075
T30 Pat Perez 28 6 4 5 13 $22,400
T30 Kevin Tway 28 3 7 8 10 $22,400
T30 Branden Grace 28 6 8 7 7 $22,400
T30 Nelson Ledesma 28 10 8 8 2 $22,400
T34 Sahith Theegala 27 10 7 2 8 $18,235
T34 Sam Ryder 27 5 12 3 7 $18,235
T34 Mark Baldwin 27 8 7 5 7 $18,235
T34 Brice Garnett 27 -1 15 8 5 $18,235
T34 Greg Chalmers 27 9 6 12 0 $18,235
T39 Mito Pereira 26 7 3 8 8 $15,225
T39 Davis Thompson 26 8 6 5 7 $15,225
T39 John Pak 26 10 12 2 2 $15,225
42 Stephan Jaeger 25 14 3 6 2 $13,825
T43 Nick Watney 24 8 3 5 8 $12,075
T43 Mark Hubbard 24 10 3 4 7 $12,075
T43 Tyler Duncan 24 5 9 5 5 $12,075
T43 Chez Reavie 24 9 5 6 4 $12,075
T47 Fabián Gómez 23 7 6 0 10 $10,045
T47 Satoshi Kodaira 23 5 6 6 6 $10,045
T49 MJ Daffue 22 8 3 1 10 $9,135
T49 Doc Redman 22 5 7 6 4 $9,135
T51 Andrew Landry 21 2 8 6 5 $8,598
T51 Kris Ventura 21 7 6 5 3 $8,598
T51 Troy Merritt 21 5 8 7 1 $8,598
T54 Tom Lewis 20 1 11 0 8 $8,155
T54 Paul Barjon 20 6 13 -5 6 $8,155
T54 Thomas Pieters 20 3 9 5 3 $8,155
T54 Chesson Hadley 20 5 5 8 2 $8,155
T54 Michael Feagles 20 4 8 9 -1 $8,155
T59 Michael Gligic 19 7 3 5 4 $7,805
T59 Bo Hoag 19 7 4 5 3 $7,805
T59 Richy Werenski 19 8 11 -1 1 $7,805
T59 Mark Anderson 19 10 7 2 0 $7,805
T59 Jonathan Byrd 19 1 11 8 -1 $7,805
T64 Chris Baker 17 9 1 4 3 $7,560
T64 Cameron Percy 17 5 13 -1 0 $7,560
T66 Sebastian Cappelen 15 4 6 -4 9 $7,385
T66 Rhein Gibson 15 6 4 2 3 $7,385
T66 Chase Seiffert 15 2 9 2 2 $7,385
69 Sangmoon Bae 14 6 7 4 -3 $7,245
70 Camilo Villegas 12 3 7 2 0 $7,175

