2021 Barracuda Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Barracuda Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Erik van Rooyen, who won his first PGA Tour event at Tahoe Mt. Club in Truckee, Calif.
The South African scored 16 points in the final round of the PGA Tour's only event using the modified Stableford scoring system. He finished on 50 points, good enough for a five-point win over Andrew Putnam.
Scott Piercy finished alone in third place on 44 points, a shot behind Putnam.
van Rooyen won the $630,000 winner's share of the $3,500,000 purse.
Barracuda Championship recap notes
van Rooyen earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.
van Rooyen also earned 300 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning him a two-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.
A total of 70 players finished the tournament in the 41st event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.
The 2020-2021 PGA Tour schedule continues in next week with the Wyndham Championship.
2021 Barracuda Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|POINTS
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|MONEY
|1
|Erik van Rooyen
|50
|7
|17
|10
|16
|$630,000
|2
|Andrew Putnam
|45
|10
|15
|9
|11
|$381,500
|3
|Scott Piercy
|44
|10
|15
|8
|11
|$241,500
|4
|Adam Schenk
|43
|8
|19
|11
|5
|$171,500
|5
|Brandon Hagy
|41
|9
|9
|5
|18
|$143,500
|6
|Roger Sloan
|40
|11
|4
|11
|14
|$126,875
|T7
|Gary Woodland
|38
|2
|14
|10
|12
|$113,750
|T7
|Joel Dahmen
|38
|16
|10
|7
|5
|$113,750
|T9
|Vincent Whaley
|36
|7
|9
|12
|8
|$98,875
|T9
|Sean O'Hair
|36
|1
|11
|17
|7
|$98,875
|T11
|Lee Hodges
|35
|3
|13
|2
|17
|$84,875
|T11
|Bo Van Pelt
|35
|3
|15
|9
|8
|$84,875
|T13
|Patrick Rodgers
|34
|3
|7
|11
|13
|$70,875
|T13
|Taylor Pendrith
|34
|3
|13
|14
|4
|$70,875
|T15
|Austin Cook
|33
|1
|12
|1
|19
|$60,375
|T15
|Greyson Sigg
|33
|2
|8
|12
|11
|$60,375
|T15
|Harold Varner III
|33
|1
|14
|12
|6
|$60,375
|T18
|Scott Stallings
|32
|4
|8
|10
|10
|$51,625
|T18
|Maverick McNealy
|32
|9
|9
|9
|5
|$51,625
|T20
|Joseph Bramlett
|31
|10
|6
|4
|11
|$42,875
|T20
|Michael Thompson
|31
|12
|5
|6
|8
|$42,875
|T20
|Scott Harrington
|31
|13
|12
|2
|4
|$42,875
|T23
|John Huh
|30
|4
|10
|3
|13
|$32,375
|T23
|Robby Shelton
|30
|7
|5
|8
|10
|$32,375
|T23
|Ryan Brehm
|30
|3
|13
|6
|8
|$32,375
|T23
|Aaron Baddeley
|30
|3
|10
|11
|6
|$32,375
|T27
|Bill Haas
|29
|7
|5
|4
|13
|$26,075
|T27
|Ben Taylor
|29
|3
|19
|7
|0
|$26,075
|T27
|Emiliano Grillo
|29
|12
|17
|2
|-2
|$26,075
|T30
|Pat Perez
|28
|6
|4
|5
|13
|$22,400
|T30
|Kevin Tway
|28
|3
|7
|8
|10
|$22,400
|T30
|Branden Grace
|28
|6
|8
|7
|7
|$22,400
|T30
|Nelson Ledesma
|28
|10
|8
|8
|2
|$22,400
|T34
|Sahith Theegala
|27
|10
|7
|2
|8
|$18,235
|T34
|Sam Ryder
|27
|5
|12
|3
|7
|$18,235
|T34
|Mark Baldwin
|27
|8
|7
|5
|7
|$18,235
|T34
|Brice Garnett
|27
|-1
|15
|8
|5
|$18,235
|T34
|Greg Chalmers
|27
|9
|6
|12
|0
|$18,235
|T39
|Mito Pereira
|26
|7
|3
|8
|8
|$15,225
|T39
|Davis Thompson
|26
|8
|6
|5
|7
|$15,225
|T39
|John Pak
|26
|10
|12
|2
|2
|$15,225
|42
|Stephan Jaeger
|25
|14
|3
|6
|2
|$13,825
|T43
|Nick Watney
|24
|8
|3
|5
|8
|$12,075
|T43
|Mark Hubbard
|24
|10
|3
|4
|7
|$12,075
|T43
|Tyler Duncan
|24
|5
|9
|5
|5
|$12,075
|T43
|Chez Reavie
|24
|9
|5
|6
|4
|$12,075
|T47
|Fabián Gómez
|23
|7
|6
|0
|10
|$10,045
|T47
|Satoshi Kodaira
|23
|5
|6
|6
|6
|$10,045
|T49
|MJ Daffue
|22
|8
|3
|1
|10
|$9,135
|T49
|Doc Redman
|22
|5
|7
|6
|4
|$9,135
|T51
|Andrew Landry
|21
|2
|8
|6
|5
|$8,598
|T51
|Kris Ventura
|21
|7
|6
|5
|3
|$8,598
|T51
|Troy Merritt
|21
|5
|8
|7
|1
|$8,598
|T54
|Tom Lewis
|20
|1
|11
|0
|8
|$8,155
|T54
|Paul Barjon
|20
|6
|13
|-5
|6
|$8,155
|T54
|Thomas Pieters
|20
|3
|9
|5
|3
|$8,155
|T54
|Chesson Hadley
|20
|5
|5
|8
|2
|$8,155
|T54
|Michael Feagles
|20
|4
|8
|9
|-1
|$8,155
|T59
|Michael Gligic
|19
|7
|3
|5
|4
|$7,805
|T59
|Bo Hoag
|19
|7
|4
|5
|3
|$7,805
|T59
|Richy Werenski
|19
|8
|11
|-1
|1
|$7,805
|T59
|Mark Anderson
|19
|10
|7
|2
|0
|$7,805
|T59
|Jonathan Byrd
|19
|1
|11
|8
|-1
|$7,805
|T64
|Chris Baker
|17
|9
|1
|4
|3
|$7,560
|T64
|Cameron Percy
|17
|5
|13
|-1
|0
|$7,560
|T66
|Sebastian Cappelen
|15
|4
|6
|-4
|9
|$7,385
|T66
|Rhein Gibson
|15
|6
|4
|2
|3
|$7,385
|T66
|Chase Seiffert
|15
|2
|9
|2
|2
|$7,385
|69
|Sangmoon Bae
|14
|6
|7
|4
|-3
|$7,245
|70
|Camilo Villegas
|12
|3
|7
|2
|0
|$7,175