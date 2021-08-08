2021 Barracuda Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Barracuda Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Erik van Rooyen, who won his first PGA Tour event at Tahoe Mt. Club in Truckee, Calif.

The South African scored 16 points in the final round of the PGA Tour's only event using the modified Stableford scoring system. He finished on 50 points, good enough for a five-point win over Andrew Putnam.

Scott Piercy finished alone in third place on 44 points, a shot behind Putnam.

van Rooyen won the $630,000 winner's share of the $3,500,000 purse.

Barracuda Championship recap notes

van Rooyen earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

van Rooyen also earned 300 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning him a two-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.

A total of 70 players finished the tournament in the 41st event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2020-2021 PGA Tour schedule continues in next week with the Wyndham Championship.

2021 Barracuda Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details