2021 Tokyo Olympics women’s golf tournament final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Tokyo Olympics women's golf tournament final leaderboard is headed by winner Nelly Korda, who won the gold medal at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Japan.
Korda got off to a slow start in the final round, ultimately ceding control of the tournament. However, late clutch putts got her to 17-under 271, good enough for a one-shot win.
Mone Inami and Lydia Ko tied for second, a shot behind Korda, and had a playoff to determine the silver and bronze medals. Inami's birdie on the par-5 18th in the first playoff hole earned her the silver.
Aditi Ashok of India finished alone in fourth, two shots off the lead.
Korda won the Olympic gold medal but did not win money, as there is no purse in the Olympic golf tournaments.
Tokyo Olympics women's golf tournament recap notes
Korda earned 50 Rolex Rankings Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will cement her No. 1 ranking status.
Korda did not earn Race to the CME Globe points with the win, but he did earn major exemptions into the 2022 majors.
A total of 60 players started and finished the tournament, and a cut was not made.
2021 Tokyo Olympics women's golf tournament final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|1
|Nelly Korda
|-17
|67
|62
|69
|69
|267
|2
|Mone Inami
|-16
|70
|65
|68
|65
|268
|3
|Lydia Ko
|-16
|70
|67
|66
|65
|268
|4
|Aditi Ashok
|-15
|67
|66
|68
|68
|269
|T5
|Emily Kristine Pedersen
|-13
|70
|63
|70
|68
|271
|T5
|Hannah Green
|-13
|71
|65
|67
|68
|271
|7
|Stephanie Meadow
|-12
|72
|66
|68
|66
|272
|8
|Shanshan Feng
|-11
|74
|64
|68
|67
|273
|T9
|Yuka Saso
|-10
|74
|68
|67
|65
|274
|T9
|Jin Young Ko
|-10
|68
|67
|71
|68
|274
|T9
|Xiyu Lin
|-10
|71
|66
|69
|68
|274
|T9
|Sei Young Kim
|-10
|69
|69
|68
|68
|274
|T9
|Nasa Hataoka
|-10
|70
|68
|67
|69
|274
|T9
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|-10
|69
|64
|72
|69
|274
|T15
|Jessica Korda
|-9
|71
|67
|73
|64
|275
|T15
|Wei-Ling Hsu
|-9
|69
|69
|71
|66
|275
|T15
|Hyo Joo Kim
|-9
|70
|68
|70
|67
|275
|T18
|Albane Valenzuela
|-8
|71
|69
|67
|69
|276
|T18
|Matilda Castren
|-8
|68
|70
|68
|70
|276
|T20
|Danielle Kang
|-7
|69
|69
|74
|65
|277
|T20
|Sanna Nuutinen
|-7
|70
|68
|69
|70
|277
|T20
|Madelene Sagstrom
|-7
|66
|68
|71
|72
|277
|T23
|Maria Fassi
|-5
|73
|70
|68
|68
|279
|T23
|Patty Tavatanakit
|-5
|71
|71
|69
|68
|279
|T23
|Inbee Park
|-5
|69
|70
|71
|69
|279
|T23
|Klara Spilkova
|-5
|69
|70
|71
|69
|279
|T23
|Anna Nordqvist
|-5
|72
|69
|68
|70
|279
|T23
|Leona Maguire
|-5
|71
|67
|70
|71
|279
|T29
|Carlota Ciganda
|-4
|68
|73
|70
|69
|280
|T29
|Minjee Lee
|-4
|71
|68
|73
|68
|280
|T29
|Perrine Delacour
|-4
|70
|70
|69
|71
|280
|T29
|Brooke Henderson
|-4
|74
|68
|71
|67
|280
|33
|Lexi Thompson
|-3
|72
|71
|69
|69
|281
|T34
|Min Lee
|-2
|69
|69
|72
|72
|282
|T34
|Celine Boutier
|-2
|73
|68
|72
|69
|282
|T34
|Pia Babnik
|-2
|71
|71
|73
|67
|282
|T34
|Kelly Tan
|-2
|73
|73
|72
|64
|282
|T38
|Daniela Darquea
|-1
|72
|73
|65
|73
|283
|T38
|Gaby Lopez
|-1
|71
|72
|69
|71
|283
|T40
|Jodi Ewart Shadoff
|E
|74
|68
|70
|72
|284
|T40
|Caroline Masson
|E
|71
|70
|68
|75
|284
|T40
|Sophia Popov
|E
|71
|72
|70
|71
|284
|T43
|Bianca Pagdanganan
|1
|69
|71
|71
|74
|285
|T43
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|1
|77
|67
|69
|72
|285
|T43
|Maha Haddioui
|1
|72
|74
|70
|69
|285
|T46
|Manon De Roey
|2
|71
|67
|74
|74
|286
|T46
|Giulia Molinaro
|2
|75
|71
|70
|70
|286
|48
|Maria Fernanda Torres
|3
|73
|77
|70
|67
|287
|49
|Alena Sharp
|5
|74
|71
|69
|75
|289
|T50
|Azahara Munoz
|6
|69
|76
|73
|72
|290
|T50
|Diksha Dagar
|6
|76
|72
|72
|70
|290
|T50
|Tiffany Chan
|6
|77
|74
|69
|70
|290
|T50
|Mariajo Uribe
|6
|73
|77
|70
|70
|290
|54
|Kim Metraux
|7
|74
|70
|74
|73
|291
|55
|Mel Reid
|8
|73
|75
|76
|68
|292
|56
|Christine Wolf
|13
|71
|72
|81
|73
|297
|57
|Anne van Dam
|14
|74
|78
|69
|77
|298
|58
|Magdalena Simmermacher
|16
|76
|70
|78
|76
|300
|59
|Lucrezia Colombotto Rosso
|18
|75
|74
|75
|78
|302
|60
|Tonje Daffinrud
|25
|81
|73
|81
|74
|309