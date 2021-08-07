2021 Tokyo Olympics women’s golf tournament final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Tokyo Olympics women's golf tournament final leaderboard is headed by winner Nelly Korda, who won the gold medal at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Japan.

Korda got off to a slow start in the final round, ultimately ceding control of the tournament. However, late clutch putts got her to 17-under 271, good enough for a one-shot win.

Mone Inami and Lydia Ko tied for second, a shot behind Korda, and had a playoff to determine the silver and bronze medals. Inami's birdie on the par-5 18th in the first playoff hole earned her the silver.

Aditi Ashok of India finished alone in fourth, two shots off the lead.

Korda won the Olympic gold medal but did not win money, as there is no purse in the Olympic golf tournaments.

Tokyo Olympics women's golf tournament recap notes

Korda earned 50 Rolex Rankings Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will cement her No. 1 ranking status.

Korda did not earn Race to the CME Globe points with the win, but he did earn major exemptions into the 2022 majors.

A total of 60 players started and finished the tournament, and a cut was not made.

2021 Tokyo Olympics women's golf tournament final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details