2021 Tokyo Olympics women’s golf tournament final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

08/07/2021 at 4:44 pm
The 2021 Tokyo Olympics women's golf tournament final leaderboard is headed by winner Nelly Korda, who won the gold medal at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Japan.

Korda got off to a slow start in the final round, ultimately ceding control of the tournament. However, late clutch putts got her to 17-under 271, good enough for a one-shot win.

Mone Inami and Lydia Ko tied for second, a shot behind Korda, and had a playoff to determine the silver and bronze medals. Inami's birdie on the par-5 18th in the first playoff hole earned her the silver.

Aditi Ashok of India finished alone in fourth, two shots off the lead.

Korda won the Olympic gold medal but did not win money, as there is no purse in the Olympic golf tournaments.

Tokyo Olympics women's golf tournament recap notes

Korda earned 50 Rolex Rankings Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will cement her No. 1 ranking status.

Korda did not earn Race to the CME Globe points with the win, but he did earn major exemptions into the 2022 majors.

A total of 60 players started and finished the tournament, and a cut was not made.

2021 Tokyo Olympics women's golf tournament final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT
1 Nelly Korda -17 67 62 69 69 267
2 Mone Inami -16 70 65 68 65 268
3 Lydia Ko -16 70 67 66 65 268
4 Aditi Ashok -15 67 66 68 68 269
T5 Emily Kristine Pedersen -13 70 63 70 68 271
T5 Hannah Green -13 71 65 67 68 271
7 Stephanie Meadow -12 72 66 68 66 272
8 Shanshan Feng -11 74 64 68 67 273
T9 Yuka Saso -10 74 68 67 65 274
T9 Jin Young Ko -10 68 67 71 68 274
T9 Xiyu Lin -10 71 66 69 68 274
T9 Sei Young Kim -10 69 69 68 68 274
T9 Nasa Hataoka -10 70 68 67 69 274
T9 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -10 69 64 72 69 274
T15 Jessica Korda -9 71 67 73 64 275
T15 Wei-Ling Hsu -9 69 69 71 66 275
T15 Hyo Joo Kim -9 70 68 70 67 275
T18 Albane Valenzuela -8 71 69 67 69 276
T18 Matilda Castren -8 68 70 68 70 276
T20 Danielle Kang -7 69 69 74 65 277
T20 Sanna Nuutinen -7 70 68 69 70 277
T20 Madelene Sagstrom -7 66 68 71 72 277
T23 Maria Fassi -5 73 70 68 68 279
T23 Patty Tavatanakit -5 71 71 69 68 279
T23 Inbee Park -5 69 70 71 69 279
T23 Klara Spilkova -5 69 70 71 69 279
T23 Anna Nordqvist -5 72 69 68 70 279
T23 Leona Maguire -5 71 67 70 71 279
T29 Carlota Ciganda -4 68 73 70 69 280
T29 Minjee Lee -4 71 68 73 68 280
T29 Perrine Delacour -4 70 70 69 71 280
T29 Brooke Henderson -4 74 68 71 67 280
33 Lexi Thompson -3 72 71 69 69 281
T34 Min Lee -2 69 69 72 72 282
T34 Celine Boutier -2 73 68 72 69 282
T34 Pia Babnik -2 71 71 73 67 282
T34 Kelly Tan -2 73 73 72 64 282
T38 Daniela Darquea -1 72 73 65 73 283
T38 Gaby Lopez -1 71 72 69 71 283
T40 Jodi Ewart Shadoff E 74 68 70 72 284
T40 Caroline Masson E 71 70 68 75 284
T40 Sophia Popov E 71 72 70 71 284
T43 Bianca Pagdanganan 1 69 71 71 74 285
T43 Ariya Jutanugarn 1 77 67 69 72 285
T43 Maha Haddioui 1 72 74 70 69 285
T46 Manon De Roey 2 71 67 74 74 286
T46 Giulia Molinaro 2 75 71 70 70 286
48 Maria Fernanda Torres 3 73 77 70 67 287
49 Alena Sharp 5 74 71 69 75 289
T50 Azahara Munoz 6 69 76 73 72 290
T50 Diksha Dagar 6 76 72 72 70 290
T50 Tiffany Chan 6 77 74 69 70 290
T50 Mariajo Uribe 6 73 77 70 70 290
54 Kim Metraux 7 74 70 74 73 291
55 Mel Reid 8 73 75 76 68 292
56 Christine Wolf 13 71 72 81 73 297
57 Anne van Dam 14 74 78 69 77 298
58 Magdalena Simmermacher 16 76 70 78 76 300
59 Lucrezia Colombotto Rosso 18 75 74 75 78 302
60 Tonje Daffinrud 25 81 73 81 74 309

