In golf, golfers use tees in a variety of sizes. After all, golfers tee up their ball to hit a variety of shots with a variety of clubs off of the tee.

Sometimes golfers tee up their ball low to hit an iron or hybrid off the tee, or perhaps the golfer wants to hit a low-flying shot with the driver that pierces through the wind.

Sometimes, though, golfers like to tee it high and let it fly, as they say. Teeing the ball up high means using a tee that's taller than the average two-inch or two-and-a-quarter-inch tee. However, how tall is too tall?

What is the maximum height allowed for a golf tee under the Rules of Golf?

Under the Rules of Golf, the USGA and R&A dictate that the maximum height for a golf tee is 4 inches. That's total height. It doesn't matter to the USGA or R&A how far in the ground the golfer puts the tee. The maximum height is based on the produced length of the tee.

Since a golfer can't use a tee without putting it into the ground at least a little bit, the maximum height a golf ball can be teed is less than 4 inches -- closer to 3.5 inches or even 3.25 inches.

The good news is that there's no minimum tee height, though typically the smallest golf tees made a 1 inch tall.