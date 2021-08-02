2021 US Senior Women’s Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 US Senior Women's Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Annika Sorenstam, who made history with an eight-shot win at Brooklawn Country Club in Fairfield, Conn.
Despite starting the round with a small lead, Sorenstam pulled away quickly on the final day. With a final round of 4-under 68, Sorenstam beat Liselotte Neumann on 12-under 276.
Laura Davies finished in third on 3-under total.
Sorenstam won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.
US Senior Women's Open recap notes
Sorenstam wins in her first start in the US Senior Women's Open after spending portions of the year making a return to competitive golf, including making a cut in an LPGA event.
Two of the three US Senior Women's Opens so far have been decided by margins greater than six shots.
The cut in the US Senior Women's Open is to the top 50 and ties.
All professionals who missed the cut were paid $2,000 each.
2021 US Senior Women's Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Annika Sorenstam
|-12
|67
|69
|72
|68
|276
|$180,000
|2
|Liselotte Neumann
|-4
|70
|69
|71
|74
|284
|$108,000
|3
|Laura Davies
|-3
|71
|75
|68
|71
|285
|$68,977
|T4
|Yuko Saito
|-2
|70
|70
|74
|72
|286
|$43,970
|T4
|Catriona Matthew
|-2
|71
|70
|71
|74
|286
|$43,970
|6
|Kris Tschetter
|1
|69
|72
|75
|73
|289
|$35,338
|T7
|Christa Johnson
|2
|74
|71
|75
|70
|290
|$28,876
|T7
|Kimberly Williams
|2
|72
|72
|74
|72
|290
|$28,876
|T7
|Helen Alfredsson
|2
|74
|72
|72
|72
|290
|$28,876
|T10
|Karen Weiss
|3
|77
|70
|76
|68
|291
|$20,173
|T10
|Tammie Green
|3
|74
|75
|72
|70
|291
|$20,173
|T10
|Suzy Green-Roebuck
|3
|71
|74
|75
|71
|291
|$20,173
|T10
|Juli Inkster
|3
|73
|74
|72
|72
|291
|$20,173
|T10
|Dana Ebster
|3
|67
|74
|76
|74
|291
|$20,173
|T15
|Trish Johnson
|4
|76
|72
|72
|72
|292
|$16,003
|T15
|Rosie Jones
|4
|71
|70
|76
|75
|292
|$16,003
|T17
|Michele Redman
|5
|74
|76
|73
|70
|293
|$13,748
|T17
|Cheryl Anderson
|5
|74
|76
|71
|72
|293
|$13,748
|T17
|Barbara Moxness
|5
|72
|76
|72
|73
|293
|$13,748
|T20
|Martha Leach (a)
|6
|74
|76
|71
|73
|294
|$0
|T20
|Ellen Port (a)
|6
|71
|69
|77
|77
|294
|$0
|T20
|Michelle McGann
|6
|73
|72
|72
|77
|294
|$12,047
|T23
|Nicole Jeray
|7
|71
|76
|75
|73
|295
|$10,981
|T23
|Jamie Fischer
|7
|73
|76
|73
|73
|295
|$10,981
|25
|Maggie Will
|8
|77
|72
|76
|71
|296
|$9,938
|T26
|Sue Ginter
|9
|73
|75
|76
|73
|297
|$8,778
|T26
|Jacqueline Gallagher-Smith
|9
|76
|73
|73
|75
|297
|$8,778
|T26
|Lisa DePaulo
|9
|76
|74
|71
|76
|297
|$8,778
|T29
|Lara Tennant (a)
|11
|76
|76
|72
|75
|299
|$0
|T29
|Nanci Bowen
|11
|75
|74
|75
|75
|299
|$7,778
|T29
|Cindy Schreyer
|11
|73
|78
|71
|77
|299
|$7,778
|T32
|Elaine Crosby
|12
|77
|74
|78
|71
|300
|$6,880
|T32
|Laurie Rinker
|12
|75
|77
|76
|72
|300
|$6,880
|T32
|Carolyn Hill
|12
|73
|79
|76
|72
|300
|$6,880
|T32
|Becky Iverson
|12
|76
|71
|75
|78
|300
|$6,880
|T36
|Dina Ammaccapane
|13
|77
|73
|79
|72
|301
|$5,887
|T36
|Danielle Ammaccapane
|13
|76
|75
|77
|73
|301
|$5,887
|T36
|Lynne Cowan (a)
|13
|74
|77
|76
|74
|301
|$0
|T36
|Corey Weworski (a)
|13
|75
|77
|73
|76
|301
|$0
|T36
|Lisa Grimes
|13
|75
|75
|74
|77
|301
|$5,887
|T41
|Cathy Johnston-Forbes
|14
|77
|74
|77
|74
|302
|$5,050
|T41
|Julie Piers
|14
|75
|76
|76
|75
|302
|$5,050
|T41
|Kasumi Fujii
|14
|75
|74
|78
|75
|302
|$5,050
|T41
|Hollis Stacy
|14
|75
|75
|76
|76
|302
|$5,050
|T41
|Sherry Andonian
|14
|74
|74
|78
|76
|302
|$5,050
|46
|Laura Coble (a)
|15
|74
|73
|77
|79
|303
|$0
|T47
|Tonya Gill Danckaert
|16
|75
|75
|78
|76
|304
|$4,472
|T47
|Sue Wooster (a)
|16
|74
|78
|74
|78
|304
|$0
|T49
|Laura Shanahan Rowe
|18
|78
|73
|78
|77
|306
|$4,184
|T49
|Jennifer Cully
|18
|77
|74
|75
|80
|306
|$4,184
|51
|Kristi Albers
|20
|76
|75
|79
|78
|308
|$3,894