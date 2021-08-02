2021 US Senior Women's Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2021 US Senior Women’s Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

08/02/2021 at 10:01 am
Golf News Net


The 2021 US Senior Women's Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Annika Sorenstam, who made history with an eight-shot win at Brooklawn Country Club in Fairfield, Conn.

Despite starting the round with a small lead, Sorenstam pulled away quickly on the final day. With a final round of 4-under 68, Sorenstam beat Liselotte Neumann on 12-under 276.

Laura Davies finished in third on 3-under total.

Sorenstam won the $180,000 winner's share of the $1,000,000 purse.

US Senior Women's Open recap notes

Sorenstam wins in her first start in the US Senior Women's Open after spending portions of the year making a return to competitive golf, including making a cut in an LPGA event.

Two of the three US Senior Women's Opens so far have been decided by margins greater than six shots.

The cut in the US Senior Women's Open is to the top 50 and ties.

All professionals who missed the cut were paid $2,000 each.

2021 US Senior Women's Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Annika Sorenstam -12 67 69 72 68 276 $180,000
2 Liselotte Neumann -4 70 69 71 74 284 $108,000
3 Laura Davies -3 71 75 68 71 285 $68,977
T4 Yuko Saito -2 70 70 74 72 286 $43,970
T4 Catriona Matthew -2 71 70 71 74 286 $43,970
6 Kris Tschetter 1 69 72 75 73 289 $35,338
T7 Christa Johnson 2 74 71 75 70 290 $28,876
T7 Kimberly Williams 2 72 72 74 72 290 $28,876
T7 Helen Alfredsson 2 74 72 72 72 290 $28,876
T10 Karen Weiss 3 77 70 76 68 291 $20,173
T10 Tammie Green 3 74 75 72 70 291 $20,173
T10 Suzy Green-Roebuck 3 71 74 75 71 291 $20,173
T10 Juli Inkster 3 73 74 72 72 291 $20,173
T10 Dana Ebster 3 67 74 76 74 291 $20,173
T15 Trish Johnson 4 76 72 72 72 292 $16,003
T15 Rosie Jones 4 71 70 76 75 292 $16,003
T17 Michele Redman 5 74 76 73 70 293 $13,748
T17 Cheryl Anderson 5 74 76 71 72 293 $13,748
T17 Barbara Moxness 5 72 76 72 73 293 $13,748
T20 Martha Leach (a) 6 74 76 71 73 294 $0
T20 Ellen Port (a) 6 71 69 77 77 294 $0
T20 Michelle McGann 6 73 72 72 77 294 $12,047
T23 Nicole Jeray 7 71 76 75 73 295 $10,981
T23 Jamie Fischer 7 73 76 73 73 295 $10,981
25 Maggie Will 8 77 72 76 71 296 $9,938
T26 Sue Ginter 9 73 75 76 73 297 $8,778
T26 Jacqueline Gallagher-Smith 9 76 73 73 75 297 $8,778
T26 Lisa DePaulo 9 76 74 71 76 297 $8,778
T29 Lara Tennant (a) 11 76 76 72 75 299 $0
T29 Nanci Bowen 11 75 74 75 75 299 $7,778
T29 Cindy Schreyer 11 73 78 71 77 299 $7,778
T32 Elaine Crosby 12 77 74 78 71 300 $6,880
T32 Laurie Rinker 12 75 77 76 72 300 $6,880
T32 Carolyn Hill 12 73 79 76 72 300 $6,880
T32 Becky Iverson 12 76 71 75 78 300 $6,880
T36 Dina Ammaccapane 13 77 73 79 72 301 $5,887
T36 Danielle Ammaccapane 13 76 75 77 73 301 $5,887
T36 Lynne Cowan (a) 13 74 77 76 74 301 $0
T36 Corey Weworski (a) 13 75 77 73 76 301 $0
T36 Lisa Grimes 13 75 75 74 77 301 $5,887
T41 Cathy Johnston-Forbes 14 77 74 77 74 302 $5,050
T41 Julie Piers 14 75 76 76 75 302 $5,050
T41 Kasumi Fujii 14 75 74 78 75 302 $5,050
T41 Hollis Stacy 14 75 75 76 76 302 $5,050
T41 Sherry Andonian 14 74 74 78 76 302 $5,050
46 Laura Coble (a) 15 74 73 77 79 303 $0
T47 Tonya Gill Danckaert 16 75 75 78 76 304 $4,472
T47 Sue Wooster (a) 16 74 78 74 78 304 $0
T49 Laura Shanahan Rowe 18 78 73 78 77 306 $4,184
T49 Jennifer Cully 18 77 74 75 80 306 $4,184
51 Kristi Albers 20 76 75 79 78 308 $3,894

View All Posts
