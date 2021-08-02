2021 Barracuda Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Barracuda Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in Truckee, Calif.
The Barracuda Championship field is headlined by the likes of Ryan Armour, Joel Dahmen and more.
This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the final opposite-field event of the season.
We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.
The field will be playing for a $3.5 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2021 Barracuda Championship field
- Mark Anderson
- Ryan Armour
- Aaron Baddeley
- Sangmoon Bae
- Chris Baker
- Paul Barjon
- Ricky Barnes
- Alex Beach
- Charlie Beljan
- Dominic Bozzelli
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Scott Brown
- Bronson Burgoon
- Jonathan Byrd
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Rafael Campos
- Sebastian Cappelen
- Greg Chalmers
- Wyndham Clark
- Austin Cook
- MJ Daffue
- Joel Dahmen
- John Daly
- Luke Donald
- Tyler Duncan
- Austin Eckroat
- Matt Every
- Michael Feagles
- Brice Garnett
- Brian Gay
- Michael Gellerman
- Rhein Gibson
- Michael Gligic
- Fabián Gómez
- Will Gordon
- Branden Grace
- Emiliano Grillo
- Bill Haas
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- Brandon Hagy
- Padraig Harrington
- Scott Harrington
- J.J. Henry
- Bo Hoag
- Lee Hodges
- Tom Hoge
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- John Huh
- Stephan Jaeger
- Richard S. Johnson
- Sung Kang
- Michael Kim
- Russell Knox
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Matt Kuchar
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- Nelson Ledesma
- Tom Lewis
- David Lingmerth
- Matt Marshall
- Ben Martin
- Tyler McCumber
- Parker McLachlin
- Maverick McNealy
- Troy Merritt
- Ryan Moore
- Sean O'Hair
- Rob Oppenheim
- John Pak
- Taylor Pendrith
- Cameron Percy
- Mito Pereira
- Pat Perez
- Scott Piercy
- Thomas Pieters
- D.A. Points
- Andrew Putnam
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Davis Riley
- Wes Roach
- Patrick Rodgers
- Andres Romero
- Sam Ryder
- Sam Saunders
- Adam Schenk
- Chase Seiffert
- John Senden
- Robby Shelton
- Greyson Sigg
- Roger Sloan
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Kevin Stadler
- Scott Stallings
- Kyle Stanley
- Brendan Steele
- Shawn Stefani
- Brian Stuard
- Zack Sucher
- Ben Taylor
- Nick Taylor
- Vaughn Taylor
- Josh Teater
- Sahith Theegala
- Davis Thompson
- Michael Thompson
- D.J. Trahan
- Martin Trainer
- Kevin Tway
- Bo Van Pelt
- Erik van Rooyen
- Harold Varner III
- Kris Ventura
- Camilo Villegas
- Johnson Wagner
- Jimmy Walker
- Nick Watney
- Richy Werenski
- Vincent Whaley
- Aaron Wise
- Gary Woodland
- Derek Zachman
- Xinjun Zhang
Top 50 players in 2021 Barracuda Championship field
There are no top-50 players in the field, as per PGA Tour rules, players who are eligible for the other event against an opposite-field event must compete in that tournament or not play at all that week.