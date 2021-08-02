2021 Barracuda Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Barracuda Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in Truckee, Calif.

The Barracuda Championship field is headlined by the likes of Ryan Armour, Joel Dahmen and more.

This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the final opposite-field event of the season.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for a $3.5 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2021 Barracuda Championship field

Mark Anderson

Ryan Armour

Aaron Baddeley

Sangmoon Bae

Chris Baker

Paul Barjon

Ricky Barnes

Alex Beach

Charlie Beljan

Dominic Bozzelli

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Scott Brown

Bronson Burgoon

Jonathan Byrd

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Rafael Campos

Sebastian Cappelen

Greg Chalmers

Wyndham Clark

Austin Cook

MJ Daffue

Joel Dahmen

John Daly

Luke Donald

Tyler Duncan

Austin Eckroat

Matt Every

Michael Feagles

Brice Garnett

Brian Gay

Michael Gellerman

Rhein Gibson

Michael Gligic

Fabián Gómez

Will Gordon

Branden Grace

Emiliano Grillo

Bill Haas

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

Brandon Hagy

Padraig Harrington

Scott Harrington

J.J. Henry

Bo Hoag

Lee Hodges

Tom Hoge

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

John Huh

Stephan Jaeger

Richard S. Johnson

Sung Kang

Michael Kim

Russell Knox

Satoshi Kodaira

Matt Kuchar

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

Nelson Ledesma

Tom Lewis

David Lingmerth

Matt Marshall

Ben Martin

Tyler McCumber

Parker McLachlin

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Ryan Moore

Sean O'Hair

Rob Oppenheim

John Pak

Taylor Pendrith

Cameron Percy

Mito Pereira

Pat Perez

Scott Piercy

Thomas Pieters

D.A. Points

Andrew Putnam

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Davis Riley

Wes Roach

Patrick Rodgers

Andres Romero

Sam Ryder

Sam Saunders

Adam Schenk

Chase Seiffert

John Senden

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

Roger Sloan

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Kevin Stadler

Scott Stallings

Kyle Stanley

Brendan Steele

Shawn Stefani

Brian Stuard

Zack Sucher

Ben Taylor

Nick Taylor

Vaughn Taylor

Josh Teater

Sahith Theegala

Davis Thompson

Michael Thompson

D.J. Trahan

Martin Trainer

Kevin Tway

Bo Van Pelt

Erik van Rooyen

Harold Varner III

Kris Ventura

Camilo Villegas

Johnson Wagner

Jimmy Walker

Nick Watney

Richy Werenski

Vincent Whaley

Aaron Wise

Gary Woodland

Derek Zachman

Xinjun Zhang

Top 50 players in 2021 Barracuda Championship field

There are no top-50 players in the field, as per PGA Tour rules, players who are eligible for the other event against an opposite-field event must compete in that tournament or not play at all that week.