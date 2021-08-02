2020 Tokyo Olympics women’s golf tournament field: Players, rankings, how they qualified

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics women's golf tournament field is set with the passing of the qualifying deadline of June 28, 2021. The field is set for this event, played at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Japan.
The Tokyo Olympics women's golf tournament field is headlined by the likes of Nelly Korda, Jin Young Ko, Inbee Park and more.
How to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics women's golf tournament field
This is set to be a 60-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking a follow-up to the 2016 Olympics golf tournaments in Rio de Janeiro.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.
The field qualified based on the Olympic Golf Ranking, which takes points earned in the Official World Golf Ranking during the qualifying window and applies them together. The top 60 available and qualified players get into the field. If a country has four or more players in the top 15 in the Olympic Golf Ranking, they are able to send the top four available players (the United States is the only country which qualifies). Otherwise, a country can only send their two highest-ranked players until the field of 60 is filled.
2020 Tokyo Olympics women's golf tournament field
- 1. Nelly Korda
- 2. Jin Young Ko
- 3. Inbee Park
- 4. Sei Young Kim
- 5. Danielle Kang
- 6. Hyo-Joo Kim
- 7. Brooke Henderson
- 8. Yuka Saso
- 9. Lexi Thompson
- 10. Lydia Ko
- 11. Nasa Hataoka
- 12. Patty Tavatanakit
- 13. Jessica Korda
- 14. Minjee Lee
- 15. Hannah Green
- 16. Shanshan Feng
- 17. Ariya Jutanugarn
- 18. Sophia Popov
- 19. Mone Inami
- 20. Carlota Ciganda
- 21. Melissa Reid
- 22. Anna Nordqvist
- 23. Georgia Hall
- 24. Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- 25. Celine Boutier
- 26. Leona Maguire
- 27. Xiyu Lin
- 28. Gaby Lopez
- 29. Caroline Masson
- 30. Emily Kristine Pedersen
- 31. Madelene Sagstrom
- 32. Matilda Castren
- 33. Ashleigh Buhai
- 34. Wei-Ling Hsu
- 35. Azahara Munoz
- 36. Giulia Molinaro
- 37. Perrine Delacour
- 38. Stephanie Meadow
- 39. Min Lee
- 40. Anne van Dam
- 41. Alena Sharp
- 42. Kelly Tan
- 43. Albane Valenzuela
- 44. Bianca Pagdanganan
- 45. Aditi Ashok
- 46. Maria Fassi
- 47. Maria Torres
- 48. Tiffany Chan
- 49. Sanna Nuutinen
- 50. Marianne Skarpnord
- 51. Klara Spilkova
- 52. Manon De Roey
- 53. Christine Wolf
- 54. Pia Babnik
- 55. Mariajo Uribe
- 56. Daniela Darquea
- 57. Morgane Metraux
- 58. Magdalena Simmermacher
- 59. Lucrezia Rosso
- 60. Maha Haddioui