2021 US Senior Women's Open TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel
LPGA Tour

2021 US Senior Women’s Open TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

07/30/2021 at 11:20 am
Golf News Net


The 2021 US Senior Women's Open is the first of two major championships of the women's senior golf calendar, with Brooklawn Country Club in Fairfield, Conn., hosting an historic US Senior Women's Open.

After 36 holes, the field will be reduced to the top 50 and ties heading into the final two rounds in the national championship.

The US Senior Women's Open TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship on Saturday and Sunday with live golf action from Brooklawn Country Club.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2021 US Senior Women's Open on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2021 US Senior Women's Open TV times and schedule.

2021 US Senior Women's Open TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern

  • Saturday, July 31: 2-5 p.m. on Golf Channel
  • Sunday, Aug. 1: 2-5 p.m. on Golf Channel

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.