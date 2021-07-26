Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports partner on personal launch monitor set to launch in 2021

There will be a new competitor in the personal launch monitor space, with Foresight Sports entering into a partnership with Bushnell Golf to bring the Launch Pro to market in fall 2021.

“Our two teams are the right combination to win in the growing launch monitor market. Foresight Sports’ leading technology combined with the strength of the Bushnell Golf brand will facilitate growth in new and existing golf markets,” says Foresight Sports Co-Founder, Jon Watters.

“It’s an incredibly exciting time to be a part of this sport. Not only to be witnessing the evolution of our game toward a broader, more enhanced user experience through technology, but to be actively helping golfers improve while growing the game and reaching new users. We are excited for the future and this partnership with Bushnell Golf.”

Few details are available about what the Launch Pro will actually look like, what kind of data points it will collect and if there will be any kind of golf simulation capability. The price is still to be determined.

“Bushnell Golf is committed to innovation, technology advancements and supporting the golfing consumer as they build confidence in their game. The Launch Pro will offer our core consumer access to the best technology in ball striking measurement and analysis, which will support our consumers in their pursuit of improvement,” said Vishak Sankaran, President of Bushnell.

“Launch Pro also expands our offerings in the off-course, lifestyle-inspired golf segment. Launch Pro users will have access to multiple course simulations to enhance their in-home or off-course playing experience.”

The announcement was designed to whet the appetite of golfers who may be looking to purchase a personal launch monitor and might be interested in waiting to see what this tandem design brings to the market.

The Launch Pro will be available for purchase sometime in fall 2021.