2021 Senior British Open Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Senior British Open Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Stephen Dodd, who won his first senior major with a one-shot win at Sunngingdale Golf Club in England.

Dodd made a birdie on the 72nd hole to break out of a tie with Miguel Angel Jimenez and win the championship on 13-under 267.

Darren Clarke finished in solo third place, two shots behind the victorious Welshman.

Dodd won the $313,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Senior British Open Championship recap notes

Dodd wins his first PGA Tour Champions title and earns unique status as now he is on the PGA Tour Champions.

The money Dodd -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into a point.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. However, the R&A runs the Senior British Open Championship, and a cut was made to the top 70 and ties through two rounds.

The 2021 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues in three weeks with the Shaw Charity Classic in Canada.

2021 Senior British Open Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

