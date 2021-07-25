2021 Senior British Open Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Senior British Open Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Stephen Dodd, who won his first senior major with a one-shot win at Sunngingdale Golf Club in England.
Dodd made a birdie on the 72nd hole to break out of a tie with Miguel Angel Jimenez and win the championship on 13-under 267.
Darren Clarke finished in solo third place, two shots behind the victorious Welshman.
Dodd won the $313,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.
Senior British Open Championship recap notes
Dodd wins his first PGA Tour Champions title and earns unique status as now he is on the PGA Tour Champions.
The money Dodd -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into a point.
There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. However, the R&A runs the Senior British Open Championship, and a cut was made to the top 70 and ties through two rounds.
The 2021 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues in three weeks with the Shaw Charity Classic in Canada.
2021 Senior British Open Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Stephen Dodd
|-13
|66
|71
|62
|68
|267
|€333,836.01
|2
|Miguel Ángel Jiménez
|-12
|69
|67
|67
|65
|268
|€222,670.66
|3
|Darren Clarke
|-11
|65
|67
|70
|67
|269
|€125,273.49
|4
|Bernhard Langer
|-9
|66
|67
|70
|68
|271
|€100,116.81
|5
|Paul Broadhurst
|-8
|69
|65
|69
|69
|272
|€84,818.82
|6
|Jerry Kelly
|-7
|67
|66
|68
|72
|273
|€70,030.77
|7
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|-5
|66
|71
|69
|69
|275
|€60,002.09
|T8
|Wes Short Jr
|-4
|67
|70
|69
|70
|276
|€44,959.08
|T8
|Ernie Els
|-4
|67
|67
|70
|72
|276
|€44,959.08
|T8
|Yoshinobu Tsukada
|-4
|71
|65
|69
|71
|276
|€44,959.08
|T11
|Thomas Bjørn
|-3
|68
|69
|72
|68
|277
|€32,720.69
|T11
|James Kingston
|-3
|65
|74
|70
|68
|277
|€32,720.69
|T11
|Rich Beem
|-3
|71
|70
|68
|68
|277
|€32,720.69
|T11
|Colin Montgomerie
|-3
|68
|72
|68
|69
|277
|€32,720.69
|T11
|Tom Lehman
|-3
|68
|71
|68
|70
|277
|€32,720.69
|T16
|Jim Furyk
|-2
|70
|72
|70
|66
|278
|€27,493.88
|T16
|Clark Dennis
|-2
|72
|73
|66
|67
|278
|€27,493.88
|T18
|Tom Pernice Jr
|-1
|70
|68
|72
|69
|279
|€23,995.17
|T18
|Phillip Price
|-1
|67
|72
|70
|70
|279
|€23,995.17
|T18
|Matt Gogel
|-1
|68
|72
|69
|70
|279
|€23,995.17
|T18
|Glen Day
|-1
|75
|65
|69
|70
|279
|€23,995.17
|T18
|Alex Cejka
|-1
|71
|71
|67
|70
|279
|€23,995.17
|T18
|David Shacklady
|-1
|69
|68
|70
|72
|279
|€23,995.17
|T24
|Ken Tanigawa
|E
|70
|70
|71
|69
|280
|€20,567.29
|T24
|Miguel Angel Martin
|E
|70
|67
|72
|71
|280
|€20,567.29
|T24
|Ian Woosnam
|E
|68
|68
|72
|72
|280
|€20,567.29
|T24
|Jean-François Remesy
|E
|68
|69
|71
|72
|280
|€20,567.29
|T28
|Woody Austin
|1
|69
|70
|72
|70
|281
|€17,975.13
|T28
|Peter Fowler
|1
|67
|70
|73
|71
|281
|€17,975.13
|T28
|Peter Wilson
|1
|68
|71
|70
|72
|281
|€17,975.13
|T28
|Jarmo Sandelin
|1
|69
|67
|70
|75
|281
|€17,975.13
|T32
|Walt Chapman
|2
|70
|68
|73
|71
|282
|€15,977.89
|T32
|Philip Golding
|2
|71
|70
|69
|72
|282
|€15,977.89
|T32
|Peter Baker
|2
|73
|68
|68
|73
|282
|€15,977.89
|T35
|Michael Long
|3
|71
|74
|73
|65
|283
|€14,210.13
|T35
|Tim Herron
|3
|72
|71
|71
|69
|283
|€14,210.13
|T35
|Scott Parel
|3
|70
|73
|71
|69
|283
|€14,210.13
|T35
|José Coceres
|3
|67
|72
|74
|70
|283
|€14,210.13
|T35
|Ken Duke
|3
|74
|69
|68
|72
|283
|€14,210.13
|T40
|Mark Ridley
|4
|70
|72
|71
|71
|284
|€12,635.00
|T40
|Joakim Haeggman
|4
|72
|71
|70
|71
|284
|€12,635.00
|T40
|Bob Sowards
|4
|71
|69
|70
|74
|284
|€12,635.00
|T43
|Mark Mouland
|5
|72
|71
|72
|70
|285
|€11,501.82
|T43
|Mauricio Molina
|5
|73
|67
|72
|73
|285
|€11,501.82
|T43
|Fran Quinn
|5
|71
|70
|70
|74
|285
|€11,501.82
|T46
|Emanuele Canonica
|6
|74
|70
|75
|67
|286
|€9,628.02
|T46
|José María Olazábal
|6
|71
|72
|73
|70
|286
|€9,628.02
|T46
|Masayoshi Nakayama
|6
|70
|75
|71
|70
|286
|€9,628.02
|T46
|Paul Mcginley
|6
|69
|73
|73
|71
|286
|€9,628.02
|T46
|Thomas Levet
|6
|68
|74
|72
|72
|286
|€9,628.02
|T46
|Dicky Pride
|6
|68
|73
|73
|72
|286
|€9,628.02
|T46
|Gary Orr
|6
|70
|70
|73
|73
|286
|€9,628.02
|T53
|David Copsey
|7
|69
|72
|76
|70
|287
|€7,521.51
|T53
|Shaun Micheel
|7
|69
|75
|71
|72
|287
|€7,521.51
|T53
|Chris Williams
|7
|72
|73
|70
|72
|287
|€7,521.51
|T53
|David Mckenzie
|7
|68
|77
|69
|73
|287
|€7,521.51
|T57
|Roger Chapman
|8
|71
|70
|75
|72
|288
|€5,815.66
|T57
|Scott Henderson
|8
|70
|72
|74
|72
|288
|€5,815.66
|T57
|Skip Kendall
|8
|73
|69
|74
|72
|288
|€5,815.66
|T57
|David Gilford
|8
|73
|72
|70
|73
|288
|€5,815.66
|T57
|Christian Cévaër
|8
|71
|74
|70
|73
|288
|€5,815.66
|T57
|Jeff Sluman
|8
|69
|74
|71
|74
|288
|€5,815.66
|T57
|José Manuel Carriles
|8
|71
|69
|73
|75
|288
|€5,815.66
|T64
|Robert Allenby
|9
|67
|75
|76
|71
|289
|€4,546.90
|T64
|Gary Wolstenholme
|9
|73
|72
|72
|72
|289
|€4,546.90
|T64
|Clinton Whitelaw
|9
|73
|69
|74
|73
|289
|€4,546.90
|T64
|Andrew Raitt
|9
|71
|74
|70
|74
|289
|€4,546.90
|T68
|Frank Lickliter
|10
|73
|72
|73
|72
|290
|€0
|T68
|Trevor A Foster (a)
|10
|72
|70
|73
|75
|290
|€4,079.46
|T70
|Simon P Brown
|11
|71
|74
|74
|72
|291
|€3,739.51
|T70
|Gene Elliott (a)
|11
|73
|72
|73
|73
|291
|€3,739.51
|T70
|Paul Eales
|11
|69
|70
|76
|76
|291
|€0
|T70
|David Frost
|11
|72
|71
|71
|77
|291
|€3,739.51
|T74
|John Bickerton
|13
|72
|73
|75
|73
|293
|€3,314.56
|T74
|Duffy Waldorf
|13
|71
|73
|75
|74
|293
|€3,314.56
|76
|Barry Lane
|15
|73
|71
|74
|77
|295
|€3,059.60
|77
|André Bossert
|17
|72
|73
|74
|78
|297
|€2,889.62
|78
|Andrew Crerar
|18
|73
|72
|81
|72
|298
|€2,719.64