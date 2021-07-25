2021 Senior British Open Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
07/25/2021 at 2:05 pm
Golf News Net


The 2021 Senior British Open Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Stephen Dodd, who won his first senior major with a one-shot win at Sunngingdale Golf Club in England.

Dodd made a birdie on the 72nd hole to break out of a tie with Miguel Angel Jimenez and win the championship on 13-under 267.

Darren Clarke finished in solo third place, two shots behind the victorious Welshman.

Dodd won the $313,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Senior British Open Championship recap notes

Dodd wins his first PGA Tour Champions title and earns unique status as now he is on the PGA Tour Champions.

The money Dodd -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into a point.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. However, the R&A runs the Senior British Open Championship, and a cut was made to the top 70 and ties through two rounds.

The 2021 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues in three weeks with the Shaw Charity Classic in Canada.

2021 Senior British Open Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

1 Stephen Dodd -13 66 71 62 68 267 €333,836.01
2 Miguel Ángel Jiménez -12 69 67 67 65 268 €222,670.66
3 Darren Clarke -11 65 67 70 67 269 €125,273.49
4 Bernhard Langer -9 66 67 70 68 271 €100,116.81
5 Paul Broadhurst -8 69 65 69 69 272 €84,818.82
6 Jerry Kelly -7 67 66 68 72 273 €70,030.77
7 Ricardo Gonzalez -5 66 71 69 69 275 €60,002.09
T8 Wes Short Jr -4 67 70 69 70 276 €44,959.08
T8 Ernie Els -4 67 67 70 72 276 €44,959.08
T8 Yoshinobu Tsukada -4 71 65 69 71 276 €44,959.08
T11 Thomas Bjørn -3 68 69 72 68 277 €32,720.69
T11 James Kingston -3 65 74 70 68 277 €32,720.69
T11 Rich Beem -3 71 70 68 68 277 €32,720.69
T11 Colin Montgomerie -3 68 72 68 69 277 €32,720.69
T11 Tom Lehman -3 68 71 68 70 277 €32,720.69
T16 Jim Furyk -2 70 72 70 66 278 €27,493.88
T16 Clark Dennis -2 72 73 66 67 278 €27,493.88
T18 Tom Pernice Jr -1 70 68 72 69 279 €23,995.17
T18 Phillip Price -1 67 72 70 70 279 €23,995.17
T18 Matt Gogel -1 68 72 69 70 279 €23,995.17
T18 Glen Day -1 75 65 69 70 279 €23,995.17
T18 Alex Cejka -1 71 71 67 70 279 €23,995.17
T18 David Shacklady -1 69 68 70 72 279 €23,995.17
T24 Ken Tanigawa E 70 70 71 69 280 €20,567.29
T24 Miguel Angel Martin E 70 67 72 71 280 €20,567.29
T24 Ian Woosnam E 68 68 72 72 280 €20,567.29
T24 Jean-François Remesy E 68 69 71 72 280 €20,567.29
T28 Woody Austin 1 69 70 72 70 281 €17,975.13
T28 Peter Fowler 1 67 70 73 71 281 €17,975.13
T28 Peter Wilson 1 68 71 70 72 281 €17,975.13
T28 Jarmo Sandelin 1 69 67 70 75 281 €17,975.13
T32 Walt Chapman 2 70 68 73 71 282 €15,977.89
T32 Philip Golding 2 71 70 69 72 282 €15,977.89
T32 Peter Baker 2 73 68 68 73 282 €15,977.89
T35 Michael Long 3 71 74 73 65 283 €14,210.13
T35 Tim Herron 3 72 71 71 69 283 €14,210.13
T35 Scott Parel 3 70 73 71 69 283 €14,210.13
T35 José Coceres 3 67 72 74 70 283 €14,210.13
T35 Ken Duke 3 74 69 68 72 283 €14,210.13
T40 Mark Ridley 4 70 72 71 71 284 €12,635.00
T40 Joakim Haeggman 4 72 71 70 71 284 €12,635.00
T40 Bob Sowards 4 71 69 70 74 284 €12,635.00
T43 Mark Mouland 5 72 71 72 70 285 €11,501.82
T43 Mauricio Molina 5 73 67 72 73 285 €11,501.82
T43 Fran Quinn 5 71 70 70 74 285 €11,501.82
T46 Emanuele Canonica 6 74 70 75 67 286 €9,628.02
T46 José María Olazábal 6 71 72 73 70 286 €9,628.02
T46 Masayoshi Nakayama 6 70 75 71 70 286 €9,628.02
T46 Paul Mcginley 6 69 73 73 71 286 €9,628.02
T46 Thomas Levet 6 68 74 72 72 286 €9,628.02
T46 Dicky Pride 6 68 73 73 72 286 €9,628.02
T46 Gary Orr 6 70 70 73 73 286 €9,628.02
T53 David Copsey 7 69 72 76 70 287 €7,521.51
T53 Shaun Micheel 7 69 75 71 72 287 €7,521.51
T53 Chris Williams 7 72 73 70 72 287 €7,521.51
T53 David Mckenzie 7 68 77 69 73 287 €7,521.51
T57 Roger Chapman 8 71 70 75 72 288 €5,815.66
T57 Scott Henderson 8 70 72 74 72 288 €5,815.66
T57 Skip Kendall 8 73 69 74 72 288 €5,815.66
T57 David Gilford 8 73 72 70 73 288 €5,815.66
T57 Christian Cévaër 8 71 74 70 73 288 €5,815.66
T57 Jeff Sluman 8 69 74 71 74 288 €5,815.66
T57 José Manuel Carriles 8 71 69 73 75 288 €5,815.66
T64 Robert Allenby 9 67 75 76 71 289 €4,546.90
T64 Gary Wolstenholme 9 73 72 72 72 289 €4,546.90
T64 Clinton Whitelaw 9 73 69 74 73 289 €4,546.90
T64 Andrew Raitt 9 71 74 70 74 289 €4,546.90
T68 Frank Lickliter 10 73 72 73 72 290 €0
T68 Trevor A Foster (a) 10 72 70 73 75 290 €4,079.46
T70 Simon P Brown 11 71 74 74 72 291 €3,739.51
T70 Gene Elliott (a) 11 73 72 73 73 291 €3,739.51
T70 Paul Eales 11 69 70 76 76 291 €0
T70 David Frost 11 72 71 71 77 291 €3,739.51
T74 John Bickerton 13 72 73 75 73 293 €3,314.56
T74 Duffy Waldorf 13 71 73 75 74 293 €3,314.56
76 Barry Lane 15 73 71 74 77 295 €3,059.60
77 André Bossert 17 72 73 74 78 297 €2,889.62
78 Andrew Crerar 18 73 72 81 72 298 €2,719.64

