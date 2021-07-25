2021 Cazoo Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2021 Cazoo Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

07/25/2021 at 5:00 pm
The 2021 Cazoo Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Nacho Elvira, who survived for a win at The Celtic Manor Resort in Newport, Wales.

Elvira carried a six-shot lead into the final round of the tournament, and that lead evaporated quickly on Sunday. However, an even-par 71 in the final round was good enough to get in a playoff with Justin Harding on 16-under 268.

On the first hole of the sudden-death playoff, Elvira made a par on the par-5 18th, while Harding made a bogey to lose the tournament and finish in second place.

Elvira won the €191,570 winner's share of the €1,250,000 purse.

2021 Cazoo Open highlights

Cazoo Open recap notes

Elvira earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the win proves big for Elvira, who improves his world ranking.

There was a cut this week, with 67 qualifying players finishing the event after making the cut on 1-over 143 or better.

Elvira earns 335 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.

The European Tour season continues next week with the ISPS Handa World Invitational in Northern Ireland.

2021 Cazoo Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Nacho Elvira -16 64 67 66 71 268 €191,570
2 Justin Harding -16 68 69 66 65 268 €124,310
3 Mikko Korhonen -15 66 70 67 66 269 €71,623
4 Callum Shinkwin -14 68 72 63 67 270 €57,050
5 Masahiro Kawamura -12 71 63 71 67 272 €48,530.40
T6 Chase Hanna -11 67 69 67 70 273 €37,432.50
T6 Sam Horsfield -11 67 72 65 69 273 €37,432.50
T8 Bryce Easton -9 68 75 64 68 275 €27,567.70
T8 Matt Wallace -9 67 68 70 70 275 €27,567.70
T10 Sihwan Kim -8 69 70 69 68 276 €21,093.92
T10 Jacques Kruyswijk -8 68 68 70 70 276 €21,093.92
T10 Vincent Norrman -8 64 69 77 66 276 €21,093.92
T10 Wade Ormsby -8 67 72 70 67 276 €21,093.92
T14 Oliver Farr -7 73 69 65 70 277 €17,142.40
T14 Nicolai Højgaard -7 71 70 66 70 277 €17,142.40
T14 Hugo Leon -7 72 69 68 68 277 €17,142.40
T14 Ricardo Santos -7 71 72 65 69 277 €17,142.40
T18 Wil Besseling -6 70 71 66 71 278 €14,115.70
T18 Ashley Chesters -6 73 69 69 67 278 €14,115.70
T18 Nicolas Colsaerts -6 67 73 67 71 278 €14,115.70
T18 Oliver Fisher -6 73 69 68 68 278 €14,115.70
T18 Søren Kjeldsen -6 69 71 68 70 278 €14,115.70
T18 David Law -6 70 73 69 66 278 €14,115.70
T18 Connor Syme -6 72 70 68 68 278 €14,115.70
T25 Alejandro Cañizares -5 71 69 67 72 279 €12,322.10
T25 Tapio Pulkkanen -5 69 73 71 66 279 €12,322.10
T25 Richie Ramsay -5 70 73 69 67 279 €12,322.10
T28 David Dixon -4 74 70 70 66 280 €11,145.05
T28 Bradley Dredge -4 72 71 70 67 280 €11,145.05
T28 Romain Wattel -4 71 68 73 68 280 €11,145.05
T28 Jordan Wrisdale -4 67 73 67 73 280 €11,145.05
T32 John Catlin -3 68 73 68 72 281 €9,211.32
T32 David Drysdale -3 68 71 69 73 281 €9,211.32
T32 Jean-Baptiste Gonnet -3 67 75 66 73 281 €9,211.32
T32 Deyen Lawson -3 72 70 70 69 281 €9,211.32
T32 Richard Mansell -3 68 73 70 70 281 €9,211.32
T32 Richard Mcevoy -3 74 68 66 73 281 €9,211.32
T32 Shubhankar Sharma -3 70 71 77 63 281 €9,211.32
T32 Chris Wood -3 71 72 73 65 281 €9,211.32
T40 Maverick Antcliff -2 69 74 70 69 282 €7,389.70
T40 Laurie Canter -2 76 68 67 71 282 €7,389.70
T40 Julien Guerrier -2 72 71 70 69 282 €7,389.70
T40 Niall Kearney -2 71 72 67 72 282 €7,389.70
T40 James Morrison -2 66 76 66 74 282 €7,389.70
T40 Benjamin Poke -2 72 69 71 70 282 €7,389.70
T40 Clément Sordet -2 73 71 68 70 282 €7,389.70
T47 Steven Brown -1 69 74 69 71 283 €6,044.50
T47 Bryden Macpherson -1 67 76 70 70 283 €6,044.50
T47 Matthias Schmid -1 73 70 70 70 283 €6,044.50
T47 Jordan Smith -1 69 72 72 70 283 €6,044.50
T47 Marc Warren -1 73 70 69 71 283 €6,044.50
T52 Kristoffer Broberg E 71 70 72 71 284 €5,063.62
T52 Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño E 73 70 72 69 284 €5,063.62
T52 Alex Fitzpatrick (a) E 70 74 68 72 284 €0
T52 Brad Kennedy E 70 69 73 72 284 €5,063.62
T52 Alexander Levy E 72 72 70 70 284 €5,063.62
T57 Ben Evans 1 70 72 73 70 285 €4,475.10
T57 Pedro Figueiredo 1 73 69 74 69 285 €4,475.10
T57 David Howell 1 72 72 73 68 285 €4,475.10
T57 Lee Slattery 1 70 71 71 73 285 €4,475.10
T57 Toby Tree 1 70 71 74 70 285 €4,475.10
62 Calum Hill 2 69 70 68 79 286 €4,138.80
63 Aaron Rai 3 68 73 74 72 287 €4,026.70
T64 Archie Davies (a) 5 69 75 70 75 289 €0
T64 Scott Hend 5 71 72 73 73 289 €3,858.55
T64 Robert Rock 5 67 77 73 72 289 €3,858.55
67 Suradit Yongcharoenchai 10 74 70 78 72 294 €3,690.40

