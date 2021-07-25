2021 Cazoo Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Cazoo Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Nacho Elvira, who survived for a win at The Celtic Manor Resort in Newport, Wales.
Elvira carried a six-shot lead into the final round of the tournament, and that lead evaporated quickly on Sunday. However, an even-par 71 in the final round was good enough to get in a playoff with Justin Harding on 16-under 268.
On the first hole of the sudden-death playoff, Elvira made a par on the par-5 18th, while Harding made a bogey to lose the tournament and finish in second place.
Elvira won the €191,570 winner's share of the €1,250,000 purse.
2021 Cazoo Open highlights
Cazoo Open recap notes
Elvira earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the win proves big for Elvira, who improves his world ranking.
There was a cut this week, with 67 qualifying players finishing the event after making the cut on 1-over 143 or better.
Elvira earns 335 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.
The European Tour season continues next week with the ISPS Handa World Invitational in Northern Ireland.
2021 Cazoo Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Nacho Elvira
|-16
|64
|67
|66
|71
|268
|€191,570
|2
|Justin Harding
|-16
|68
|69
|66
|65
|268
|€124,310
|3
|Mikko Korhonen
|-15
|66
|70
|67
|66
|269
|€71,623
|4
|Callum Shinkwin
|-14
|68
|72
|63
|67
|270
|€57,050
|5
|Masahiro Kawamura
|-12
|71
|63
|71
|67
|272
|€48,530.40
|T6
|Chase Hanna
|-11
|67
|69
|67
|70
|273
|€37,432.50
|T6
|Sam Horsfield
|-11
|67
|72
|65
|69
|273
|€37,432.50
|T8
|Bryce Easton
|-9
|68
|75
|64
|68
|275
|€27,567.70
|T8
|Matt Wallace
|-9
|67
|68
|70
|70
|275
|€27,567.70
|T10
|Sihwan Kim
|-8
|69
|70
|69
|68
|276
|€21,093.92
|T10
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|-8
|68
|68
|70
|70
|276
|€21,093.92
|T10
|Vincent Norrman
|-8
|64
|69
|77
|66
|276
|€21,093.92
|T10
|Wade Ormsby
|-8
|67
|72
|70
|67
|276
|€21,093.92
|T14
|Oliver Farr
|-7
|73
|69
|65
|70
|277
|€17,142.40
|T14
|Nicolai Højgaard
|-7
|71
|70
|66
|70
|277
|€17,142.40
|T14
|Hugo Leon
|-7
|72
|69
|68
|68
|277
|€17,142.40
|T14
|Ricardo Santos
|-7
|71
|72
|65
|69
|277
|€17,142.40
|T18
|Wil Besseling
|-6
|70
|71
|66
|71
|278
|€14,115.70
|T18
|Ashley Chesters
|-6
|73
|69
|69
|67
|278
|€14,115.70
|T18
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|-6
|67
|73
|67
|71
|278
|€14,115.70
|T18
|Oliver Fisher
|-6
|73
|69
|68
|68
|278
|€14,115.70
|T18
|Søren Kjeldsen
|-6
|69
|71
|68
|70
|278
|€14,115.70
|T18
|David Law
|-6
|70
|73
|69
|66
|278
|€14,115.70
|T18
|Connor Syme
|-6
|72
|70
|68
|68
|278
|€14,115.70
|T25
|Alejandro Cañizares
|-5
|71
|69
|67
|72
|279
|€12,322.10
|T25
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|-5
|69
|73
|71
|66
|279
|€12,322.10
|T25
|Richie Ramsay
|-5
|70
|73
|69
|67
|279
|€12,322.10
|T28
|David Dixon
|-4
|74
|70
|70
|66
|280
|€11,145.05
|T28
|Bradley Dredge
|-4
|72
|71
|70
|67
|280
|€11,145.05
|T28
|Romain Wattel
|-4
|71
|68
|73
|68
|280
|€11,145.05
|T28
|Jordan Wrisdale
|-4
|67
|73
|67
|73
|280
|€11,145.05
|T32
|John Catlin
|-3
|68
|73
|68
|72
|281
|€9,211.32
|T32
|David Drysdale
|-3
|68
|71
|69
|73
|281
|€9,211.32
|T32
|Jean-Baptiste Gonnet
|-3
|67
|75
|66
|73
|281
|€9,211.32
|T32
|Deyen Lawson
|-3
|72
|70
|70
|69
|281
|€9,211.32
|T32
|Richard Mansell
|-3
|68
|73
|70
|70
|281
|€9,211.32
|T32
|Richard Mcevoy
|-3
|74
|68
|66
|73
|281
|€9,211.32
|T32
|Shubhankar Sharma
|-3
|70
|71
|77
|63
|281
|€9,211.32
|T32
|Chris Wood
|-3
|71
|72
|73
|65
|281
|€9,211.32
|T40
|Maverick Antcliff
|-2
|69
|74
|70
|69
|282
|€7,389.70
|T40
|Laurie Canter
|-2
|76
|68
|67
|71
|282
|€7,389.70
|T40
|Julien Guerrier
|-2
|72
|71
|70
|69
|282
|€7,389.70
|T40
|Niall Kearney
|-2
|71
|72
|67
|72
|282
|€7,389.70
|T40
|James Morrison
|-2
|66
|76
|66
|74
|282
|€7,389.70
|T40
|Benjamin Poke
|-2
|72
|69
|71
|70
|282
|€7,389.70
|T40
|Clément Sordet
|-2
|73
|71
|68
|70
|282
|€7,389.70
|T47
|Steven Brown
|-1
|69
|74
|69
|71
|283
|€6,044.50
|T47
|Bryden Macpherson
|-1
|67
|76
|70
|70
|283
|€6,044.50
|T47
|Matthias Schmid
|-1
|73
|70
|70
|70
|283
|€6,044.50
|T47
|Jordan Smith
|-1
|69
|72
|72
|70
|283
|€6,044.50
|T47
|Marc Warren
|-1
|73
|70
|69
|71
|283
|€6,044.50
|T52
|Kristoffer Broberg
|E
|71
|70
|72
|71
|284
|€5,063.62
|T52
|Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño
|E
|73
|70
|72
|69
|284
|€5,063.62
|T52
|Alex Fitzpatrick (a)
|E
|70
|74
|68
|72
|284
|€0
|T52
|Brad Kennedy
|E
|70
|69
|73
|72
|284
|€5,063.62
|T52
|Alexander Levy
|E
|72
|72
|70
|70
|284
|€5,063.62
|T57
|Ben Evans
|1
|70
|72
|73
|70
|285
|€4,475.10
|T57
|Pedro Figueiredo
|1
|73
|69
|74
|69
|285
|€4,475.10
|T57
|David Howell
|1
|72
|72
|73
|68
|285
|€4,475.10
|T57
|Lee Slattery
|1
|70
|71
|71
|73
|285
|€4,475.10
|T57
|Toby Tree
|1
|70
|71
|74
|70
|285
|€4,475.10
|62
|Calum Hill
|2
|69
|70
|68
|79
|286
|€4,138.80
|63
|Aaron Rai
|3
|68
|73
|74
|72
|287
|€4,026.70
|T64
|Archie Davies (a)
|5
|69
|75
|70
|75
|289
|€0
|T64
|Scott Hend
|5
|71
|72
|73
|73
|289
|€3,858.55
|T64
|Robert Rock
|5
|67
|77
|73
|72
|289
|€3,858.55
|67
|Suradit Yongcharoenchai
|10
|74
|70
|78
|72
|294
|€3,690.40