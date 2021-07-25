2021 Amundi Evian Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Amundi Evian Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Minjee Lee, who prevailed for her first major title at Evian Resort Golf Club in France.
Lee tied with Jeongeun Lee6 at 18-under 266 after 72 holes of regulation, heading to a playoff. On the first playoff hole, the par-5 18th, Lee6 found the water with her second shot. Lee two-putted for birdie to win.
Yealimi Noh finished in solo third, missing a birdie putt on the 72nd hole to join the playoff.
Lee won and the $675,000 winner's share of the $4,500,000 purse.
Lee picks up the win in the 18th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle in this 2021 season for her breakthrough major title.
Lee earned 600 Race to the CME Globe points, with points increased in majors.
This week, there was a 36-hole cut at 1-over 143 or better, with 76 players finishing the tournament.
The LPGA Tour season continues next week with the ISPS Handa World Invitational in Northern Ireland.
2021 Amundi Evian Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Minjee Lee
|-18
|68
|69
|65
|64
|266
|$675,000
|2
|Jeongeun Lee6
|-18
|66
|61
|68
|71
|266
|$414,573
|3
|Yealimi Noh
|-17
|65
|68
|67
|67
|267
|$300,743
|4
|Ayaka Furue
|-15
|66
|68
|68
|67
|269
|$232,648
|5
|Atthaya Thitikul
|-14
|66
|69
|70
|65
|270
|$187,256
|T6
|Leona Maguire
|-13
|69
|70
|71
|61
|271
|$123,703
|T6
|Georgia Hall
|-13
|69
|72
|66
|64
|271
|$123,703
|T6
|In Gee Chun
|-13
|68
|68
|68
|67
|271
|$123,703
|T6
|Lydia Ko
|-13
|68
|65
|68
|70
|271
|$123,703
|T10
|Amy Yang
|-11
|71
|69
|67
|66
|273
|$88,520
|T10
|Pajaree Anannarukarn
|-11
|65
|65
|72
|71
|273
|$88,520
|T12
|Brittany Lang
|-10
|69
|68
|69
|68
|274
|$74,598
|T12
|Inbee Park
|-10
|71
|64
|71
|68
|274
|$74,598
|T12
|Lauren Stephenson
|-10
|66
|69
|71
|68
|274
|$74,598
|T15
|Maria Fassi
|-9
|68
|74
|65
|68
|275
|$64,006
|T15
|Brittany Altomare
|-9
|71
|70
|65
|69
|275
|$64,006
|T17
|Ryann O'Toole
|-8
|71
|68
|66
|71
|276
|$57,652
|T17
|Hyo Joo Kim
|-8
|67
|68
|69
|72
|276
|$57,652
|T19
|Nelly Korda
|-7
|74
|67
|69
|67
|277
|$49,481
|T19
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|-7
|68
|72
|69
|68
|277
|$49,481
|T19
|Sarah Kemp
|-7
|67
|69
|70
|71
|277
|$49,481
|T19
|Matilda Castren
|-7
|68
|69
|68
|72
|277
|$49,481
|T19
|Emily Kristine Pedersen
|-7
|66
|70
|69
|72
|277
|$49,481
|T19
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|-7
|67
|63
|73
|74
|277
|$49,481
|T25
|Lizette Salas
|-6
|73
|66
|71
|68
|278
|$40,969
|T25
|Brooke M. Henderson
|-6
|69
|69
|70
|70
|278
|$40,969
|T25
|Hee Young Park
|-6
|70
|68
|69
|71
|278
|$40,969
|T25
|Charley Hull
|-6
|70
|68
|66
|74
|278
|$40,969
|T29
|Jeongeun Lee
|-5
|70
|71
|72
|66
|279
|$33,592
|T29
|Stephanie Meadow
|-5
|71
|68
|73
|67
|279
|$33,592
|T29
|Wichanee Meechai
|-5
|70
|70
|70
|69
|279
|$33,592
|T29
|Celine Boutier
|-5
|69
|72
|68
|70
|279
|$33,592
|T29
|Elizabeth Szokol
|-5
|70
|70
|69
|70
|279
|$33,592
|T29
|Mina Harigae
|-5
|69
|67
|71
|72
|279
|$33,592
|T35
|Haeji Kang
|-4
|71
|71
|69
|69
|280
|$27,919
|T35
|Marina Alex
|-4
|70
|69
|72
|69
|280
|$27,919
|T35
|Austin Ernst
|-4
|69
|71
|70
|70
|280
|$27,919
|T38
|Anna Nordqvist
|-3
|71
|71
|72
|67
|281
|$21,890
|T38
|Madelene Sagstrom
|-3
|69
|73
|72
|67
|281
|$21,890
|T38
|Pauline Roussin-Bouchard (a)
|-3
|68
|74
|71
|68
|281
|$0
|T38
|Sei Young Kim
|-3
|71
|70
|72
|68
|281
|$21,890
|T38
|Chella Choi
|-3
|70
|71
|72
|68
|281
|$21,890
|T38
|Jessica Korda
|-3
|73
|69
|70
|69
|281
|$21,890
|T38
|Kristen Gillman
|-3
|69
|73
|69
|70
|281
|$21,890
|T38
|Christina Kim
|-3
|71
|69
|69
|72
|281
|$21,890
|T38
|Muni He
|-3
|69
|69
|71
|72
|281
|$21,890
|T38
|Jennifer Song
|-3
|70
|68
|67
|76
|281
|$21,890
|T48
|Tsubasa Kajitani (a)
|-2
|68
|72
|72
|70
|282
|$0
|T48
|Angel Yin
|-2
|73
|68
|69
|72
|282
|$17,930
|T50
|Jenny Shin
|-1
|70
|72
|73
|68
|283
|$16,285
|T50
|Cheyenne Knight
|-1
|69
|72
|72
|70
|283
|$16,285
|T50
|Ana Belac
|-1
|72
|71
|69
|71
|283
|$16,285
|T50
|Jennifer Kupcho
|-1
|73
|68
|69
|73
|283
|$16,285
|T54
|Pornanong Phatlum
|E
|70
|73
|70
|71
|284
|$14,299
|T54
|So Yeon Ryu
|E
|69
|74
|70
|71
|284
|$14,299
|T54
|Eun-Hee Ji
|E
|70
|71
|70
|73
|284
|$14,299
|T54
|Bronte Law
|E
|70
|72
|68
|74
|284
|$14,299
|T58
|Ashleigh Buhai
|1
|69
|73
|74
|69
|285
|$13,162
|T58
|Rose Zhang (a)
|1
|72
|69
|72
|72
|285
|$0
|T60
|Jin Young Ko
|2
|72
|69
|76
|69
|286
|$11,849
|T60
|Amy Olson
|2
|71
|67
|76
|72
|286
|$11,849
|T60
|Lindsey Weaver
|2
|68
|73
|72
|73
|286
|$11,849
|T60
|Esther Henseleit
|2
|70
|70
|72
|74
|286
|$11,849
|T60
|Sophia Popov
|2
|69
|70
|73
|74
|286
|$11,849
|T65
|Jaye Marie Green
|3
|72
|70
|74
|71
|287
|$10,668
|T65
|Alison Lee
|3
|70
|73
|72
|72
|287
|$10,668
|T65
|Stephanie Kyriacou
|3
|73
|69
|69
|76
|287
|$10,668
|T68
|Jennifer Chang
|4
|71
|72
|72
|73
|288
|$10,100
|T68
|Celine Herbin
|4
|68
|70
|76
|74
|288
|$10,100
|T70
|Olivia Cowan
|5
|71
|71
|72
|75
|289
|$9,646
|T70
|Alena Sharp
|5
|69
|72
|72
|76
|289
|$9,646
|72
|Jenny Coleman
|6
|75
|68
|72
|75
|290
|$9,306
|T73
|Emma Talley
|8
|72
|70
|76
|74
|292
|$9,024
|T73
|Mi Hyang Lee
|8
|75
|68
|73
|76
|292
|$9,024
|75
|Alice Hewson
|15
|72
|71
|83
|73
|299
|$8,850
|76
|Lucie Malchirand
|26
|69
|72
|82
|87
|310
|$8,737