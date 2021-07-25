2021 Amundi Evian Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
07/25/2021 at 1:47 pm
The 2021 Amundi Evian Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Minjee Lee, who prevailed for her first major title at Evian Resort Golf Club in France.

Lee tied with Jeongeun Lee6 at 18-under 266 after 72 holes of regulation, heading to a playoff. On the first playoff hole, the par-5 18th, Lee6 found the water with her second shot. Lee two-putted for birdie to win.

Yealimi Noh finished in solo third, missing a birdie putt on the 72nd hole to join the playoff.

Lee won and the $675,000 winner's share of the $4,500,000 purse.

Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitationa recap notes

Lee picks up the win in the 18th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle in this 2021 season for her breakthrough major title.

Lee earned 600 Race to the CME Globe points, with points increased in majors.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut at 1-over 143 or better, with 76 players finishing the tournament.

The LPGA Tour season continues next week with the ISPS Handa World Invitational in Northern Ireland.

2021 Amundi Evian Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Minjee Lee -18 68 69 65 64 266 $675,000
2 Jeongeun Lee6 -18 66 61 68 71 266 $414,573
3 Yealimi Noh -17 65 68 67 67 267 $300,743
4 Ayaka Furue -15 66 68 68 67 269 $232,648
5 Atthaya Thitikul -14 66 69 70 65 270 $187,256
T6 Leona Maguire -13 69 70 71 61 271 $123,703
T6 Georgia Hall -13 69 72 66 64 271 $123,703
T6 In Gee Chun -13 68 68 68 67 271 $123,703
T6 Lydia Ko -13 68 65 68 70 271 $123,703
T10 Amy Yang -11 71 69 67 66 273 $88,520
T10 Pajaree Anannarukarn -11 65 65 72 71 273 $88,520
T12 Brittany Lang -10 69 68 69 68 274 $74,598
T12 Inbee Park -10 71 64 71 68 274 $74,598
T12 Lauren Stephenson -10 66 69 71 68 274 $74,598
T15 Maria Fassi -9 68 74 65 68 275 $64,006
T15 Brittany Altomare -9 71 70 65 69 275 $64,006
T17 Ryann O'Toole -8 71 68 66 71 276 $57,652
T17 Hyo Joo Kim -8 67 68 69 72 276 $57,652
T19 Nelly Korda -7 74 67 69 67 277 $49,481
T19 Moriya Jutanugarn -7 68 72 69 68 277 $49,481
T19 Sarah Kemp -7 67 69 70 71 277 $49,481
T19 Matilda Castren -7 68 69 68 72 277 $49,481
T19 Emily Kristine Pedersen -7 66 70 69 72 277 $49,481
T19 Ariya Jutanugarn -7 67 63 73 74 277 $49,481
T25 Lizette Salas -6 73 66 71 68 278 $40,969
T25 Brooke M. Henderson -6 69 69 70 70 278 $40,969
T25 Hee Young Park -6 70 68 69 71 278 $40,969
T25 Charley Hull -6 70 68 66 74 278 $40,969
T29 Jeongeun Lee -5 70 71 72 66 279 $33,592
T29 Stephanie Meadow -5 71 68 73 67 279 $33,592
T29 Wichanee Meechai -5 70 70 70 69 279 $33,592
T29 Celine Boutier -5 69 72 68 70 279 $33,592
T29 Elizabeth Szokol -5 70 70 69 70 279 $33,592
T29 Mina Harigae -5 69 67 71 72 279 $33,592
T35 Haeji Kang -4 71 71 69 69 280 $27,919
T35 Marina Alex -4 70 69 72 69 280 $27,919
T35 Austin Ernst -4 69 71 70 70 280 $27,919
T38 Anna Nordqvist -3 71 71 72 67 281 $21,890
T38 Madelene Sagstrom -3 69 73 72 67 281 $21,890
T38 Pauline Roussin-Bouchard (a) -3 68 74 71 68 281 $0
T38 Sei Young Kim -3 71 70 72 68 281 $21,890
T38 Chella Choi -3 70 71 72 68 281 $21,890
T38 Jessica Korda -3 73 69 70 69 281 $21,890
T38 Kristen Gillman -3 69 73 69 70 281 $21,890
T38 Christina Kim -3 71 69 69 72 281 $21,890
T38 Muni He -3 69 69 71 72 281 $21,890
T38 Jennifer Song -3 70 68 67 76 281 $21,890
T48 Tsubasa Kajitani (a) -2 68 72 72 70 282 $0
T48 Angel Yin -2 73 68 69 72 282 $17,930
T50 Jenny Shin -1 70 72 73 68 283 $16,285
T50 Cheyenne Knight -1 69 72 72 70 283 $16,285
T50 Ana Belac -1 72 71 69 71 283 $16,285
T50 Jennifer Kupcho -1 73 68 69 73 283 $16,285
T54 Pornanong Phatlum E 70 73 70 71 284 $14,299
T54 So Yeon Ryu E 69 74 70 71 284 $14,299
T54 Eun-Hee Ji E 70 71 70 73 284 $14,299
T54 Bronte Law E 70 72 68 74 284 $14,299
T58 Ashleigh Buhai 1 69 73 74 69 285 $13,162
T58 Rose Zhang (a) 1 72 69 72 72 285 $0
T60 Jin Young Ko 2 72 69 76 69 286 $11,849
T60 Amy Olson 2 71 67 76 72 286 $11,849
T60 Lindsey Weaver 2 68 73 72 73 286 $11,849
T60 Esther Henseleit 2 70 70 72 74 286 $11,849
T60 Sophia Popov 2 69 70 73 74 286 $11,849
T65 Jaye Marie Green 3 72 70 74 71 287 $10,668
T65 Alison Lee 3 70 73 72 72 287 $10,668
T65 Stephanie Kyriacou 3 73 69 69 76 287 $10,668
T68 Jennifer Chang 4 71 72 72 73 288 $10,100
T68 Celine Herbin 4 68 70 76 74 288 $10,100
T70 Olivia Cowan 5 71 71 72 75 289 $9,646
T70 Alena Sharp 5 69 72 72 76 289 $9,646
72 Jenny Coleman 6 75 68 72 75 290 $9,306
T73 Emma Talley 8 72 70 76 74 292 $9,024
T73 Mi Hyang Lee 8 75 68 73 76 292 $9,024
75 Alice Hewson 15 72 71 83 73 299 $8,850
76 Lucie Malchirand 26 69 72 82 87 310 $8,737

