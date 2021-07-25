2021 Amundi Evian Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Amundi Evian Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Minjee Lee, who prevailed for her first major title at Evian Resort Golf Club in France.

Lee tied with Jeongeun Lee6 at 18-under 266 after 72 holes of regulation, heading to a playoff. On the first playoff hole, the par-5 18th, Lee6 found the water with her second shot. Lee two-putted for birdie to win.

Yealimi Noh finished in solo third, missing a birdie putt on the 72nd hole to join the playoff.

Lee won and the $675,000 winner's share of the $4,500,000 purse.



Lee picks up the win in the 18th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle in this 2021 season for her breakthrough major title.

Lee earned 600 Race to the CME Globe points, with points increased in majors.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut at 1-over 143 or better, with 76 players finishing the tournament.

The LPGA Tour season continues next week with the ISPS Handa World Invitational in Northern Ireland.

2021 Amundi Evian Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

