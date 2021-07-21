2021 Senior British Open Championship streaming: How to watch online through NBC Sports, Golf Channel apps and website, Peacock

The 2021 Senior British Open Championship is one of the most anticipated in recent years, and you can watch online the whole tournament from Sunningdale Golf Club in England. With online streams from NBC and Golf Channel, including on the Peacock streaming service, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the Senior British Open Championship action.

You can watch the 2021 Senior British Open Championship online when the tournament begins with online streaming of coverage of Thursday's first round.

During Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Golf Channel brings together 19 hours of live coverage of the tournament.

On the first two days, Golf Channel offers two different coverage windows.

On Saturday and Sunday, there's uninterrupted coverage on Golf Channel.

Viewers can stream the TV coverage through the NBC Sports and Golf Channel apps and websites.

There are no featured groups online, meaning Golf Channel is the only coverage outlet this week.

2021 Senior British Open Championship streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, July 22

Golf Channel broadcast: 7-9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Friday, July 23

Golf Channel broadcast: 7-9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Saturday, July 24

Golf Channel broadcast: 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Sunday, July 25