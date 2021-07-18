2021 British Open Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2021 British Open Championship purse is set for $11.5 million, with 75 professional players who complete four rounds at Royal St. George's in Sandwich, England, earning an official-money paycheck this week.
The winner's share of the British Open Championship prize pool is at $2,070,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $1,198,000.
The British Open Championship field is headed by Louis Oosthuizen, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth and more.
This tournament started with 156 players, and a 36-hole cut was made this week at 1-over 141 or better. Two amateurs made the cut and will not be paid.
With the British Open Championship cut rule down to the top 70 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.
What else is on the line
Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.
The winner of this event will get 600 FedEx Cup points. Every player who completes this event earns FedEx Cup points, and only PGA Tour members qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs.
Additionally, there are 100 big Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.
While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a five-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the next five editions of the other three majors and The Players, as well the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions.
2021 British Open Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout
- 1. $2,070,000
- 2. $1,198,000
- 3. $768,000
- 4. $597,000
- 5. $480,000
- 6. $416,000
- 7. $357,000
- 8. $301,500
- 9. $264,000
- 10. $238,500
- 11. $217,000
- 12. $192,500
- 13. $180,750
- 14. $170,000
- 15. $157,750
- 16. $145,000
- 17. $138,000
- 18. $131,500
- 19. $126,000
- 20. $120,000
- 21. $114,500
- 22. $108,500
- 23. $103,000
- 24. $97,000
- 25. $94,000
- 26. $90,000
- 27. $86,500
- 28. $83,500
- 29. $80,000
- 30. $76,000
- 31. $73,250
- 32. $69,500
- 33. $67,250
- 34. $65,250
- 35. $63,000
- 36. $60,500
- 37. $57,500
- 38. $54,750
- 39. $52,750
- 40. $51,000
- 41. $49,000
- 42. $46,500
- 43. $44,500
- 44. $42,000
- 45. $39,500
- 46. $37,500
- 47. $36,000
- 48. $34,500
- 49. $33,000
- 50. $32,250
- 51. $31,500
- 52. $31,000
- 53. $30,500
- 54. $30,000
- 55. $29,500
- 56. $29,100
- 57. $28,800
- 58. $28,600
- 59. $28,400
- 60. $28,200
- 61. $28,000
- 62. $27,900
- 63. $27,800
- 64. $27,700
- 65. $27,500
- 66. $27,300
- 67. $27,100
- 68. $26,900
- 69. $26,700
- 70. $26,500
- 71. $26,375
- 72. $26,250
- 73. $26,125
- 74. $26,000
- 75. $25,875
