2021 British Open Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2021 British Open Championship purse is set for $11.5 million, with 75 professional players who complete four rounds at Royal St. George's in Sandwich, England, earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the British Open Championship prize pool is at $2,070,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $1,198,000.

The British Open Championship field is headed by Louis Oosthuizen, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth and more.

This tournament started with 156 players, and a 36-hole cut was made this week at 1-over 141 or better. Two amateurs made the cut and will not be paid.

With the British Open Championship cut rule down to the top 70 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 600 FedEx Cup points. Every player who completes this event earns FedEx Cup points, and only PGA Tour members qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Additionally, there are 100 big Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a five-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the next five editions of the other three majors and The Players, as well the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2021 British Open Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

For full results and payout, go to the next page

1. $2,070,000

2. $1,198,000

3. $768,000

4. $597,000

5. $480,000

6. $416,000

7. $357,000

8. $301,500

9. $264,000

10. $238,500

11. $217,000

12. $192,500

13. $180,750

14. $170,000

15. $157,750

16. $145,000

17. $138,000

18. $131,500

19. $126,000

20. $120,000

21. $114,500

22. $108,500

23. $103,000

24. $97,000

25. $94,000

26. $90,000

27. $86,500

28. $83,500

29. $80,000

30. $76,000

31. $73,250

32. $69,500

33. $67,250

34. $65,250

35. $63,000

36. $60,500

37. $57,500

38. $54,750

39. $52,750

40. $51,000

41. $49,000

42. $46,500

43. $44,500

44. $42,000

45. $39,500

46. $37,500

47. $36,000

48. $34,500

49. $33,000

50. $32,250

51. $31,500

52. $31,000

53. $30,500

54. $30,000

55. $29,500

56. $29,100

57. $28,800

58. $28,600

59. $28,400

60. $28,200

61. $28,000

62. $27,900

63. $27,800

64. $27,700

65. $27,500

66. $27,300

67. $27,100

68. $26,900

69. $26,700

70. $26,500

71. $26,375

72. $26,250

73. $26,125

74. $26,000

75. $25,875

For 2021 British Open Championship results and payout, see our final leaderboard