SkyGolf introduces SkyCaddie SX550, sporting a new, larger screen and smaller body

SkyGolf has the market cornered for purpose-built golf GPS units that look and perform like a smartphone, with large, beautiful displays capable of full touchscreen features, giving golfers a complete view of a golf course.

Now, they're launching a new-and-improved unit, the SkyCaddie SX550, which is slimmer and boasts a 10 percent larger, 5.5-inch screen compared to its predecessor, the SX500.

The net result is that the SX550 has more room to display the golf course and improved processing power to more quickly deliver the information golfers need, including distances to targets like greens, bunkers, hazards and other landmarks -- as many as 40 landmarks per hole. With HoleVue, a golfer will see the relevant distances to targets on the course based on a user's position, not just straight-on the target line. This helps particularly on approach shots and short-game play, with IntelliGreen showing the green rotated toward a user's line of play, including tiers, false fronts and mounding.

The SX550 has a battery designed to last 14 hours (two rounds or more), and the water-resistant design means there's no need to worry about a little perspiration or water hitting the device.

The SX550 automatically detects the golf course a user is playing, advances holes as they're detected and zooms in on targets as players approach greens. Users can also track their shots using the device, inputting which clubs were used and mapping distances and shot locations. If a pin sheet is available, golfers can also input this data to get accurate, specific readings based on the round's hole locations.

The SkyCaddie SX550 has Wi-Fi connectivity and comes pre-loaded with 35,000 ground-measured courses.

The SkyCaddie SX550 retails for $400 and comes with a one-year pre-paid membership with promotional packs.