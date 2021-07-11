2021 John Deere Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 John Deere Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Lucas Glover, who earned his first PGA Tour win in nearly a decade with a two-shot win at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill.

Glover shot 7-under 64 in the final round to rocket up the leaderboard and earn a two-shot win over Ryan Moore and Kevin Na on 19-under 265.

Adam Schenk, Luke List, Scott Brown and Sebastian Munoz finished in a tie for fourth place on 16-under total.

Glover won the $1,116,000 winner's share of the $6,200,000 purse.

John Deere Classic recap notes

Glover earned 28 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Glover also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning him a two-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.

A total of 72 players finished the tournament in the 36th event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made at 4-under 138 or better.

The 2020-2021 PGA Tour schedule has two events next week with the British Open Championship at Royal St. George's in England and the Barbasol Championship in Kentucky.

2021 John Deere Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

