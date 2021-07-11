2021 John Deere Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 John Deere Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Lucas Glover, who earned his first PGA Tour win in nearly a decade with a two-shot win at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill.
Glover shot 7-under 64 in the final round to rocket up the leaderboard and earn a two-shot win over Ryan Moore and Kevin Na on 19-under 265.
Adam Schenk, Luke List, Scott Brown and Sebastian Munoz finished in a tie for fourth place on 16-under total.
Glover won the $1,116,000 winner's share of the $6,200,000 purse.
John Deere Classic recap notes
Glover earned 28 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.
Glover also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning him a two-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.
A total of 72 players finished the tournament in the 36th event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made at 4-under 138 or better.
The 2020-2021 PGA Tour schedule has two events next week with the British Open Championship at Royal St. George's in England and the Barbasol Championship in Kentucky.
2021 John Deere Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Lucas Glover
|-19
|68
|63
|70
|64
|265
|$1,116,000
|T2
|Ryan Moore
|-17
|65
|66
|68
|68
|267
|$551,800
|T2
|Kevin Na
|-17
|67
|66
|66
|68
|267
|$551,800
|T4
|Adam Schenk
|-16
|67
|64
|70
|67
|268
|$248,000
|T4
|Luke List
|-16
|66
|63
|71
|68
|268
|$248,000
|T4
|Scott Brown
|-16
|69
|67
|63
|69
|268
|$248,000
|T4
|Sebastián Muñoz
|-16
|63
|67
|67
|71
|268
|$248,000
|T8
|Hank Lebioda
|-15
|64
|69
|71
|65
|269
|$181,350
|T8
|Seamus Power
|-15
|68
|67
|68
|66
|269
|$181,350
|T8
|Brian Stuard
|-15
|69
|67
|66
|67
|269
|$181,350
|T11
|Cameron Percy
|-14
|70
|68
|67
|65
|270
|$124,664
|T11
|Patton Kizzire
|-14
|69
|67
|69
|65
|270
|$124,664
|T11
|Harold Varner III
|-14
|67
|67
|70
|66
|270
|$124,664
|T11
|Sean O'Hair
|-14
|69
|68
|65
|68
|270
|$124,664
|T11
|Russell Henley
|-14
|67
|66
|69
|68
|270
|$124,664
|T11
|Jhonattan Vegas
|-14
|67
|66
|67
|70
|270
|$124,664
|T11
|Cameron Champ
|-14
|66
|68
|65
|71
|270
|$124,664
|T18
|Doug Ghim
|-13
|66
|67
|70
|68
|271
|$82,150
|T18
|Jason Dufner
|-13
|68
|65
|68
|70
|271
|$82,150
|T18
|Chez Reavie
|-13
|64
|67
|69
|71
|271
|$82,150
|T18
|Maverick McNealy
|-13
|71
|64
|65
|71
|271
|$82,150
|T18
|Brandon Hagy
|-13
|67
|64
|67
|73
|271
|$82,150
|T23
|Kevin Tway
|-12
|66
|69
|73
|64
|272
|$55,490
|T23
|Charles Howell III
|-12
|71
|67
|67
|67
|272
|$55,490
|T23
|Patrick Rodgers
|-12
|67
|65
|70
|70
|272
|$55,490
|T23
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|-12
|70
|66
|66
|70
|272
|$55,490
|T23
|Adam Long
|-12
|70
|65
|64
|73
|272
|$55,490
|T28
|Jim Herman
|-11
|68
|66
|71
|68
|273
|$41,540
|T28
|Henrik Norlander
|-11
|67
|69
|69
|68
|273
|$41,540
|T28
|Martin Laird
|-11
|68
|68
|69
|68
|273
|$41,540
|T28
|Will Gordon
|-11
|68
|68
|68
|69
|273
|$41,540
|T28
|Nick Taylor
|-11
|67
|65
|71
|70
|273
|$41,540
|T28
|Chase Seiffert
|-11
|68
|63
|71
|71
|273
|$41,540
|T34
|Mito Pereira
|-10
|70
|68
|68
|68
|274
|$30,956
|T34
|Michael Gellerman
|-10
|66
|71
|69
|68
|274
|$30,956
|T34
|Daniel Berger
|-10
|69
|68
|67
|70
|274
|$30,956
|T34
|Rhein Gibson
|-10
|69
|67
|68
|70
|274
|$30,956
|T34
|Chesson Hadley
|-10
|63
|68
|72
|71
|274
|$30,956
|T34
|Vaughn Taylor
|-10
|69
|66
|68
|71
|274
|$30,956
|T34
|Zach Johnson
|-10
|68
|68
|67
|71
|274
|$30,956
|T41
|Michael Thompson
|-9
|68
|68
|72
|67
|275
|$22,630
|T41
|Kyle Stanley
|-9
|68
|68
|71
|68
|275
|$22,630
|T41
|Mark Hubbard
|-9
|68
|68
|71
|68
|275
|$22,630
|T41
|Steve Stricker
|-9
|70
|66
|68
|71
|275
|$22,630
|T41
|Scott Harrington
|-9
|68
|67
|68
|72
|275
|$22,630
|T41
|Camilo Villegas
|-9
|64
|71
|67
|73
|275
|$22,630
|T47
|Bo Hoag
|-8
|70
|67
|68
|71
|276
|$17,339
|T47
|Alex Smalley
|-8
|67
|67
|71
|71
|276
|$17,339
|T47
|Sungjae Im
|-8
|68
|67
|69
|72
|276
|$17,339
|T50
|Matthew NeSmith
|-7
|69
|69
|70
|69
|277
|$15,264
|T50
|Nick Watney
|-7
|70
|66
|72
|69
|277
|$15,264
|T50
|John Huh
|-7
|68
|70
|69
|70
|277
|$15,264
|T50
|Wes Roach
|-7
|68
|68
|70
|71
|277
|$15,264
|T50
|David Hearn
|-7
|70
|65
|69
|73
|277
|$15,264
|T55
|Cam Davis
|-6
|67
|69
|73
|69
|278
|$14,446
|T55
|Scott Stallings
|-6
|68
|69
|70
|71
|278
|$14,446
|T55
|Tom Lewis
|-6
|69
|68
|70
|71
|278
|$14,446
|T58
|Peter Malnati
|-5
|72
|66
|72
|69
|279
|$14,012
|T58
|Sam Ryder
|-5
|67
|70
|72
|70
|279
|$14,012
|T58
|D.J. Trahan
|-5
|68
|68
|72
|71
|279
|$14,012
|T58
|Rob Oppenheim
|-5
|69
|66
|73
|71
|279
|$14,012
|T62
|Shawn Stefani
|-4
|74
|64
|71
|71
|280
|$13,640
|T62
|John Senden
|-4
|74
|63
|72
|71
|280
|$13,640
|T64
|Brian Gay
|-3
|69
|68
|72
|72
|281
|$13,268
|T64
|Andrew Landry
|-3
|70
|67
|71
|73
|281
|$13,268
|T64
|Willie Mack III
|-3
|70
|66
|72
|73
|281
|$13,268
|T64
|J.J. Spaun
|-3
|67
|71
|69
|74
|281
|$13,268
|68
|Greg Chalmers
|-2
|69
|65
|75
|73
|282
|$12,958
|T69
|Aaron Wise
|E
|72
|64
|74
|74
|284
|$12,772
|T69
|Scott Piercy
|E
|70
|67
|72
|75
|284
|$12,772
|71
|Roger Sloan
|1
|70
|64
|74
|77
|285
|$12,586
|72
|Ted Potter, Jr.
|3
|70
|68
|74
|75
|287
|$12,462