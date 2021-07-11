2021 John Deere Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
07/11/2021 at 6:44 pm

07/11/2021 at 6:44 pm
The 2021 John Deere Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Lucas Glover, who earned his first PGA Tour win in nearly a decade with a two-shot win at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill.

Glover shot 7-under 64 in the final round to rocket up the leaderboard and earn a two-shot win over Ryan Moore and Kevin Na on 19-under 265.

Adam Schenk, Luke List, Scott Brown and Sebastian Munoz finished in a tie for fourth place on 16-under total.

Glover won the $1,116,000 winner's share of the $6,200,000 purse.

John Deere Classic recap notes

Glover earned 28 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Glover also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning him a two-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.

A total of 72 players finished the tournament in the 36th event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made at 4-under 138 or better.

The 2020-2021 PGA Tour schedule has two events next week with the British Open Championship at Royal St. George's in England and the Barbasol Championship in Kentucky.

2021 John Deere Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Lucas Glover -19 68 63 70 64 265 $1,116,000
T2 Ryan Moore -17 65 66 68 68 267 $551,800
T2 Kevin Na -17 67 66 66 68 267 $551,800
T4 Adam Schenk -16 67 64 70 67 268 $248,000
T4 Luke List -16 66 63 71 68 268 $248,000
T4 Scott Brown -16 69 67 63 69 268 $248,000
T4 Sebastián Muñoz -16 63 67 67 71 268 $248,000
T8 Hank Lebioda -15 64 69 71 65 269 $181,350
T8 Seamus Power -15 68 67 68 66 269 $181,350
T8 Brian Stuard -15 69 67 66 67 269 $181,350
T11 Cameron Percy -14 70 68 67 65 270 $124,664
T11 Patton Kizzire -14 69 67 69 65 270 $124,664
T11 Harold Varner III -14 67 67 70 66 270 $124,664
T11 Sean O'Hair -14 69 68 65 68 270 $124,664
T11 Russell Henley -14 67 66 69 68 270 $124,664
T11 Jhonattan Vegas -14 67 66 67 70 270 $124,664
T11 Cameron Champ -14 66 68 65 71 270 $124,664
T18 Doug Ghim -13 66 67 70 68 271 $82,150
T18 Jason Dufner -13 68 65 68 70 271 $82,150
T18 Chez Reavie -13 64 67 69 71 271 $82,150
T18 Maverick McNealy -13 71 64 65 71 271 $82,150
T18 Brandon Hagy -13 67 64 67 73 271 $82,150
T23 Kevin Tway -12 66 69 73 64 272 $55,490
T23 Charles Howell III -12 71 67 67 67 272 $55,490
T23 Patrick Rodgers -12 67 65 70 70 272 $55,490
T23 Rafa Cabrera Bello -12 70 66 66 70 272 $55,490
T23 Adam Long -12 70 65 64 73 272 $55,490
T28 Jim Herman -11 68 66 71 68 273 $41,540
T28 Henrik Norlander -11 67 69 69 68 273 $41,540
T28 Martin Laird -11 68 68 69 68 273 $41,540
T28 Will Gordon -11 68 68 68 69 273 $41,540
T28 Nick Taylor -11 67 65 71 70 273 $41,540
T28 Chase Seiffert -11 68 63 71 71 273 $41,540
T34 Mito Pereira -10 70 68 68 68 274 $30,956
T34 Michael Gellerman -10 66 71 69 68 274 $30,956
T34 Daniel Berger -10 69 68 67 70 274 $30,956
T34 Rhein Gibson -10 69 67 68 70 274 $30,956
T34 Chesson Hadley -10 63 68 72 71 274 $30,956
T34 Vaughn Taylor -10 69 66 68 71 274 $30,956
T34 Zach Johnson -10 68 68 67 71 274 $30,956
T41 Michael Thompson -9 68 68 72 67 275 $22,630
T41 Kyle Stanley -9 68 68 71 68 275 $22,630
T41 Mark Hubbard -9 68 68 71 68 275 $22,630
T41 Steve Stricker -9 70 66 68 71 275 $22,630
T41 Scott Harrington -9 68 67 68 72 275 $22,630
T41 Camilo Villegas -9 64 71 67 73 275 $22,630
T47 Bo Hoag -8 70 67 68 71 276 $17,339
T47 Alex Smalley -8 67 67 71 71 276 $17,339
T47 Sungjae Im -8 68 67 69 72 276 $17,339
T50 Matthew NeSmith -7 69 69 70 69 277 $15,264
T50 Nick Watney -7 70 66 72 69 277 $15,264
T50 John Huh -7 68 70 69 70 277 $15,264
T50 Wes Roach -7 68 68 70 71 277 $15,264
T50 David Hearn -7 70 65 69 73 277 $15,264
T55 Cam Davis -6 67 69 73 69 278 $14,446
T55 Scott Stallings -6 68 69 70 71 278 $14,446
T55 Tom Lewis -6 69 68 70 71 278 $14,446
T58 Peter Malnati -5 72 66 72 69 279 $14,012
T58 Sam Ryder -5 67 70 72 70 279 $14,012
T58 D.J. Trahan -5 68 68 72 71 279 $14,012
T58 Rob Oppenheim -5 69 66 73 71 279 $14,012
T62 Shawn Stefani -4 74 64 71 71 280 $13,640
T62 John Senden -4 74 63 72 71 280 $13,640
T64 Brian Gay -3 69 68 72 72 281 $13,268
T64 Andrew Landry -3 70 67 71 73 281 $13,268
T64 Willie Mack III -3 70 66 72 73 281 $13,268
T64 J.J. Spaun -3 67 71 69 74 281 $13,268
68 Greg Chalmers -2 69 65 75 73 282 $12,958
T69 Aaron Wise E 72 64 74 74 284 $12,772
T69 Scott Piercy E 70 67 72 75 284 $12,772
71 Roger Sloan 1 70 64 74 77 285 $12,586
72 Ted Potter, Jr. 3 70 68 74 75 287 $12,462

