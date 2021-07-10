What does the WAAC logo on Kevin Na's shirt represent?

Kevin Na has a weird logo on his shirt, which, underneath the logo, has the letters WAAC.

Now that the Las Vegas native is in contention again on the PGA Tour at the John Deere Classic, people are wondering what in the world those letters mean.

As it turns out, it's a motivational slogan more than anything else.

@DrewCarr_ apparently it stands for Win At All Costs. Said he gets asked about it a ton. — Will Gray (@WillGrayGC) August 19, 2016

So, it means Win at All Costs, and it actually is the clothing made by a brand called WAAC Golf out of Korea.

Na has since added Kevin Na's personal logo on the back of the shirts, which features him reaching down to pick a putt out of the hole before it even drops underground.

Win At All Costs what Na is trying to do this week so that he can guarantee himself a high ranking heading into the FedEx Cup playoffs. Na will look to play in all three FedEx Cup playoff events before the season-ending, big-money Tour Championship, hoping to earn a spot in all four major championships in 2022 by virtue of advancing to East Lake.