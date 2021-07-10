Kevin Na is wearing WAAC Golf clothing; here’s what it means

You've probably noticed Kevin Na is wearing some golf clothes with a unique devilish-looking logo and the letters WAAC on his shirts and sweaters.

As it turns out, those two things are connected. Na is wearing golf apparel from South Korean clothier WAAC Golf. WAAC stands for "win at all costs." The company says the name is for people who "contain the desire for victory."

And the devil-looking character in the logo and on all of the apparel? That's Waacky, the mascot for the brand.

The WAAC brand has become synonymous with Na, who has since added Kevin Na's personal logo on the back of the shirts, which features him reaching down to pick a putt out of the hole before it even drops underground.

WAAC shirts run about $105 each for men, with pants coming in around $220. They're difficult, if not impossible, to find in the United States, but they can be ordered through Korean stores and shipped to the United States.

In addition to Kevin Na, WAAC is worn by two players on the KLPGA, Hye Jeong Choi and Eun Soo Jang, as well Korean PGA player Byung Min Cho.