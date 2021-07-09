2021 US Senior Open TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, NBC, Peacock

The 2021 US Senior Open is the fourth major championship of the senior golf calendar, with Omaha Country Club in Omaha, Neb., hosting an historic US Senior Open.

After 36 holes, the field will be reduced to the top 60 and ties heading into the final two rounds in the national championship.

The US Senior Open TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday with live golf action from Omaha Country Club. The Peacock streaming service carries some action for all four days.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2021 US Senior Open on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2021 US Senior Open TV times and schedule.

2021 US Senior Open TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern