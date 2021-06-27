2021 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 KPMG Women's PGA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Nelly Korda, who won her sixth LPGA title and first major at Atlanta Athletic Club in Johns Creek, Ga.

Korda pulled away from Lizette Salas in the end, winning by three shots on 19-under 269. She closed with conseuctive 68s to lock up the title.

After the two-person battle for the title, Hyo Joo Kim finished tied in third place with Giulia Molinaro on 10-under total.

Korda won the $675,000 winner's share of the $4,500,000 purse.



KPMG Women's PGA Championship recap notes

Korda picks up the win in the 14th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the third time in this 2021 season and becoming No. 1 in the world.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut at 2-over 146 or better, with 70 players finishing the tournament.

The LPGA Tour season continues in next week with the Volunteers of America Classic in Texas.

2021 KPMG Women's PGA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

