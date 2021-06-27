2021 KPMG Women's PGA Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
06/27/2021
The 2021 KPMG Women's PGA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Nelly Korda, who won her sixth LPGA title and first major at Atlanta Athletic Club in Johns Creek, Ga.

Korda pulled away from Lizette Salas in the end, winning by three shots on 19-under 269. She closed with conseuctive 68s to lock up the title.

After the two-person battle for the title, Hyo Joo Kim finished tied in third place with Giulia Molinaro on 10-under total.

Korda won the $675,000 winner's share of the $4,500,000 purse.

KPMG Women's PGA Championship recap notes

Korda picks up the win in the 14th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the third time in this 2021 season and becoming No. 1 in the world.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut at 2-over 146 or better, with 70 players finishing the tournament.

The LPGA Tour season continues in next week with the Volunteers of America Classic in Texas.

2021 KPMG Women's PGA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Nelly Korda -19 70 63 68 68 269 $675,000
2 Lizette Salas -16 67 67 67 71 272 $418,716
T3 Hyo Joo Kim -10 71 69 70 68 278 $269,361
T3 Giulia Molinaro -10 70 70 66 72 278 $269,361
T5 Danielle Kang -8 73 67 73 67 280 $171,934
T5 Patty Tavatanakit -8 70 71 65 74 280 $171,934
T7 Austin Ernst -7 69 71 71 70 281 $121,501
T7 Celine Boutier -7 73 64 69 75 281 $121,501
T9 Amy Yang -6 72 72 74 64 282 $93,608
T9 Cydney Clanton -6 70 67 75 70 282 $93,608
T9 Xiyu Lin -6 69 71 70 72 282 $93,608
T12 Sei Young Kim -5 76 69 70 68 283 $75,343
T12 Wichanee Meechai -5 73 67 72 71 283 $75,343
T12 Dottie Ardina -5 70 70 68 75 283 $75,343
T15 Leona Maguire -4 72 70 71 71 284 $58,839
T15 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -4 70 71 72 71 284 $58,839
T15 Jessica Korda -4 69 72 72 71 284 $58,839
T15 Yealimi Noh -4 69 72 70 73 284 $58,839
T15 Esther Henseleit -4 71 68 70 75 284 $58,839
T15 Madelene Sagstrom -4 70 68 71 75 284 $58,839
T21 Yuka Saso -3 73 70 75 67 285 $48,142
T21 Georgia Hall -3 75 67 72 71 285 $48,142
T21 Brooke M. Henderson -3 74 70 69 72 285 $48,142
T21 Charley Hull -3 68 71 74 72 285 $48,142
T25 Yu Liu -2 72 69 72 73 286 $42,985
T25 Alena Sharp -2 69 68 75 74 286 $42,985
T27 Alison Lee -1 74 72 74 67 287 $36,793
T27 Moriya Jutanugarn -1 76 67 75 69 287 $36,793
T27 Dani Holmqvist -1 69 74 75 69 287 $36,793
T27 Megan Khang -1 73 73 70 71 287 $36,793
T27 Lindsey Weaver -1 73 70 71 73 287 $36,793
T27 In Gee Chun -1 70 73 70 74 287 $36,793
T33 Jeongeun Lee E 73 73 74 68 288 $28,229
T33 Marina Alex E 72 69 78 69 288 $28,229
T33 Mariah Stackhouse E 74 70 74 70 288 $28,229
T33 So Yeon Ryu E 72 70 73 73 288 $28,229
T33 Chella Choi E 70 72 72 74 288 $28,229
T33 Gabriela Ruffels E 76 65 72 75 288 $28,229
T33 Ryann O'Toole E 71 69 72 76 288 $28,229
T40 Hinako Shibuno 1 76 70 76 67 289 $21,587
T40 Minjee Lee 1 73 72 74 70 289 $21,587
T40 Lauren Stephenson 1 77 68 73 71 289 $21,587
T40 Brittany Lang 1 74 72 71 72 289 $21,587
T40 Inbee Park 1 71 68 77 73 289 $21,587
T40 Gerina Piller 1 70 73 71 75 289 $21,587
T46 Perrine Delacour 2 76 70 75 69 290 $17,116
T46 Jin Young Ko 2 75 71 74 70 290 $17,116
T46 Michelle Wie West 2 77 69 72 72 290 $17,116
T46 Ariya Jutanugarn 2 70 72 76 72 290 $17,116
T46 Albane Valenzuela 2 73 73 71 73 290 $17,116
T46 Mina Harigae 2 70 70 74 76 290 $17,116
T52 Lydia Ko 3 72 72 74 73 291 $14,442
T52 Luna Sobron Galmes 3 75 70 72 74 291 $14,442
T52 Ally Ewing 3 73 70 73 75 291 $14,442
T52 Lexi Thompson 3 73 70 72 76 291 $14,442
T56 Caroline Masson 4 71 72 75 74 292 $13,066
T56 Janie Jackson 4 76 68 73 75 292 $13,066
T58 Angela Stanford 5 72 74 76 71 293 $11,600
T58 Jennifer Kupcho 5 77 69 75 72 293 $11,600
T58 Eun-Hee Ji 5 74 71 76 72 293 $11,600
T58 Jeongeun Lee6 5 69 74 77 73 293 $11,600
T58 Anna Nordqvist 5 71 70 78 74 293 $11,600
63 Su Oh 6 73 72 75 74 294 $10,775
T64 Pajaree Anannarukarn 8 74 72 75 75 296 $10,431
T64 Dana Finkelstein 8 75 68 74 79 296 $10,431
66 Annie Park 9 78 68 73 78 297 $10,087
T67 Lauren Kim 10 73 72 76 77 298 $9,628
T67 Christina Kim 10 75 70 75 78 298 $9,628
T67 Sarah Burnham 10 73 71 76 78 298 $9,628
70 Paula Reto 18 74 72 81 79 306 $9,171

