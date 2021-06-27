2021 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 KPMG Women's PGA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Nelly Korda, who won her sixth LPGA title and first major at Atlanta Athletic Club in Johns Creek, Ga.
Korda pulled away from Lizette Salas in the end, winning by three shots on 19-under 269. She closed with conseuctive 68s to lock up the title.
After the two-person battle for the title, Hyo Joo Kim finished tied in third place with Giulia Molinaro on 10-under total.
Korda won the $675,000 winner's share of the $4,500,000 purse.
KPMG Women's PGA Championship recap notes
Korda picks up the win in the 14th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the third time in this 2021 season and becoming No. 1 in the world.
This week, there was a 36-hole cut at 2-over 146 or better, with 70 players finishing the tournament.
The LPGA Tour season continues in next week with the Volunteers of America Classic in Texas.
2021 KPMG Women's PGA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Nelly Korda
|-19
|70
|63
|68
|68
|269
|$675,000
|2
|Lizette Salas
|-16
|67
|67
|67
|71
|272
|$418,716
|T3
|Hyo Joo Kim
|-10
|71
|69
|70
|68
|278
|$269,361
|T3
|Giulia Molinaro
|-10
|70
|70
|66
|72
|278
|$269,361
|T5
|Danielle Kang
|-8
|73
|67
|73
|67
|280
|$171,934
|T5
|Patty Tavatanakit
|-8
|70
|71
|65
|74
|280
|$171,934
|T7
|Austin Ernst
|-7
|69
|71
|71
|70
|281
|$121,501
|T7
|Celine Boutier
|-7
|73
|64
|69
|75
|281
|$121,501
|T9
|Amy Yang
|-6
|72
|72
|74
|64
|282
|$93,608
|T9
|Cydney Clanton
|-6
|70
|67
|75
|70
|282
|$93,608
|T9
|Xiyu Lin
|-6
|69
|71
|70
|72
|282
|$93,608
|T12
|Sei Young Kim
|-5
|76
|69
|70
|68
|283
|$75,343
|T12
|Wichanee Meechai
|-5
|73
|67
|72
|71
|283
|$75,343
|T12
|Dottie Ardina
|-5
|70
|70
|68
|75
|283
|$75,343
|T15
|Leona Maguire
|-4
|72
|70
|71
|71
|284
|$58,839
|T15
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|-4
|70
|71
|72
|71
|284
|$58,839
|T15
|Jessica Korda
|-4
|69
|72
|72
|71
|284
|$58,839
|T15
|Yealimi Noh
|-4
|69
|72
|70
|73
|284
|$58,839
|T15
|Esther Henseleit
|-4
|71
|68
|70
|75
|284
|$58,839
|T15
|Madelene Sagstrom
|-4
|70
|68
|71
|75
|284
|$58,839
|T21
|Yuka Saso
|-3
|73
|70
|75
|67
|285
|$48,142
|T21
|Georgia Hall
|-3
|75
|67
|72
|71
|285
|$48,142
|T21
|Brooke M. Henderson
|-3
|74
|70
|69
|72
|285
|$48,142
|T21
|Charley Hull
|-3
|68
|71
|74
|72
|285
|$48,142
|T25
|Yu Liu
|-2
|72
|69
|72
|73
|286
|$42,985
|T25
|Alena Sharp
|-2
|69
|68
|75
|74
|286
|$42,985
|T27
|Alison Lee
|-1
|74
|72
|74
|67
|287
|$36,793
|T27
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|-1
|76
|67
|75
|69
|287
|$36,793
|T27
|Dani Holmqvist
|-1
|69
|74
|75
|69
|287
|$36,793
|T27
|Megan Khang
|-1
|73
|73
|70
|71
|287
|$36,793
|T27
|Lindsey Weaver
|-1
|73
|70
|71
|73
|287
|$36,793
|T27
|In Gee Chun
|-1
|70
|73
|70
|74
|287
|$36,793
|T33
|Jeongeun Lee
|E
|73
|73
|74
|68
|288
|$28,229
|T33
|Marina Alex
|E
|72
|69
|78
|69
|288
|$28,229
|T33
|Mariah Stackhouse
|E
|74
|70
|74
|70
|288
|$28,229
|T33
|So Yeon Ryu
|E
|72
|70
|73
|73
|288
|$28,229
|T33
|Chella Choi
|E
|70
|72
|72
|74
|288
|$28,229
|T33
|Gabriela Ruffels
|E
|76
|65
|72
|75
|288
|$28,229
|T33
|Ryann O'Toole
|E
|71
|69
|72
|76
|288
|$28,229
|T40
|Hinako Shibuno
|1
|76
|70
|76
|67
|289
|$21,587
|T40
|Minjee Lee
|1
|73
|72
|74
|70
|289
|$21,587
|T40
|Lauren Stephenson
|1
|77
|68
|73
|71
|289
|$21,587
|T40
|Brittany Lang
|1
|74
|72
|71
|72
|289
|$21,587
|T40
|Inbee Park
|1
|71
|68
|77
|73
|289
|$21,587
|T40
|Gerina Piller
|1
|70
|73
|71
|75
|289
|$21,587
|T46
|Perrine Delacour
|2
|76
|70
|75
|69
|290
|$17,116
|T46
|Jin Young Ko
|2
|75
|71
|74
|70
|290
|$17,116
|T46
|Michelle Wie West
|2
|77
|69
|72
|72
|290
|$17,116
|T46
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|2
|70
|72
|76
|72
|290
|$17,116
|T46
|Albane Valenzuela
|2
|73
|73
|71
|73
|290
|$17,116
|T46
|Mina Harigae
|2
|70
|70
|74
|76
|290
|$17,116
|T52
|Lydia Ko
|3
|72
|72
|74
|73
|291
|$14,442
|T52
|Luna Sobron Galmes
|3
|75
|70
|72
|74
|291
|$14,442
|T52
|Ally Ewing
|3
|73
|70
|73
|75
|291
|$14,442
|T52
|Lexi Thompson
|3
|73
|70
|72
|76
|291
|$14,442
|T56
|Caroline Masson
|4
|71
|72
|75
|74
|292
|$13,066
|T56
|Janie Jackson
|4
|76
|68
|73
|75
|292
|$13,066
|T58
|Angela Stanford
|5
|72
|74
|76
|71
|293
|$11,600
|T58
|Jennifer Kupcho
|5
|77
|69
|75
|72
|293
|$11,600
|T58
|Eun-Hee Ji
|5
|74
|71
|76
|72
|293
|$11,600
|T58
|Jeongeun Lee6
|5
|69
|74
|77
|73
|293
|$11,600
|T58
|Anna Nordqvist
|5
|71
|70
|78
|74
|293
|$11,600
|63
|Su Oh
|6
|73
|72
|75
|74
|294
|$10,775
|T64
|Pajaree Anannarukarn
|8
|74
|72
|75
|75
|296
|$10,431
|T64
|Dana Finkelstein
|8
|75
|68
|74
|79
|296
|$10,431
|66
|Annie Park
|9
|78
|68
|73
|78
|297
|$10,087
|T67
|Lauren Kim
|10
|73
|72
|76
|77
|298
|$9,628
|T67
|Christina Kim
|10
|75
|70
|75
|78
|298
|$9,628
|T67
|Sarah Burnham
|10
|73
|71
|76
|78
|298
|$9,628
|70
|Paula Reto
|18
|74
|72
|81
|79
|306
|$9,171