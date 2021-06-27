2021 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Steve Stricker, who earned the PGA Tour Champions major win at Firestone Country Club's South Course in Akron, Ohio.

The Wisconsin native dominated for a six-shot win over last week's winner and defending champion Jerry Kelly, pulling away in the 72-hole event at 7-under 273.

Kelly was the only other player to finish under par, with Fred Couples and David Toms finishing tied for third at even par.

Stricker won the $450,000 winner's share of the $3,000,000 purse.

Bridgestone Senior Players Championship recap notes

Stricker wins his seventh PGA Tour Champions title and earns a third senior major title.

The money Stricker -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into a point.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run.

The 2021 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Dick's Sporting Goods Open.

2021 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details