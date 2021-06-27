2021 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2021 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

06/27/2021 at 10:07 pm
The 2021 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Steve Stricker, who earned the PGA Tour Champions major win at Firestone Country Club's South Course in Akron, Ohio.

The Wisconsin native dominated for a six-shot win over last week's winner and defending champion Jerry Kelly, pulling away in the 72-hole event at 7-under 273.

Kelly was the only other player to finish under par, with Fred Couples and David Toms finishing tied for third at even par.

Stricker won the $450,000 winner's share of the $3,000,000 purse.

Bridgestone Senior Players Championship recap notes

Stricker wins his seventh PGA Tour Champions title and earns a third senior major title.

The money Stricker -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into a point.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run.

The 2021 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Dick's Sporting Goods Open.

2021 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Steve Stricker -7 63 68 72 70 273 $450,000
2 Jerry Kelly -1 69 70 68 72 279 $264,000
T3 Fred Couples E 72 73 68 67 280 $198,000
T3 David Toms E 72 72 66 70 280 $198,000
5 Ernie Els 2 72 67 71 72 282 $144,000
6 Jim Furyk 3 71 68 71 73 283 $120,000
T7 Rod Pampling 4 70 75 69 70 284 $96,000
T7 Rocco Mediate 4 74 71 69 70 284 $96,000
T7 Kevin Sutherland 4 70 69 72 73 284 $96,000
T10 Tim Petrovic 5 72 70 72 71 285 $75,000
T10 Paul Broadhurst 5 67 69 76 73 285 $75,000
T12 Darren Clarke 6 70 74 72 70 286 $59,250
T12 Vijay Singh 6 72 74 70 70 286 $59,250
T12 Colin Montgomerie 6 75 69 70 72 286 $59,250
T12 Ken Duke 6 67 71 70 78 286 $59,250
T16 Steve Flesch 7 71 73 74 69 287 $46,575
T16 Joe Durant 7 73 69 75 70 287 $46,575
T16 Gene Sauers 7 69 75 73 70 287 $46,575
T16 Steve Jones 7 73 71 72 71 287 $46,575
T20 Mike Weir 8 74 69 73 72 288 $35,220
T20 Bernhard Langer 8 71 74 71 72 288 $35,220
T20 Stephen Ames 8 74 70 71 73 288 $35,220
T20 Scott Parel 8 71 69 73 75 288 $35,220
T20 Paul Stankowski 8 74 70 69 75 288 $35,220
T25 Dicky Pride 9 70 74 74 71 289 $28,600
T25 Tom Lehman 9 74 72 70 73 289 $28,600
T25 Brandt Jobe 9 72 73 70 74 289 $28,600
T28 Jose Maria Olazabal 10 70 69 77 74 290 $24,300
T28 Paul Goydos 10 70 69 77 74 290 $24,300
T28 Retief Goosen 10 73 71 72 74 290 $24,300
T28 Lee Janzen 10 73 71 70 76 290 $24,300
T32 Jeff Maggert 11 77 74 72 68 291 $19,800
T32 K.J. Choi 11 77 72 72 70 291 $19,800
T32 Doug Barron 11 72 71 75 73 291 $19,800
T32 Robert Karlsson 11 71 74 73 73 291 $19,800
T32 Shane Bertsch 11 74 74 69 74 291 $19,800
T37 Miguel Angel Jiménez 12 70 74 77 71 292 $15,900
T37 Glen Day 12 75 73 73 71 292 $15,900
T37 Wes Short, Jr. 12 73 72 75 72 292 $15,900
T37 Ken Tanigawa 12 74 71 75 72 292 $15,900
T37 Scott McCarron 12 74 76 69 73 292 $15,900
T42 John Senden 13 74 74 74 71 293 $12,900
T42 Brett Quigley 13 73 77 72 71 293 $12,900
T42 Kirk Triplett 13 76 72 73 72 293 $12,900
T42 Esteban Toledo 13 77 69 73 74 293 $12,900
T42 Marco Dawson 13 69 69 74 81 293 $12,900
T47 Tom Gillis 14 73 72 75 74 294 $10,800
T47 Tom Byrum 14 74 72 74 74 294 $10,800
T49 Matt Gogel 15 75 83 69 68 295 $9,300
T49 Kenny Perry 15 71 78 73 73 295 $9,300
T49 Bob Estes 15 69 73 78 75 295 $9,300
T52 Willie Wood 16 74 70 79 73 296 $7,100
T52 Michael Allen 16 76 76 71 73 296 $7,100
T52 Jay Haas 16 75 68 78 75 296 $7,100
T52 David McKenzie 16 73 74 74 75 296 $7,100
T52 Scott Dunlap 16 73 73 73 77 296 $7,100
T52 Stephen Leaney 16 70 72 76 78 296 $7,100
T58 Woody Austin 17 72 72 80 73 297 $5,400
T58 Chris DiMarco 17 76 75 71 75 297 $5,400
T58 Duffy Waldorf 17 73 71 76 77 297 $5,400
T58 Kent Jones 17 75 71 74 77 297 $5,400
T58 David Frost 17 73 74 72 78 297 $5,400
T63 Tim Herron 18 71 77 80 70 298 $3,750
T63 Billy Mayfair 18 78 76 72 72 298 $3,750
T63 Cameron Beckman 18 72 75 77 74 298 $3,750
T63 Billy Andrade 18 76 73 73 76 298 $3,750
T63 Steve Pate 18 72 76 74 76 298 $3,750
T63 John Huston 18 71 73 77 77 298 $3,750
69 Corey Pavin 19 76 74 74 75 299 $2,820
70 Fred Funk 20 73 76 80 71 300 $2,640
71 Olin Browne 21 75 69 80 77 301 $2,460
T72 Carlos Franco 22 76 80 72 74 302 $2,190
T72 Joey Sindelar 22 75 74 76 77 302 $2,190
74 Russ Cochran 26 77 74 79 76 306 $1,980
75 John Daly 33 73 81 79 80 313 $1,860
76 Jay Don Blake 38 82 79 79 78 318 $1,740
77 David Eger 49 85 83 79 82 329 $1,620

