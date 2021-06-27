2021 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Steve Stricker, who earned the PGA Tour Champions major win at Firestone Country Club's South Course in Akron, Ohio.
The Wisconsin native dominated for a six-shot win over last week's winner and defending champion Jerry Kelly, pulling away in the 72-hole event at 7-under 273.
Kelly was the only other player to finish under par, with Fred Couples and David Toms finishing tied for third at even par.
Stricker won the $450,000 winner's share of the $3,000,000 purse.
Bridgestone Senior Players Championship recap notes
Stricker wins his seventh PGA Tour Champions title and earns a third senior major title.
The money Stricker -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into a point.
There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run.
The 2021 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Dick's Sporting Goods Open.
2021 Bridgestone Senior Players Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Steve Stricker
|-7
|63
|68
|72
|70
|273
|$450,000
|2
|Jerry Kelly
|-1
|69
|70
|68
|72
|279
|$264,000
|T3
|Fred Couples
|E
|72
|73
|68
|67
|280
|$198,000
|T3
|David Toms
|E
|72
|72
|66
|70
|280
|$198,000
|5
|Ernie Els
|2
|72
|67
|71
|72
|282
|$144,000
|6
|Jim Furyk
|3
|71
|68
|71
|73
|283
|$120,000
|T7
|Rod Pampling
|4
|70
|75
|69
|70
|284
|$96,000
|T7
|Rocco Mediate
|4
|74
|71
|69
|70
|284
|$96,000
|T7
|Kevin Sutherland
|4
|70
|69
|72
|73
|284
|$96,000
|T10
|Tim Petrovic
|5
|72
|70
|72
|71
|285
|$75,000
|T10
|Paul Broadhurst
|5
|67
|69
|76
|73
|285
|$75,000
|T12
|Darren Clarke
|6
|70
|74
|72
|70
|286
|$59,250
|T12
|Vijay Singh
|6
|72
|74
|70
|70
|286
|$59,250
|T12
|Colin Montgomerie
|6
|75
|69
|70
|72
|286
|$59,250
|T12
|Ken Duke
|6
|67
|71
|70
|78
|286
|$59,250
|T16
|Steve Flesch
|7
|71
|73
|74
|69
|287
|$46,575
|T16
|Joe Durant
|7
|73
|69
|75
|70
|287
|$46,575
|T16
|Gene Sauers
|7
|69
|75
|73
|70
|287
|$46,575
|T16
|Steve Jones
|7
|73
|71
|72
|71
|287
|$46,575
|T20
|Mike Weir
|8
|74
|69
|73
|72
|288
|$35,220
|T20
|Bernhard Langer
|8
|71
|74
|71
|72
|288
|$35,220
|T20
|Stephen Ames
|8
|74
|70
|71
|73
|288
|$35,220
|T20
|Scott Parel
|8
|71
|69
|73
|75
|288
|$35,220
|T20
|Paul Stankowski
|8
|74
|70
|69
|75
|288
|$35,220
|T25
|Dicky Pride
|9
|70
|74
|74
|71
|289
|$28,600
|T25
|Tom Lehman
|9
|74
|72
|70
|73
|289
|$28,600
|T25
|Brandt Jobe
|9
|72
|73
|70
|74
|289
|$28,600
|T28
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|10
|70
|69
|77
|74
|290
|$24,300
|T28
|Paul Goydos
|10
|70
|69
|77
|74
|290
|$24,300
|T28
|Retief Goosen
|10
|73
|71
|72
|74
|290
|$24,300
|T28
|Lee Janzen
|10
|73
|71
|70
|76
|290
|$24,300
|T32
|Jeff Maggert
|11
|77
|74
|72
|68
|291
|$19,800
|T32
|K.J. Choi
|11
|77
|72
|72
|70
|291
|$19,800
|T32
|Doug Barron
|11
|72
|71
|75
|73
|291
|$19,800
|T32
|Robert Karlsson
|11
|71
|74
|73
|73
|291
|$19,800
|T32
|Shane Bertsch
|11
|74
|74
|69
|74
|291
|$19,800
|T37
|Miguel Angel Jiménez
|12
|70
|74
|77
|71
|292
|$15,900
|T37
|Glen Day
|12
|75
|73
|73
|71
|292
|$15,900
|T37
|Wes Short, Jr.
|12
|73
|72
|75
|72
|292
|$15,900
|T37
|Ken Tanigawa
|12
|74
|71
|75
|72
|292
|$15,900
|T37
|Scott McCarron
|12
|74
|76
|69
|73
|292
|$15,900
|T42
|John Senden
|13
|74
|74
|74
|71
|293
|$12,900
|T42
|Brett Quigley
|13
|73
|77
|72
|71
|293
|$12,900
|T42
|Kirk Triplett
|13
|76
|72
|73
|72
|293
|$12,900
|T42
|Esteban Toledo
|13
|77
|69
|73
|74
|293
|$12,900
|T42
|Marco Dawson
|13
|69
|69
|74
|81
|293
|$12,900
|T47
|Tom Gillis
|14
|73
|72
|75
|74
|294
|$10,800
|T47
|Tom Byrum
|14
|74
|72
|74
|74
|294
|$10,800
|T49
|Matt Gogel
|15
|75
|83
|69
|68
|295
|$9,300
|T49
|Kenny Perry
|15
|71
|78
|73
|73
|295
|$9,300
|T49
|Bob Estes
|15
|69
|73
|78
|75
|295
|$9,300
|T52
|Willie Wood
|16
|74
|70
|79
|73
|296
|$7,100
|T52
|Michael Allen
|16
|76
|76
|71
|73
|296
|$7,100
|T52
|Jay Haas
|16
|75
|68
|78
|75
|296
|$7,100
|T52
|David McKenzie
|16
|73
|74
|74
|75
|296
|$7,100
|T52
|Scott Dunlap
|16
|73
|73
|73
|77
|296
|$7,100
|T52
|Stephen Leaney
|16
|70
|72
|76
|78
|296
|$7,100
|T58
|Woody Austin
|17
|72
|72
|80
|73
|297
|$5,400
|T58
|Chris DiMarco
|17
|76
|75
|71
|75
|297
|$5,400
|T58
|Duffy Waldorf
|17
|73
|71
|76
|77
|297
|$5,400
|T58
|Kent Jones
|17
|75
|71
|74
|77
|297
|$5,400
|T58
|David Frost
|17
|73
|74
|72
|78
|297
|$5,400
|T63
|Tim Herron
|18
|71
|77
|80
|70
|298
|$3,750
|T63
|Billy Mayfair
|18
|78
|76
|72
|72
|298
|$3,750
|T63
|Cameron Beckman
|18
|72
|75
|77
|74
|298
|$3,750
|T63
|Billy Andrade
|18
|76
|73
|73
|76
|298
|$3,750
|T63
|Steve Pate
|18
|72
|76
|74
|76
|298
|$3,750
|T63
|John Huston
|18
|71
|73
|77
|77
|298
|$3,750
|69
|Corey Pavin
|19
|76
|74
|74
|75
|299
|$2,820
|70
|Fred Funk
|20
|73
|76
|80
|71
|300
|$2,640
|71
|Olin Browne
|21
|75
|69
|80
|77
|301
|$2,460
|T72
|Carlos Franco
|22
|76
|80
|72
|74
|302
|$2,190
|T72
|Joey Sindelar
|22
|75
|74
|76
|77
|302
|$2,190
|74
|Russ Cochran
|26
|77
|74
|79
|76
|306
|$1,980
|75
|John Daly
|33
|73
|81
|79
|80
|313
|$1,860
|76
|Jay Don Blake
|38
|82
|79
|79
|78
|318
|$1,740
|77
|David Eger
|49
|85
|83
|79
|82
|329
|$1,620