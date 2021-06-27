2021 BMW International Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 BMW International Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Viktor Hovland, who hung on for a one-shot win at Golfclub München Eichenried in Munich, Germany.
Hovland beat Martin Kaymer on 19-under 269, winding up getting his first European Tour win and his second worldwide win of the season.
Jorge Campillo finished alone in third place on 15-under total.
Hovland won the €229,650 winner's share of the €1,500,000 purse.
2021 BMW International Open highlights
BMW International Open recap notes
Hovland earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the win proves big for Hovland, who improves his standing to make the Ryder Cup team.
There was a cut this week, with 71 qualifying players finishing the event after making the cut on 3-under 141 or better.
The European Tour season continues next week with the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open in Ireland.
The European Tour season continues next week with the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open in Ireland.
2021 BMW International Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Viktor Hovland
|-19
|68
|67
|64
|70
|269
|€229,650
|2
|Martin Kaymer
|-17
|70
|67
|70
|64
|271
|€148,950
|3
|Jorge Campillo
|-15
|67
|68
|67
|71
|273
|€85,735
|4
|Victor Dubuisson
|-14
|69
|69
|69
|67
|274
|€68,250
|T5
|Darren Fichardt
|-13
|67
|71
|65
|72
|275
|€38,122
|T5
|Justin Harding
|-13
|69
|69
|68
|69
|275
|€38,122
|T5
|Sam Horsfield
|-13
|64
|77
|66
|68
|275
|€38,122
|T5
|Shaun Norris
|-13
|67
|69
|70
|69
|275
|€38,122
|T5
|Vincent Norrman
|-13
|69
|69
|71
|66
|275
|€38,122
|T5
|Andy Sullivan
|-13
|68
|69
|69
|69
|275
|€38,122
|T5
|Bernd Wiesberger
|-13
|67
|68
|70
|70
|275
|€38,122
|T12
|Niall Kearney
|-12
|65
|68
|72
|71
|276
|€23,394.25
|T12
|Daniel Van Tonder
|-12
|70
|71
|65
|70
|276
|€23,394.25
|T14
|Ryan Fox
|-11
|70
|72
|66
|69
|277
|€21,175
|T14
|Andrew Johnston
|-11
|66
|75
|68
|68
|277
|€21,175
|T14
|Matthias Schmid
|-11
|68
|69
|69
|71
|277
|€0
|T17
|Sergio Garcia
|-10
|73
|69
|68
|68
|278
|€17,364.17
|T17
|Calum Hill
|-10
|69
|68
|72
|69
|278
|€17,364.17
|T17
|Rasmus Højgaard
|-10
|70
|70
|70
|68
|278
|€17,364.17
|T17
|Matthew Jordan
|-10
|67
|70
|70
|71
|278
|€17,364.17
|T17
|Takumi Kanaya
|-10
|72
|67
|69
|70
|278
|€17,364.17
|T17
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|-10
|69
|72
|69
|68
|278
|€17,364.17
|T17
|Pablo Larrazábal
|-10
|66
|70
|72
|70
|278
|€17,364.17
|T17
|Adrien Saddier
|-10
|66
|69
|74
|69
|278
|€17,364.17
|T17
|Justin Walters
|-10
|72
|66
|69
|71
|278
|€17,364.17
|T26
|Matthew Baldwin
|-9
|68
|73
|68
|70
|279
|€14,584.50
|T26
|Scott Hend
|-9
|73
|68
|72
|66
|279
|€14,584.50
|T26
|Andres Romero
|-9
|72
|68
|70
|69
|279
|€14,584.50
|T29
|Sean Crocker
|-8
|71
|67
|73
|69
|280
|€12,365.25
|T29
|Josh Geary
|-8
|69
|71
|71
|69
|280
|€12,365.25
|T29
|Masahiro Kawamura
|-8
|65
|70
|73
|72
|280
|€12,365.25
|T29
|Adrian Otaegui
|-8
|68
|69
|74
|69
|280
|€12,365.25
|T29
|Thomas Pieters
|-8
|73
|68
|68
|71
|280
|€12,365.25
|T29
|Garrick Porteous
|-8
|67
|71
|74
|68
|280
|€12,365.25
|T29
|Robin Roussel
|-8
|71
|69
|72
|68
|280
|€12,365.25
|T29
|Matthias Schwab
|-8
|71
|70
|69
|70
|280
|€12,365.25
|T37
|Kristoffer Broberg
|-7
|70
|71
|70
|70
|281
|€10,011.50
|T37
|Jazz Janewattananond
|-7
|68
|73
|71
|69
|281
|€10,011.50
|T37
|Sihwan Kim
|-7
|70
|68
|72
|71
|281
|€10,011.50
|T37
|Richard Mansell
|-7
|74
|68
|68
|71
|281
|€10,011.50
|T37
|Jc Ritchie
|-7
|66
|72
|74
|69
|281
|€10,011.50
|T42
|Steven Brown
|-6
|72
|70
|73
|67
|282
|€7,994
|T42
|Alejandro Cañizares
|-6
|69
|71
|70
|72
|282
|€7,994
|T42
|Daniel Gavins
|-6
|69
|71
|72
|70
|282
|€7,994
|T42
|Julien Guerrier
|-6
|69
|72
|71
|70
|282
|€7,994
|T42
|Nicolai Højgaard
|-6
|70
|69
|71
|72
|282
|€7,994
|T42
|Min Woo Lee
|-6
|66
|73
|69
|74
|282
|€7,994
|T42
|Zander Lombard
|-6
|69
|73
|67
|73
|282
|€7,994
|T42
|James Morrison
|-6
|73
|69
|69
|71
|282
|€7,994
|T42
|Louis Oosthuizen
|-6
|70
|67
|71
|74
|282
|€7,994
|T42
|Dale Whitnell
|-6
|69
|73
|70
|70
|282
|€7,994
|T52
|Wil Besseling
|-5
|72
|69
|68
|74
|283
|€6,245.50
|T52
|David Horsey
|-5
|71
|70
|69
|73
|283
|€6,245.50
|T52
|Benjamin Poke
|-5
|72
|69
|71
|71
|283
|€6,245.50
|T55
|Nacho Elvira
|-4
|69
|70
|72
|73
|284
|€5,438.50
|T55
|Grant Forrest
|-4
|69
|73
|74
|68
|284
|€5,438.50
|T55
|Wade Ormsby
|-4
|65
|75
|75
|69
|284
|€5,438.50
|T55
|Antoine Rozner
|-4
|76
|66
|67
|75
|284
|€5,438.50
|T55
|Jeff Winther
|-4
|74
|68
|71
|71
|284
|€5,438.50
|T60
|Maverick Antcliff
|-3
|70
|69
|73
|73
|285
|€4,967.75
|T60
|Louis De Jager
|-3
|72
|68
|73
|72
|285
|€4,967.75
|T62
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|-2
|70
|72
|75
|69
|286
|€4,429.75
|T62
|Lorenzo Gagli
|-2
|71
|71
|74
|70
|286
|€4,429.75
|T62
|Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
|-2
|64
|73
|71
|78
|286
|€4,429.75
|T62
|David Law
|-2
|69
|71
|74
|72
|286
|€4,429.75
|T62
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|-2
|69
|73
|74
|70
|286
|€4,429.75
|T62
|Marcel Schneider
|-2
|69
|73
|70
|74
|286
|€4,429.75
|T68
|Freddy Schott
|-1
|73
|69
|72
|73
|287
|€3,891.75
|T68
|Darius Van Driel
|-1
|71
|71
|70
|75
|287
|€3,891.75
|T70
|Dean Burmester
|E
|71
|71
|70
|76
|288
|€3,622.75
|T70
|Carlos Pigem
|E
|74
|68
|72
|74
|288
|€3,622.75
|T72
|Philipp Mejow
|1
|71
|71
|72
|75
|289
|€3,016
|T72
|Alvaro Quiros
|1
|70
|67
|76
|76
|289
|€3,016
|74
|David Howell
|2
|74
|68
|73
|75
|290
|€3,011.50
|75
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|4
|72
|70
|75
|75
|292
|€3,008.50
|T76
|Søren Kjeldsen
|5
|73
|68
|74
|78
|293
|€3,004
|T76
|Marc Warren
|5
|68
|71
|77
|77
|293
|€3,004