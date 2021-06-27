2021 BMW International Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 BMW International Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Viktor Hovland, who hung on for a one-shot win at Golfclub München Eichenried in Munich, Germany.

Hovland beat Martin Kaymer on 19-under 269, winding up getting his first European Tour win and his second worldwide win of the season.

Jorge Campillo finished alone in third place on 15-under total.

Hovland won the €229,650 winner's share of the €1,500,000 purse.

2021 BMW International Open highlights

For more, visit EuropeanTour.com!

BMW International Open recap notes

Hovland earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the win proves big for Hovland, who improves his standing to make the Ryder Cup team.

There was a cut this week, with 71 qualifying players finishing the event after making the cut on 3-under 141 or better.

Caldwell earns 460 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.

The European Tour season continues next week with the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open in Ireland.

2021 BMW International Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details