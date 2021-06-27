2021 BMW International Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
06/27/2021 at 9:51 pm
Golf News Net


The 2021 BMW International Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Viktor Hovland, who hung on for a one-shot win at Golfclub München Eichenried in Munich, Germany.

Hovland beat Martin Kaymer on 19-under 269, winding up getting his first European Tour win and his second worldwide win of the season.

Jorge Campillo finished alone in third place on 15-under total.

Hovland won the €229,650 winner's share of the €1,500,000 purse.

2021 BMW International Open highlights

BMW International Open recap notes

Hovland earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, but the win proves big for Hovland, who improves his standing to make the Ryder Cup team.

There was a cut this week, with 71 qualifying players finishing the event after making the cut on 3-under 141 or better.

Caldwell earns 460 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.

The European Tour season continues next week with the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open in Ireland.

2021 BMW International Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Viktor Hovland -19 68 67 64 70 269 €229,650
2 Martin Kaymer -17 70 67 70 64 271 €148,950
3 Jorge Campillo -15 67 68 67 71 273 €85,735
4 Victor Dubuisson -14 69 69 69 67 274 €68,250
T5 Darren Fichardt -13 67 71 65 72 275 €38,122
T5 Justin Harding -13 69 69 68 69 275 €38,122
T5 Sam Horsfield -13 64 77 66 68 275 €38,122
T5 Shaun Norris -13 67 69 70 69 275 €38,122
T5 Vincent Norrman -13 69 69 71 66 275 €38,122
T5 Andy Sullivan -13 68 69 69 69 275 €38,122
T5 Bernd Wiesberger -13 67 68 70 70 275 €38,122
T12 Niall Kearney -12 65 68 72 71 276 €23,394.25
T12 Daniel Van Tonder -12 70 71 65 70 276 €23,394.25
T14 Ryan Fox -11 70 72 66 69 277 €21,175
T14 Andrew Johnston -11 66 75 68 68 277 €21,175
T14 Matthias Schmid -11 68 69 69 71 277 €0
T17 Sergio Garcia -10 73 69 68 68 278 €17,364.17
T17 Calum Hill -10 69 68 72 69 278 €17,364.17
T17 Rasmus Højgaard -10 70 70 70 68 278 €17,364.17
T17 Matthew Jordan -10 67 70 70 71 278 €17,364.17
T17 Takumi Kanaya -10 72 67 69 70 278 €17,364.17
T17 Jacques Kruyswijk -10 69 72 69 68 278 €17,364.17
T17 Pablo Larrazábal -10 66 70 72 70 278 €17,364.17
T17 Adrien Saddier -10 66 69 74 69 278 €17,364.17
T17 Justin Walters -10 72 66 69 71 278 €17,364.17
T26 Matthew Baldwin -9 68 73 68 70 279 €14,584.50
T26 Scott Hend -9 73 68 72 66 279 €14,584.50
T26 Andres Romero -9 72 68 70 69 279 €14,584.50
T29 Sean Crocker -8 71 67 73 69 280 €12,365.25
T29 Josh Geary -8 69 71 71 69 280 €12,365.25
T29 Masahiro Kawamura -8 65 70 73 72 280 €12,365.25
T29 Adrian Otaegui -8 68 69 74 69 280 €12,365.25
T29 Thomas Pieters -8 73 68 68 71 280 €12,365.25
T29 Garrick Porteous -8 67 71 74 68 280 €12,365.25
T29 Robin Roussel -8 71 69 72 68 280 €12,365.25
T29 Matthias Schwab -8 71 70 69 70 280 €12,365.25
T37 Kristoffer Broberg -7 70 71 70 70 281 €10,011.50
T37 Jazz Janewattananond -7 68 73 71 69 281 €10,011.50
T37 Sihwan Kim -7 70 68 72 71 281 €10,011.50
T37 Richard Mansell -7 74 68 68 71 281 €10,011.50
T37 Jc Ritchie -7 66 72 74 69 281 €10,011.50
T42 Steven Brown -6 72 70 73 67 282 €7,994
T42 Alejandro Cañizares -6 69 71 70 72 282 €7,994
T42 Daniel Gavins -6 69 71 72 70 282 €7,994
T42 Julien Guerrier -6 69 72 71 70 282 €7,994
T42 Nicolai Højgaard -6 70 69 71 72 282 €7,994
T42 Min Woo Lee -6 66 73 69 74 282 €7,994
T42 Zander Lombard -6 69 73 67 73 282 €7,994
T42 James Morrison -6 73 69 69 71 282 €7,994
T42 Louis Oosthuizen -6 70 67 71 74 282 €7,994
T42 Dale Whitnell -6 69 73 70 70 282 €7,994
T52 Wil Besseling -5 72 69 68 74 283 €6,245.50
T52 David Horsey -5 71 70 69 73 283 €6,245.50
T52 Benjamin Poke -5 72 69 71 71 283 €6,245.50
T55 Nacho Elvira -4 69 70 72 73 284 €5,438.50
T55 Grant Forrest -4 69 73 74 68 284 €5,438.50
T55 Wade Ormsby -4 65 75 75 69 284 €5,438.50
T55 Antoine Rozner -4 76 66 67 75 284 €5,438.50
T55 Jeff Winther -4 74 68 71 71 284 €5,438.50
T60 Maverick Antcliff -3 70 69 73 73 285 €4,967.75
T60 Louis De Jager -3 72 68 73 72 285 €4,967.75
T62 Nicolas Colsaerts -2 70 72 75 69 286 €4,429.75
T62 Lorenzo Gagli -2 71 71 74 70 286 €4,429.75
T62 Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez -2 64 73 71 78 286 €4,429.75
T62 David Law -2 69 71 74 72 286 €4,429.75
T62 Thorbjørn Olesen -2 69 73 74 70 286 €4,429.75
T62 Marcel Schneider -2 69 73 70 74 286 €4,429.75
T68 Freddy Schott -1 73 69 72 73 287 €3,891.75
T68 Darius Van Driel -1 71 71 70 75 287 €3,891.75
T70 Dean Burmester E 71 71 70 76 288 €3,622.75
T70 Carlos Pigem E 74 68 72 74 288 €3,622.75
T72 Philipp Mejow 1 71 71 72 75 289 €3,016
T72 Alvaro Quiros 1 70 67 76 76 289 €3,016
74 David Howell 2 74 68 73 75 290 €3,011.50
75 Nicolai Von Dellingshausen 4 72 70 75 75 292 €3,008.50
T76 Søren Kjeldsen 5 73 68 74 78 293 €3,004
T76 Marc Warren 5 68 71 77 77 293 €3,004

