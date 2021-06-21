LPGA's Portland Classic changes venue over issues related to homeless community in area
LPGA’s Portland Classic changes venue over issues related to homeless community in area

06/21/2021 at 10:18 am
Golf News Net


The Cambia Portland Classic will be leaving its long-time venue, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, after the event's directors, the Tournament Golf Foundation, made the decision to move over safety concerns.

In a message to players shared by No Laying Up, the Tournament Golf Foundation said the tournament will move to Oregon Golf Club in Linn. The contract is not yet finalized, but the club is expected to play host.

The reason for the move is the increase in the homeless population around the club, which officials believe creates a safety liability.

The tournament directors wrote, "During the COVID-19 pandemic, Portland has experienced a rise in houselessness, including the area surrounding Columbia Edgewater. With respect to the health and safety of the LPGA players, staff, fans and local community, Tournament Golf Foundation has elected to relocate the tournament for 2021."

