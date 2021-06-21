2021 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 KPMG Women's PGA Championship betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour major at Atlanta Athletic Club near Atlanta, Ga.
The betting favorites this week is Inbee Park, who comes in at 12-to-1 (+1200) betting odds.
Nelly Korda is 14-to-1, as she looks to build on a win in the Meijer LPGA Classic.
Sei Young Kim, Jin Young Ko and So Yeon Ryu are all on 16-to-1.
2021 KPMG Women's PGA Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets
The LPGA has arrived in the South for its third major of the year. Atlanta Athletic Club is a first-time host of this championship and hasn't hosted a major since the 2011 PGA Championship. It's a bit of a mystery for a lot of players, with Rees Jones putting his touches on this course.
2021 KPMG Women's PGA Championship betting odds: Outright winner
- Inbee Park: +1200
- Nelly Korda: +1400
- Jin Young Ko: +1600
- Sei Young Kim: +1600
- So Yeon Ryu: +1600
- Ariya Jutanugarn: +2200
- Lexi Thompson: +2200
- Lydia Ko: +2200
- Brooke Henderson: +2500
- Danielle Kang: +2500
- Hyo Joo Kim: +2500
- Shanshan Feng: +2500
- Jessica Korda: +2800
- Patty Tavatanakit: +3300
- Ally Ewing: +3500
- Hannah Green: +3500
- Moriya Jutanugarn: +3500
- In Gee Chun: +4000
- Carlota Ciganda: +5000
- Jeong Eun Lee6: +5000
- Leona Maguire: +5000
- Megan Khang: +5000
- Jennifer Kupcho: +5500
- Minjee Lee: +5500
- Nasa Hataoka: +5500
- Yuka Saso: +5500
- Amy Olson: +6000
- Angel Yin: +6000
- Celine Boutier: +6000
- Xi Yu Lin: +6000
- Charley Hull: +7000
- Lizette Salas: +7000
- Stacy Lewis: +7000
- Anna Nordqvist: +7500
- Jenny Shin: +7500
- Amy Yang: +8000
- Brittany Altomare: +8000
- Gaby Lopez: +8000
- Matilda Castren: +8500
- Austin Ernst: +10000
- Georgia Hall: +10000
- Marina Alex: +10000
- Mel Reid: +10000
- A Lim Kim: +11000
- Chella Choi: +11000
- Laura Stephenson: +11000
- Mina Harigae: +11000
- Sophia Popov: +11000
- Caroline Masson: +12500
- Hinako Shibuno: +12500
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff: +12500
- Min Lee: +12500
- Pajaree Anannarukarn: +12500
- Sarah Schmelzel: +12500
- Su Hyun Oh: +12500
- Wei Ling Hsu: +12500
- Yealimi Noh: +12500
- Yu Liu: +12500
- Emily Pederson: +13500
- Madelene Sagstrom: +15000