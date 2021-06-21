2021 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 KPMG Women's PGA Championship betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour major at Atlanta Athletic Club near Atlanta, Ga.

The betting favorites this week is Inbee Park, who comes in at 12-to-1 (+1200) betting odds.

Nelly Korda is 14-to-1, as she looks to build on a win in the Meijer LPGA Classic.

Sei Young Kim, Jin Young Ko and So Yeon Ryu are all on 16-to-1.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, IA, CO, TN, VA, MI BET NOW NEW PLAYER OFFER $1,050

RISK-FREE + DEPOSIT MATCH BET NOW

2021 KPMG Women's PGA Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

The LPGA has arrived in the South for its third major of the year. Atlanta Athletic Club is a first-time host of this championship and hasn't hosted a major since the 2011 PGA Championship. It's a bit of a mystery for a lot of players, with Rees Jones putting his touches on this course.

To see our picks and weekly model, join Forebucks!

We recently nailed the Masters winner; 81-to-1 and 40-to-1 winners on the European Tour; 80-to-1, 50-to-1 and 20-to-1 champions on the PGA Tour; a 45-to-1 winner on the LPGA Tour; a 16-to-1 PGA Tour Champions winner; and a 19-to-1 shot on the Korn Ferry Tour!

For just $75 for 12 months or for free with a qualifying sportsbook deposit, Forebucks members get access to our winning weekly LPGA Tour event model, in-depth DraftKings picks, searchable database of LPGA Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 LPGA Tour trends, as well exclusive members-only content.

2021 KPMG Women's PGA Championship betting odds: Outright winner