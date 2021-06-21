It's 2021 Amazon Prime Day, the seventh-consecutive year that Amazon has rewarded its Prime members for their membership with some pretty great deals on most anything you can think of buying, including golf equipment.
Since we here at Golf News Net want you to spend less on your golf game and have more fun, we've corralled some of the best Amazon Prime Day golf deals for you.
Note: Golf News Net makes a small commission on each Amazon purchase made through our affiliate links.
Admittedly, the golf deals are weak this year, so in addition to golf deals, we're posting some deals golfers might like that are kinda-sorta related to golf. We're also posting alternative deals as we find them, which shops often post in response to Prime Day as a means of attractive customers.
2021 Amazon Prime Day golf deals
- Save 20% on a Blue Tees laser rangefinder!
- Save $50 on the Garmin G10 Approach golf GPS watch
- Save $110 on the Garmin S40 Approach full-color golf GPS smartwatch
- Get a Precision Pro laser rangefinder for just $155!
- Save $130 on the Rapsodo personal launch monitor
- Get the Vessel Player 2.0 stand bag for $70 off!
- Save 50% on the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, priced at just $24
- Save up to 30% on the Fitbit smartwatches
- Save $170 on Bose QuietComfort noise-canceling headphones, for whenever you might travel on a plane again
- Sony noise-canceling headphones are up to 60% off
- Get an 82-inch Samsung UHD TV for under $1,200
- Save 40% on Bose portable Bluetooth speakers, down to $120 each