What kind of hat does Bryson DeChambeau wear when playing golf?

Bryson DeChambeau is unique in golf for so many different reasons: his irons that are all the same length, his bulky physique and his number-driven approach to the game. Bryson DeChambeau is also well know for the hat he wears when he plays golf.

What hat does Bryson DeChambeau wear?

Bryson DeChambeau wears what is called a driving cap when he plays golf. The cap is not like a baseball cap, which has a brim in the front, attached to the bottom of the main part of the hat.

The driving cap -- similar to one worn by legendary golfer Ben Hogan when he played golf -- actually forms its brim at the top of the cap. Few golfers wear it in the modern era, and it's an easy way for DeChambeau to stand out among his fellow pros.

Puma Golf, who is DeChambeau's clothing sponsor, makes the driving caps that he wears while playing golf. They have sold various versions of the cap for major championships and other big events, including a Puma hat with a P on it. On Bryson DeChambeau's hat, he has a silhouette of himself that he uses as his personal branding logo.

DeChambeau himself actually doesn't wear the driving cap all the time. In practice rounds and in personal appearances, DeChambeau wears a regular baseball-style cap. DeChambeau has said he feels his driving cap is like his version of Superman's cape, so he only wears it when he's competing.