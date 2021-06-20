How much money does the 2021 US Open winner get? See the first-prize payout

The winner of the 2021 US Open gets a lot of money, and the US Open first-place payout is commensurate with winning the third men's major of the year.

The 2021 US Open purse is $12.5 million, same as the last two years.

How much money does the 2021 US Open winner get?

The USGA pays 18 percent of the total purse to the winner, so the 2021 US Open winner will earn $2,250,000 as the first-place payout.

In 2020, Bryson DeChambeau won $2,250,000 as the US Open winner's check from an $12.5 million purse.

During the trophy ceremony and throughout the tournament, the USGA prefers not to talk about the money and the winner's check. It's not mentioned at all other than a Saturday announcement of the annual purse and how much each place pays. Otherwise, the club doesn't want it to be the focus, rather the prestige of the US Open should be front and center.

The US Open does not have the biggest purse in professional golf. That belongs to The Players Championship, which has a $15 million purse. The US Open is second best with a $12.5 million purse.

However, the tournament with the highest first-place payout in all of professional golf now belongs to the European Tour. The winner of the season-ending 2021 DP World Tour Championship on the European Tour will win $3,000,000, making it the biggest first-place payout in all of golf.