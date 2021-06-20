2021 Live and Work in Maine field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Live and Work in Maine field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Falmouth Country Club in Falmouth, Maine.
The Live and Work in Maine field is headlined by the likes of Taylor Pendrith, Adam Svensson and more.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the inaugural edition of this event.
We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.
The field will be playing for a $600,000 purse, with 17 of the top 25 in the Korn Ferry Tour points standings among the top contenders.
2021 Live and Work in Maine field
- Anders Albertson
- Mark Anderson
- Dawson Armstrong
- Michael Arnaud
- Jamie Arnold
- Matt Atkins
- Arjun Atwal
- Bobby Bai
- Mark Baldwin
- Blayne Barber
- Paul Barjon
- Erik Barnes
- Wade Binfield
- Mark Blakefield
- Chandler Blanchet
- Dominic Bozzelli
- Ryan Brehm
- Brad Brunner
- Hayden Buckley
- Brian Campbell
- Will Cannon
- Lorens Chan
- Alex Chiarella
- Eric Cole
- Erik Compton
- Trevor Cone
- Joshua Creel
- Brandon Crick
- George Cunningham
- Jon Curran
- Mickey DeMorat
- Roberto Díaz
- Taylor Dickson
- Kevin Dougherty
- Brett Drewitt
- Nicolas Echavarria
- Harrison Endycott
- Derek Ernst
- Julián Etulain
- Patrick Fishburn
- Patrick Flavin
- Stephen Franken
- Tommy Gainey
- Joey Garber
- Andres Gonzales
- Brent Grant
- Max Greyserman
- J.T. Griffin
- Luke Guthrie
- Scott Gutschewski
- Paul Haley II
- Harry Hall
- Brandon Harkins
- Evan Harmeling
- Mark Hensby
- Grant Hirschman
- Jonathan Hodge
- Lee Hodges
- Theo Humphrey
- Vince India
- Chase Johnson
- Alex Kang
- Billy Kennerly
- Whee Kim
- Jake Knapp
- Jim Knous
- David Kocher
- Ben Kohles
- Rick Lamb
- Steve LeBrun
- Nelson Ledesma
- Spencer Levin
- KK Limbhasut
- Jamie Lovemark
- Justin Lower
- Kevin Lucas
- Stuart Macdonald
- Jack Maguire
- Dan McCarthy
- Ryan McCormick
- Chip McDaniel
- Andre Metzger
- Daniel Miernicki
- Michael Miller
- Taylor Montgomery
- Taylor Moore
- Trey Mullinax
- Grayson Murray
- James Nicholas
- Andrew Novak
- Augusto Núñez
- John Oda
- Rob Oppenheim
- Robby Ormand
- David Pastore
- Taylor Pendrith
- Chandler Phillips
- Martin Piller
- Andy Pope
- Alex Prugh
- Chad Ramey
- Jonathan Randolph
- Garett Reband
- Seth Reeves
- Kyle Reifers
- Brian Richey
- Tag Ridings
- José de Jesús Rodríguez
- Max Rottluff
- Kevin Roy
- Marcelo Rozo
- Sam Saunders
- Charlie Saxon
- Brady Schnell
- Ollie Schniederjans
- Conrad Shindler
- Ben Silverman
- Shane Smith
- Austin Smotherman
- Jimmy Stanger
- Brett Stegmaier
- Zack Sucher
- Adam Svensson
- Andrew Svoboda
- Sahith Theegala
- Curtis Thompson
- Nicholas Thompson
- Braden Thornberry
- Shad Tuten
- Peter Uihlein
- Tyrone Van Aswegen
- Dawie van der Walt
- John VanDerLaan
- Daniel Venezio
- T.J. Vogel
- Nick Voke
- Shawn Warren
- Drew Weaver
- Will Wilcox
- Jared Wolfe
- Chase Wright
- Zach Wright
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Wu
- Greg Yates
- Cameron Young
- Kevin Yu
- Carl Yuan
Korn Ferry Tour top 25 players in 2021 Live and Work in Maine field
- 5. Taylor Pendrith
- 8. Paul Barjon
- 9. Lee Hodges
- 10. Chad Ramey
- 11. Brandon Wu
- 12. Adam Svensson
- 15. Cameron Young
- 16. Jared Wolfe
- 17. Andrew Novak
- 18. Ben Kohles
- 19. Roberto Díaz
- 20. Taylor Moore
- 21. Seth Reeves
- 22. Paul Haley II
- 23. Justin Lower
- 24. Taylor Montgomery
- 25. Carl Yuan