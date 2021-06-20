2021 Live and Work in Maine field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Live and Work in Maine field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Falmouth Country Club in Falmouth, Maine.

The Live and Work in Maine field is headlined by the likes of Taylor Pendrith, Adam Svensson and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the inaugural edition of this event.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for a $600,000 purse, with 17 of the top 25 in the Korn Ferry Tour points standings among the top contenders.

2021 Live and Work in Maine field

Anders Albertson

Mark Anderson

Dawson Armstrong

Michael Arnaud

Jamie Arnold

Matt Atkins

Arjun Atwal

Bobby Bai

Mark Baldwin

Blayne Barber

Paul Barjon

Erik Barnes

Wade Binfield

Mark Blakefield

Chandler Blanchet

Dominic Bozzelli

Ryan Brehm

Brad Brunner

Hayden Buckley

Brian Campbell

Will Cannon

Lorens Chan

Alex Chiarella

Eric Cole

Erik Compton

Trevor Cone

Joshua Creel

Brandon Crick

George Cunningham

Jon Curran

Mickey DeMorat

Roberto Díaz

Taylor Dickson

Kevin Dougherty

Brett Drewitt

Nicolas Echavarria

Harrison Endycott

Derek Ernst

Julián Etulain

Patrick Fishburn

Patrick Flavin

Stephen Franken

Tommy Gainey

Joey Garber

Andres Gonzales

Brent Grant

Max Greyserman

J.T. Griffin

Luke Guthrie

Scott Gutschewski

Paul Haley II

Harry Hall

Brandon Harkins

Evan Harmeling

Mark Hensby

Grant Hirschman

Jonathan Hodge

Lee Hodges

Theo Humphrey

Vince India

Chase Johnson

Alex Kang

Billy Kennerly

Whee Kim

Jake Knapp

Jim Knous

David Kocher

Ben Kohles

Rick Lamb

Steve LeBrun

Nelson Ledesma

Spencer Levin

KK Limbhasut

Jamie Lovemark

Justin Lower

Kevin Lucas

Stuart Macdonald

Jack Maguire

Dan McCarthy

Ryan McCormick

Chip McDaniel

Andre Metzger

Daniel Miernicki

Michael Miller

Taylor Montgomery

Taylor Moore

Trey Mullinax

Grayson Murray

James Nicholas

Andrew Novak

Augusto Núñez

John Oda

Rob Oppenheim

Robby Ormand

David Pastore

Taylor Pendrith

Chandler Phillips

Martin Piller

Andy Pope

Alex Prugh

Chad Ramey

Jonathan Randolph

Garett Reband

Seth Reeves

Kyle Reifers

Brian Richey

Tag Ridings

José de Jesús Rodríguez

Max Rottluff

Kevin Roy

Marcelo Rozo

Sam Saunders

Charlie Saxon

Brady Schnell

Ollie Schniederjans

Conrad Shindler

Ben Silverman

Shane Smith

Austin Smotherman

Jimmy Stanger

Brett Stegmaier

Zack Sucher

Adam Svensson

Andrew Svoboda

Sahith Theegala

Curtis Thompson

Nicholas Thompson

Braden Thornberry

Shad Tuten

Peter Uihlein

Tyrone Van Aswegen

Dawie van der Walt

John VanDerLaan

Daniel Venezio

T.J. Vogel

Nick Voke

Shawn Warren

Drew Weaver

Will Wilcox

Jared Wolfe

Chase Wright

Zach Wright

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

Greg Yates

Cameron Young

Kevin Yu

Carl Yuan

Korn Ferry Tour top 25 players in 2021 Live and Work in Maine field