The 2021 US Open purse is set for $12.5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $2,250,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The US Open field is headed by Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm in the third men's major of the year.

The 156-player field is recognized on the PGA Tour schedule, with it being the fourth of a six-major season on the 2020-2021 PGA Tour schedule. Qualifying for the event is conducted by the USGA.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 60 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money. The final payout is based on how many players make the cut.

The event is played this year at Torrey Pines Golf Courses' South Course in La Jolla, Calif.

This is the 34th PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the 50-event 2020-2021 season.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 600 FedEx Cup points.

The winner gets 100 Official World Golf Ranking points, with majors getting 100 points for the winner, regardless of field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a five-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well berths into the 2022 Masters and 2022 PGA Championship, as well next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2021 US Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout