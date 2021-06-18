2021 US Open Friday second round hole locations, pin placements

The 2021 US Open Friday pin sheet has been released for the second round during which will be played under good weather conditions on Day 2, including sunshine, 74-degree temperatures and modest wind.
That weather will impact how Torrey Pines plays and how the 156-player field will approach the course. So, too, will the hole locations (pin placements) as selected by the USGA US Open Competition Committee.
2021 US Open Friday first round pin placements
Some things to note:
- The hole location on the third will require a player to be careful to not bring the canyon into play.
- The par-5 ninth will require a game player to cut in the ball to seek out a 3 on the card.
- Three holes have locations that are four paces from the edges of the sides of their greens.
- The hole location on the 18th is the most accessible for a second shot, but it will be difficult to hold given how the green is shaped.