2021 Meijer LPGA Classic TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, CBS

The 2021 Meijer LPGA Classic is the second Bay Area event in a row on the 2021 LPGA Tour schedule, with Blytheville Country Club in Grand Rapids, Mich., hosting the event.

The Meijer LPGA Classic field is headed by Lydia Ko, Inbee Park and Jin Young Ko, with the world's best players taking on the latest LPGA event. After 36 holes, the field will be reduced to the top 70 and ties heading into the final two rounds.

The Meijer LPGA Classic TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship on Thursday, Friday and Saturday with live golf action from Blytheville Country Club. On Sunday, CBS airs final-round coverage.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the NBC Sports and CBS Sports apps. However, if you prefer to watch the 2021 Meijer LPGA Classic on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2021 Meijer LPGA Classic TV times and schedule.

2021 Meijer LPGA Classic TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern