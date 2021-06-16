2021 Meijer LPGA Classic field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Meijer LPGA Classic field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Blytheville Country Club in Grand Rapids, Mich.
The Meijer LPGA Classic field is headlined by the likes of Jin Young Ko, Lexi Thompson and more.
This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the event before the third major of the 2021 LPGA Tour season.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with a great field the week prior to the Women's PGA Championship.
We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list is based on the LPGA Tour's eligibility criteria.
The field will be playing for a $2.3 million purse, with 27 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2021 Meijer LPGA Classic field
- Marina Alex
- Brittany Altomare
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Dottie Ardina
- Aditi Ashok
- Ana Belac
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Sarah Burnham
- Tiffany Chan
- Jennifer Chang
- Ssu-Chia Cheng
- Chella Choi
- Na Yeon Choi
- In Gee Chun
- Carlota Ciganda
- Cydney Clanton
- Jenny Coleman
- Lauren Coughlin
- Paula Creamer
- Daniela Darquea
- Laura Davies
- Perrine Delacour
- Brianna Do
- Lindy Duncan
- Austin Ernst
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Ally Ewing
- Maria Fassi
- Dana Finkelstein
- Kristen Gillman
- Julieta Granada
- Hannah Green
- Jaye Marie Green
- Clariss Guce
- Georgia Hall
- Mina Harigae
- Nasa Hataoka
- Muni He
- Brooke Henderson
- Esther Henseleit
- Jillian Hollis
- Daniela Holmqvist
- Charley Hull
- Mi Jung Hur
- Caroline Inglis
- Juli Inkster
- Janie Jackson
- Jiwon Jeon
- Tiffany Joh
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Haeji Kang
- Sarah Kemp
- Cristie Kerr
- Megan Khang
- A Lim Kim
- Christina Kim
- In Kyung Kim
- Kyung Kim
- Katherine Kirk
- Cheyenne Knight
- Jin Young Ko
- Lydia Ko
- Jessica Korda
- Nelly Korda
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Min Seo Kwak
- Brittany Lang
- Bronte Law
- Alison Lee
- Andrea Lee
- Esther Lee
- Jaclyn Lee
- Jeongeun Lee
- Min Lee
- Mirim Lee
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Stacy Lewis
- Xiyu Lin
- Brittany Lincicome
- Pernilla Lindberg
- Ruixin Liu
- Gaby Lopez
- Lee Lopez
- Leona Maguire
- Mo Martin
- Caroline Masson
- Kristy McPherson
- Stephanie Meadow
- Wichanee Meechai
- Giulia Molinaro
- Haley Moore
- Mind Muangkhumsakul
- Azahara Munoz
- Elizabeth Nagel
- Benyapa Niphatsophon
- Yealimi Noh
- Anna Nordqvist
- Ryann O'Toole
- Su Oh
- Amy Olson
- Bianca Pagdanganan
- Annie Park
- Inbee Park
- Jane Park
- Sung Hyun Park
- Pornanong Phatlum
- Gerina Piller
- Valery Plata (a)
- Sophia Popov
- Mel Reid
- Paula Reto
- Louise Ridderstrom
- Gabriela Ruffels
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Lizette Salas
- Maia Schechter
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Alena Sharp
- Sarah Jane Smith
- Luna Sobron Galmes
- Jennifer Song
- Klara Spilkova
- Mariah Stackhouse
- Marissa Steen
- Lauren Stephenson
- Linnea Strom
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Elizabeth Szokol
- Emma Talley
- Kris Tamulis
- Kelly Tan
- Lexi Thompson
- Maria Torres
- Samantha Troyanovich
- Yani Tseng
- Ayako Uehara
- Alana Uriell
- Albane Valenzuela
- Anne van Dam
- Lindsey Weaver
- Jing Yan
- Angel Yin
- Pavarisa Yoktuan
