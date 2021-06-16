2021 Meijer LPGA Classic field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Meijer LPGA Classic field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Blytheville Country Club in Grand Rapids, Mich.

The Meijer LPGA Classic field is headlined by the likes of Jin Young Ko, Lexi Thompson and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the event before the third major of the 2021 LPGA Tour season.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with a great field the week prior to the Women's PGA Championship.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list is based on the LPGA Tour's eligibility criteria.

The field will be playing for a $2.3 million purse, with 27 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2021 Meijer LPGA Classic field

Marina Alex

Brittany Altomare

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Dottie Ardina

Aditi Ashok

Ana Belac

Ashleigh Buhai

Sarah Burnham

Tiffany Chan

Jennifer Chang

Ssu-Chia Cheng

Chella Choi

Na Yeon Choi

In Gee Chun

Carlota Ciganda

Cydney Clanton

Jenny Coleman

Lauren Coughlin

Paula Creamer

Daniela Darquea

Laura Davies

Perrine Delacour

Brianna Do

Lindy Duncan

Austin Ernst

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Ally Ewing

Maria Fassi

Dana Finkelstein

Kristen Gillman

Julieta Granada

Hannah Green

Jaye Marie Green

Clariss Guce

Georgia Hall

Mina Harigae

Nasa Hataoka

Muni He

Brooke Henderson

Esther Henseleit

Jillian Hollis

Daniela Holmqvist

Charley Hull

Mi Jung Hur

Caroline Inglis

Juli Inkster

Janie Jackson

Jiwon Jeon

Tiffany Joh

Ariya Jutanugarn

Moriya Jutanugarn

Haeji Kang

Sarah Kemp

Cristie Kerr

Megan Khang

A Lim Kim

Christina Kim

In Kyung Kim

Kyung Kim

Katherine Kirk

Cheyenne Knight

Jin Young Ko

Lydia Ko

Jessica Korda

Nelly Korda

Jennifer Kupcho

Min Seo Kwak

Brittany Lang

Bronte Law

Alison Lee

Andrea Lee

Esther Lee

Jaclyn Lee

Jeongeun Lee

Min Lee

Mirim Lee

Jeongeun Lee6

Stacy Lewis

Xiyu Lin

Brittany Lincicome

Pernilla Lindberg

Ruixin Liu

Gaby Lopez

Lee Lopez

Leona Maguire

Mo Martin

Caroline Masson

Kristy McPherson

Stephanie Meadow

Wichanee Meechai

Giulia Molinaro

Haley Moore

Mind Muangkhumsakul

Azahara Munoz

Elizabeth Nagel

Benyapa Niphatsophon

Yealimi Noh

Anna Nordqvist

Ryann O'Toole

Su Oh

Amy Olson

Bianca Pagdanganan

Annie Park

Inbee Park

Jane Park

Sung Hyun Park

Pornanong Phatlum

Gerina Piller

Valery Plata (a)

Sophia Popov

Mel Reid

Paula Reto

Louise Ridderstrom

Gabriela Ruffels

Madelene Sagstrom

Lizette Salas

Maia Schechter

Sarah Schmelzel

Alena Sharp

Sarah Jane Smith

Luna Sobron Galmes

Jennifer Song

Klara Spilkova

Mariah Stackhouse

Marissa Steen

Lauren Stephenson

Linnea Strom

Jasmine Suwannapura

Elizabeth Szokol

Emma Talley

Kris Tamulis

Kelly Tan

Lexi Thompson

Maria Torres

Samantha Troyanovich

Yani Tseng

Ayako Uehara

Alana Uriell

Albane Valenzuela

Anne van Dam

Lindsey Weaver

Jing Yan

Angel Yin

Pavarisa Yoktuan

Top 50 players in 2021 Meijer LPGA Classic field