2021 US Open streaming: How to watch online through Golf Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock, USGA apps

The 2021 US Open is one of the most anticipated in recent years, and you can watch online the whole tournament from Torrey Pines Golf Courses' South Course in La Jolla, Calif. Between online streams from NBC, Golf Channel and Peacock, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the US Open action.

You can watch the 2021 US Open online when the tournament begins with online streaming of coverage of Thursday's first round.

During Thursday, Friday and and Sunday, NBC's free Peacock streaming service has coverage at different times of day.

Golf Channel has coverage on three days, with ranging times each day. NBC has coverage every day as well, with critical weekend coverage, including the final hour of the championship commercial-free.

Viewers can stream this coverage through GolfChannel.com and the NBC Sports apps for mobile and TV boxes.

2021 US Open streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, June 17

Peacock broadcast: 9:45 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 12:30-7 p.m.

NBC broadcast: 7-10 p.m.

Peacock broadcast: 10-11 p.m.

Friday, June 18

Peacock broadcast: 9:45 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 12:30-6 p.m.

NBC broadcast: 6-9 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 9-10 p.m.

Peacock broadcast: 10-11 p.m.

Saturday, June 19

NBC broadcast: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday, June 20