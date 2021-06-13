2021 US Open TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, NBC and Peacock

The 2021 US Open is the second men's major championship of the golf calendar, with Torrey Pines Golf Courses' South Course in La Jolla, Calif. hosting its second US Open.

After 36 holes, the field will be reduced to the top 60 and ties heading into the final two rounds of the national championship.

The US Open TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship on Thursday, Friday and Sunday with live golf action from Torrey Pines. NBC airs coverage each day as well, with the Peacock streaming service carrying some action every day.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2021 US Open on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2021 US Open TV times and schedule.

2021 US Open TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern