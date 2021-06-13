2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

Page 1 of 2

The 2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree purse is set for $7.3 million, with 68 professional players who complete four rounds at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, S.C., earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Palmetto Championship at Congaree prize pool is at $1,314,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $795,700.

The Palmetto Championship at Congaree field is headed by Dustin Johnson, Chesson Hadley, Harris English and more.

This tournament started with 121 players, and a 36-hole cut was made this week at 1-over 143 or better. With more than 68 players making the cut, the PGA Tour has added money to the purse to make sure all qualifying players are paid.

With the new PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points. Every player who completes this event earns FedEx Cup points, and only PGA Tour members qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Additionally, there are 38 big Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, berths into the next edition of the Masters, the PGA Championship, The Players and the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2021 Palmetto Championship at Congaree prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

1. $1,314,000

2. $795,700

3. $503,700

4. $357,700

5. $299,300

6. $264,625

7. $246,375

8. $228,125

9. $213,525

10. $198,925

11. $184,325

12. $169,725

13. $155,125

14. $140,525

15. $133,225

16. $125,925

17. $118,625

18. $111,325

19. $104,025

20. $96,725

21. $89,425

22. $82,125

23. $76,285

24. $70,445

25. $64,605

26. $58,765

27. $56,575

28. $54,385

29. $52,195

30. $50,005

31. $47,815

32. $45,625

33. $43,435

34. $41,610

35. $39,785

36. $37,960

37. $36,135

38. $34,675

39. $33,215

40. $31,755

41. $30,295

42. $28,835

43. $27,375

44. $25,915

45. $24,455

46. $22,995

47. $21,535

48. $20,367

49. $19,345

50. $18,761

51. $18,323

52. $17,885

53. $17,593

54. $17,301

55. $17,155

56. $17,009

57. $16,863

58. $16,717

59. $16,571

60. $16,425

61. $16,279

62. $16,133

63. $15,987

64. $15,841

65. $15,695

66. $15,549

67. $15,403

68. $15,257

