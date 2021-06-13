2021 BMW Charity Pro-Am final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 BMW Charity Pro-Am final leaderboard is headed by winner Mito Pereira, who earned his third win of the season and an instant PGA Tour promotion at Thornblade Club in Greenville, S.C.

Pereira ran away from Justin Lower in the final round of the two-course pro-am-style event, winning by four shots on 27-under 258. He closed with a final round of 64 to secure an instant Three-Win Promotion from the Korn Ferry Tour to the PGA Tour.

Max McGreevy finished alone in third place on 21-under total, three shots adrift of Lower.

Pereira won the $126,000 winner's share of the $700,000 purse.

BMW Charity Pro-Am recap notes

Pereira earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned a Battlefield Promotion, meaning he gets to play on the PGA Tour for the remainder of this season.

This week the cut was made at 5-under 137 or better, with 76 players getting through to the weekend.

2021 BMW Charity Pro-Am final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

