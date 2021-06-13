2021 BMW Charity Pro-Am final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
The 2021 BMW Charity Pro-Am final leaderboard is headed by winner Mito Pereira, who earned his third win of the season and an instant PGA Tour promotion at Thornblade Club in Greenville, S.C.

Pereira ran away from Justin Lower in the final round of the two-course pro-am-style event, winning by four shots on 27-under 258. He closed with a final round of 64 to secure an instant Three-Win Promotion from the Korn Ferry Tour to the PGA Tour.

Max McGreevy finished alone in third place on 21-under total, three shots adrift of Lower.

Pereira won the $126,000 winner's share of the $700,000 purse.

BMW Charity Pro-Am recap notes

Pereira earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned a Battlefield Promotion, meaning he gets to play on the PGA Tour for the remainder of this season.

This week the cut was made at 5-under 137 or better, with 76 players getting through to the weekend.

2021 BMW Charity Pro-Am final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Mito Pereira -27 65 63 66 64 258 $126,000
2 Justin Lower -23 64 63 64 71 262 $63,000
3 Max McGreevy -21 68 65 66 65 264 $42,000
4 Tommy Gainey -20 68 61 68 68 265 $31,500
T5 Nick Hardy -19 69 63 64 70 266 $25,375
T5 Stuart Macdonald -19 65 66 66 69 266 $25,375
7 Austin Eckroat -18 66 68 67 66 267 $22,400
T8 Jimmy Stanger -17 65 67 70 66 268 $17,941
T8 Hayden Buckley -17 68 69 64 67 268 $17,941
T8 Brian Campbell -17 65 71 65 67 268 $17,941
T8 Jamie Lovemark -17 65 70 66 67 268 $17,941
T8 Nicolas Echavarria -17 65 67 66 70 268 $17,941
T13 Chip McDaniel -16 68 69 68 64 269 $11,950
T13 Joey Garber -16 68 63 70 68 269 $11,950
T13 David Kocher -16 68 67 67 67 269 $11,950
T13 Zecheng Dou -16 68 65 68 68 269 $11,950
T13 Dylan Wu -16 69 67 64 69 269 $11,950
T13 Seth Reeves -16 65 69 65 70 269 $11,950
T13 Jonathan Hodge -16 65 65 67 72 269 $11,950
T20 Paul Haley II -15 66 69 70 65 270 $7,677
T20 Kyle Reifers -15 70 67 67 66 270 $7,677
T20 Jamie Arnold -15 66 68 69 67 270 $7,677
T20 Brandon Harkins -15 71 63 68 68 270 $7,677
T20 Kevin Yu -15 66 66 69 69 270 $7,677
T20 Ollie Schniederjans -15 68 67 66 69 270 $7,677
T26 Davis Riley -14 65 69 70 67 271 $5,329
T26 Curtis Thompson -14 68 68 67 68 271 $5,329
T26 OJ Farrell -14 66 71 64 70 271 $5,329
T26 Charlie Saxon -14 64 69 68 70 271 $5,329
T26 Augusto Núñez -14 67 66 68 70 271 $5,329
T26 Lee Hodges -14 64 69 67 71 271 $5,329
T32 Taylor Montgomery -13 68 68 69 67 272 $4,305
T32 Greyson Sigg -13 71 66 67 68 272 $4,305
T32 Dawie van der Walt -13 66 69 69 68 272 $4,305
T32 Yechun Yuan -13 66 67 70 69 272 $4,305
T32 Vince India -13 63 69 69 71 272 $4,305
T32 Steve LeBrun -13 65 68 68 71 272 $4,305
T38 Andre Metzger -12 69 67 72 65 273 $3,509
T38 Roberto Díaz -12 71 66 69 67 273 $3,509
T38 Dawson Armstrong -12 70 66 69 68 273 $3,509
T38 Dan McCarthy -12 71 65 69 68 273 $3,509
T38 Shad Tuten -12 65 70 70 68 273 $3,509
T38 Stephan Jaeger -12 65 70 69 69 273 $3,509
T38 Trey Mullinax -12 69 67 67 70 273 $3,509
T38 Brandon Crick -12 69 66 68 70 273 $3,509
T46 Alex Kang -11 69 67 71 67 274 $3,098
T46 Chandler Phillips -11 67 68 72 67 274 $3,098
T46 Trevor Cone -11 70 67 67 70 274 $3,098
T46 Andrew Novak -11 68 66 70 70 274 $3,098
T46 Billy Kennerly -11 70 66 67 71 274 $3,098
T46 Jake Knapp -11 65 69 66 74 274 $3,098
T52 Chad Ramey -10 66 71 70 68 275 $2,919
T52 Brandon Wu -10 67 68 73 67 275 $2,919
T52 Alex Chiarella -10 65 68 73 69 275 $2,919
T52 Jonathan Randolph -10 69 68 68 70 275 $2,919
T52 Jason Millard -10 68 68 69 70 275 $2,919
T52 Tyrone Van Aswegen -10 66 69 69 71 275 $2,919
T52 Julián Etulain -10 68 66 70 71 275 $2,919
T52 Andy Pope -10 67 68 69 71 275 $2,919
T52 Stephen Franken -10 67 67 69 72 275 $2,919
T52 Cameron Young -10 65 65 69 76 275 $2,919
T62 Kevin Roy -9 70 67 71 68 276 $2,807
T62 Sangmoon Bae -9 66 71 70 69 276 $2,807
T62 Evan Harmeling -9 66 70 69 71 276 $2,807
T62 David Skinns -9 68 68 69 71 276 $2,807
T62 Steve Lewton -9 69 66 70 71 276 $2,807
T62 Willie Mack III -9 67 70 66 73 276 $2,807
68 KK Limbhasut -8 67 70 75 65 277 $2,758
T69 Will Wilcox -7 69 68 73 68 278 $2,730
T69 James Nicholas -7 70 65 70 73 278 $2,730
T69 Michael Miller -7 62 66 72 78 278 $2,730
72 Ben Silverman -6 68 67 73 71 279 $2,702
T73 Bobby Bai -5 71 66 73 70 280 $2,674
T73 Lorens Chan -5 68 69 70 73 280 $2,674
T73 Joshua Creel -5 67 67 72 74 280 $2,674
76 Erik Barnes -3 70 67 70 75 282 $2,646

