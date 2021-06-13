2021 BMW Charity Pro-Am final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 BMW Charity Pro-Am final leaderboard is headed by winner Mito Pereira, who earned his third win of the season and an instant PGA Tour promotion at Thornblade Club in Greenville, S.C.
Pereira ran away from Justin Lower in the final round of the two-course pro-am-style event, winning by four shots on 27-under 258. He closed with a final round of 64 to secure an instant Three-Win Promotion from the Korn Ferry Tour to the PGA Tour.
Max McGreevy finished alone in third place on 21-under total, three shots adrift of Lower.
Pereira won the $126,000 winner's share of the $700,000 purse.
BMW Charity Pro-Am recap notes
Pereira earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, but he more importantly earned a Battlefield Promotion, meaning he gets to play on the PGA Tour for the remainder of this season.
This week the cut was made at 5-under 137 or better, with 76 players getting through to the weekend.
The Korn Ferry Tour continues next week with the BMW Charity Pro-Am in Greenville, S.C.
2021 BMW Charity Pro-Am final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Mito Pereira
|-27
|65
|63
|66
|64
|258
|$126,000
|2
|Justin Lower
|-23
|64
|63
|64
|71
|262
|$63,000
|3
|Max McGreevy
|-21
|68
|65
|66
|65
|264
|$42,000
|4
|Tommy Gainey
|-20
|68
|61
|68
|68
|265
|$31,500
|T5
|Nick Hardy
|-19
|69
|63
|64
|70
|266
|$25,375
|T5
|Stuart Macdonald
|-19
|65
|66
|66
|69
|266
|$25,375
|7
|Austin Eckroat
|-18
|66
|68
|67
|66
|267
|$22,400
|T8
|Jimmy Stanger
|-17
|65
|67
|70
|66
|268
|$17,941
|T8
|Hayden Buckley
|-17
|68
|69
|64
|67
|268
|$17,941
|T8
|Brian Campbell
|-17
|65
|71
|65
|67
|268
|$17,941
|T8
|Jamie Lovemark
|-17
|65
|70
|66
|67
|268
|$17,941
|T8
|Nicolas Echavarria
|-17
|65
|67
|66
|70
|268
|$17,941
|T13
|Chip McDaniel
|-16
|68
|69
|68
|64
|269
|$11,950
|T13
|Joey Garber
|-16
|68
|63
|70
|68
|269
|$11,950
|T13
|David Kocher
|-16
|68
|67
|67
|67
|269
|$11,950
|T13
|Zecheng Dou
|-16
|68
|65
|68
|68
|269
|$11,950
|T13
|Dylan Wu
|-16
|69
|67
|64
|69
|269
|$11,950
|T13
|Seth Reeves
|-16
|65
|69
|65
|70
|269
|$11,950
|T13
|Jonathan Hodge
|-16
|65
|65
|67
|72
|269
|$11,950
|T20
|Paul Haley II
|-15
|66
|69
|70
|65
|270
|$7,677
|T20
|Kyle Reifers
|-15
|70
|67
|67
|66
|270
|$7,677
|T20
|Jamie Arnold
|-15
|66
|68
|69
|67
|270
|$7,677
|T20
|Brandon Harkins
|-15
|71
|63
|68
|68
|270
|$7,677
|T20
|Kevin Yu
|-15
|66
|66
|69
|69
|270
|$7,677
|T20
|Ollie Schniederjans
|-15
|68
|67
|66
|69
|270
|$7,677
|T26
|Davis Riley
|-14
|65
|69
|70
|67
|271
|$5,329
|T26
|Curtis Thompson
|-14
|68
|68
|67
|68
|271
|$5,329
|T26
|OJ Farrell
|-14
|66
|71
|64
|70
|271
|$5,329
|T26
|Charlie Saxon
|-14
|64
|69
|68
|70
|271
|$5,329
|T26
|Augusto Núñez
|-14
|67
|66
|68
|70
|271
|$5,329
|T26
|Lee Hodges
|-14
|64
|69
|67
|71
|271
|$5,329
|T32
|Taylor Montgomery
|-13
|68
|68
|69
|67
|272
|$4,305
|T32
|Greyson Sigg
|-13
|71
|66
|67
|68
|272
|$4,305
|T32
|Dawie van der Walt
|-13
|66
|69
|69
|68
|272
|$4,305
|T32
|Yechun Yuan
|-13
|66
|67
|70
|69
|272
|$4,305
|T32
|Vince India
|-13
|63
|69
|69
|71
|272
|$4,305
|T32
|Steve LeBrun
|-13
|65
|68
|68
|71
|272
|$4,305
|T38
|Andre Metzger
|-12
|69
|67
|72
|65
|273
|$3,509
|T38
|Roberto Díaz
|-12
|71
|66
|69
|67
|273
|$3,509
|T38
|Dawson Armstrong
|-12
|70
|66
|69
|68
|273
|$3,509
|T38
|Dan McCarthy
|-12
|71
|65
|69
|68
|273
|$3,509
|T38
|Shad Tuten
|-12
|65
|70
|70
|68
|273
|$3,509
|T38
|Stephan Jaeger
|-12
|65
|70
|69
|69
|273
|$3,509
|T38
|Trey Mullinax
|-12
|69
|67
|67
|70
|273
|$3,509
|T38
|Brandon Crick
|-12
|69
|66
|68
|70
|273
|$3,509
|T46
|Alex Kang
|-11
|69
|67
|71
|67
|274
|$3,098
|T46
|Chandler Phillips
|-11
|67
|68
|72
|67
|274
|$3,098
|T46
|Trevor Cone
|-11
|70
|67
|67
|70
|274
|$3,098
|T46
|Andrew Novak
|-11
|68
|66
|70
|70
|274
|$3,098
|T46
|Billy Kennerly
|-11
|70
|66
|67
|71
|274
|$3,098
|T46
|Jake Knapp
|-11
|65
|69
|66
|74
|274
|$3,098
|T52
|Chad Ramey
|-10
|66
|71
|70
|68
|275
|$2,919
|T52
|Brandon Wu
|-10
|67
|68
|73
|67
|275
|$2,919
|T52
|Alex Chiarella
|-10
|65
|68
|73
|69
|275
|$2,919
|T52
|Jonathan Randolph
|-10
|69
|68
|68
|70
|275
|$2,919
|T52
|Jason Millard
|-10
|68
|68
|69
|70
|275
|$2,919
|T52
|Tyrone Van Aswegen
|-10
|66
|69
|69
|71
|275
|$2,919
|T52
|Julián Etulain
|-10
|68
|66
|70
|71
|275
|$2,919
|T52
|Andy Pope
|-10
|67
|68
|69
|71
|275
|$2,919
|T52
|Stephen Franken
|-10
|67
|67
|69
|72
|275
|$2,919
|T52
|Cameron Young
|-10
|65
|65
|69
|76
|275
|$2,919
|T62
|Kevin Roy
|-9
|70
|67
|71
|68
|276
|$2,807
|T62
|Sangmoon Bae
|-9
|66
|71
|70
|69
|276
|$2,807
|T62
|Evan Harmeling
|-9
|66
|70
|69
|71
|276
|$2,807
|T62
|David Skinns
|-9
|68
|68
|69
|71
|276
|$2,807
|T62
|Steve Lewton
|-9
|69
|66
|70
|71
|276
|$2,807
|T62
|Willie Mack III
|-9
|67
|70
|66
|73
|276
|$2,807
|68
|KK Limbhasut
|-8
|67
|70
|75
|65
|277
|$2,758
|T69
|Will Wilcox
|-7
|69
|68
|73
|68
|278
|$2,730
|T69
|James Nicholas
|-7
|70
|65
|70
|73
|278
|$2,730
|T69
|Michael Miller
|-7
|62
|66
|72
|78
|278
|$2,730
|72
|Ben Silverman
|-6
|68
|67
|73
|71
|279
|$2,702
|T73
|Bobby Bai
|-5
|71
|66
|73
|70
|280
|$2,674
|T73
|Lorens Chan
|-5
|68
|69
|70
|73
|280
|$2,674
|T73
|Joshua Creel
|-5
|67
|67
|72
|74
|280
|$2,674
|76
|Erik Barnes
|-3
|70
|67
|70
|75
|282
|$2,646