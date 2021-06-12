2021 BMW Charity Pro-Am: Celebrities in the field

The 2021 BMW Charity Pro-Am field is filled with celebrities, as the Korn Ferry Tour pulls off its equivalent of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in Greenville, S.C., this week at Thornblade Club.
Under the BMW Charity Pro-Am format, each of the professionals in the field is paired with an amateur partner for each of the first two rounds, with a 36-hole cut after each player has competed on each of the two courses in the tournament rotation: Thornblade Club and The Cliffs (Valley Course).
The top 10 pro-am teams join the top 65 and ties among the pros for the third round at Thornblade Club.
Only professionals play in the final round.
Celebrities in the 2021 BMW Charity Pro-Am field
- Boxer Canelo Alvarez
- Actor Anthony Anderson
- Actor Andy Buckley
- Comedian Cedric the Entertainer
- Musician Jay Don Rooney
- Olympic curler Matt Anderson
- Country singer Scotty McCreery
- Long-drive competitor Troy Mullins
- Musician Jason Scheff
- Golf Channel personality Lauren Thompson
- Director Justin Wheeldon
- NHL player James Wisniewski
- MLB player Jose Alvarez
- Television actor Brian Baumgartner (“Kevin” – The Office)
- ESPN Anchor Michael Collins
- MLB All-Star Ken Griffey Jr.
- Golf radio host Brian Katrek
- Comedian Larry the Cable Guy
- Actor Austen Kroll
- Actor Shep Rose
- Radio host Ann Liguori
- Actor Michael Pena
- Former NFL player Sterling Sharpe
- Former MLB player Ozzie Smith
- Former MLB player AJ Pierzynski
- Former MLB player David Wells