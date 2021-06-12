2021 BMW Charity Pro-Am tournament format, pro and pro-am cut rules

The 2021 BMW Charity Pro-Am format really consists of two golf tournaments going on at the same time for the 160 professionals in the field.

The 160 pros are each paired with an amateur player, forming 160 two-player teams. Those teams are grouped into 40 foursomes over the first two days, playing each day on one of two courses -- Thornblade Club and The Cliffs (Valley Course).

2021 BMW Charity Pro-Am format

For the professionals, the tournament format is simple: the usual 72-hole, stroke-play tournament you see most weeks on the Korn Ferry Tour. Lowest score wins.

For the pro-am competition, the format is net best ball of partners. That means the professional and the amateur each play each hole. The score counts for the player that has the better score once the amateur's handicap is factored. Each amateur's handicap is different.

2021 BMW Charity Pro-Am pro and pro-am cut rules

After the first two rounds are completed, the cut rule kicks in, dropping the field to the top 65 pros and ties among the pros, the top 10 lowest scoring pro-am teams (5 teams from the low-handicap group and 5 teams from the high-handicap group), six lowest scoring pro-celebrity teams advancing to play Saturday’s third round at Thornblade Club.

On Sunday, only Korn Ferry Tour professionals compete at Thornblade Club to determine a winner.