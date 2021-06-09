2021 LPGA Mediheal Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 LPGA Mediheal Championship betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Lake Merced Golf Club in Daly City, Calif.

The betting favorites this week is Lydia Ko, who comes in at 15-to-2 (+750) betting odds.

Inbee Park is 17-to-2, as she looks to build on a good finish in the US Women's Open.

Sei Young Kim is 9-to-1, with Brooke Henderson on 10-to-1.

2021 LPGA Mediheal Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

The LPGA remains in the Bay Area this week, as the Mediheal Championship returns to the schedule after a year away from the docket. Sei Young Kim and Lydia Ko have won this event in the other two years of its existence on a course that requires patience and short-game wizardry.

2021 LPGA Mediheal Championship betting odds: Outright winner